Three Legends Join The AWIM Circuit Racing Academy At Wakefield Park

The Australian Women In Motorcycling (AWIM) Circuit Racing Academy is fast approaching, at Wakefield Park on Monday 25 April! Presented by Motorcycling Australia (MA) and MA’s Women’s Committee, this women’s only event is nearly sold out and boasts three new legendary ambassadors: Jessica Gardiner, Emma Milesevic, Grace Poutch and Jemma Wilson.

Partnering with Motorcycling New South Wales and Stay Upright, the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy is an unforgettable day jam packed with an exceptional amount of opportunities for women of all riding levels.

Alongside Australian household names like Peter Goddard, Steve Martin, Laura Brown and Kate Peck, the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy will be joined by:

Six-time AORC and six-time ISDE World Champion, Jessica Gardiner

ProMX MXW superstar, Emma Milesevic

Four-time AORC and six-time ISDE World Champion, Jemma Wilson

Tickets are nearly sold out, so buy yours now!

The day will include multiple on-track coaching sessions based on ability/ experience level. Off-track, you can listen to industry leaders discuss how to get involved, as well as participate in seminars on media presentation, digital presentation and sponsorship presentation.

“I have ridden on a track once before about a decade ago. It was a Stay Upright rider training event and it was an experience that I still talk about today, so I cannot wait for this event,” explains one of our ambassadors, Wilson.

“To get to work alongside the wonderful women that make up the Australian Women In Motorcycling Committee is such a treat, so this event is extra special to me!”

The AWIM Circuit Racing Academy is a unique opportunity to learn from internationally acclaimed champions, coaches and industry leaders in the media and sport.

This is also a great opportunity to network with women who also share a passion for motorcycles.

Honda-boarded MX superstar Milesevic can’t wait for 25 April, explaining that “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to try out a new discipline at Wakefield Park for the Australian Women in Motorcycling Circuit Racing Academy Day!”

“I’ll be flying the flag for Motocross and swapping out my CRF250R for another more road oriented-fantastic Honda motorcycle.”

The event schedule and further details are to be released closer to the date for registered attendees. Please note that you will need to bring your own motorcycle and gear. Everything else will be supplied – even lunch!

Please note: This event is open to all women, regardless of skill or racing discipline.

Follow AWIM on social channels: