Australia’s star-studded team for 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

Team Australia’s thrown down the gauntlet to Team New Zealand ahead of the 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup in New Zealand on Sunday, January 28, naming a powerful six-rider squad for the inaugural event.

Dual ProMX champion and women’s world No. 9 Charli Cannon (pictured) will lead Team Australia in her debut ride for new suitor, Honda, and she’ll be joined by fellow ProMX stars Emma Milesevic (Honda), Madison Brown (Honda), Taylor Thompson (Husqvarna), Tayla McCutcheon (Kawasaki) and Madi Healey (GasGas).

Facing the quality Aussie outfit will be a rider beyond reproach as the best in the business: New Zealand’s four-time FIM world motocross champion, Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki).

Duncan, who waltzed to world title No.4 in 2023 with a clean sweep of 12 podiums and six race wins, will be her country’s lynchpin around the famous Woodville circuit.

The remaining five selections for Team New Zealand are still to be announced.

The 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, a new concept created by FIM Oceania and supported by its member federations Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling New Zealand, will be incorporated into the three senior women’s motos as part of the Woodville Motocross Grand Prix.

The team with the lowest score will be declared the winner – in the same mould as the Motocross of Nations.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup has been established to highlight the quality and skills of women’s motocross in the Oceania region. The plan is to hold it annually in Australia or New Zealand.

Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia:

“Congratulations to the six Team Australia selections for the maiden FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup. The talent certainly runs deep, and the Trans-Tasman battle is certainly going to be a huge one as the best in the business get to work.

“This concept is one that Motorcycling Australia and FIM Oceania are incredibly excited about, and we look forward to it becoming a permanent fixture on the annual motocross calendar.”