Australian Trials wrap

Team Australia and Kyle Middleton were some of the big winners from the FIM Oceania Trial Championship held in conjunction with the Vine Inn 2023 Australian Trial Championship at Eden Valley, hosted by Keyneton Motorcycle Club, over the weekend.

A warm weather event that reached 33 degrees on Saturday, cooler conditions on Sunday set the scene for a great outing among competitors.

For Middleton, the win in Trial 1 meant he secured his ninth Australian title in a row for a total of 11 in his career, the first two being from his days as a junior competitor.

Australia’s victory in the FIM Oceania Trial Championship secured back-to-back titles and in doing so, won in its own nation following the heartbreak of its loss to New Zealand in 2017.

The five-rider team across its disciplines were superb as they scored the following points to reach 114 to New Zealand’s 108.

Luke Anderson – Trial 2: 22

William Thornbury – Youth: 25

Jack Salter – Junior: 22

Mitchell Teale – Junior 7 to under 13: 20

Matthew Hannaford – Twinshock: 25

The Australian champions in all classes are:

Trial 1: Kyle Middleton

Trial 2: Warren Laugesen

Trial 3: Joshua Austin

Trial 4: Kalam Langworthy

Trial 5: Darryl Boorer

Trial 5 Women: Rosie Viney

Youth: William Thornbury

Masters: Grant Morris

Women: Kaitlyn Cummins

Junior: Finn Pearce

Junior Women: Lucinda Cowan

Junior 7 to under 13: Bailey Irrgang

Junior Girls 7 to under 13: Asha Nuttall

Junior 7 to under 11: Hector Pinto

Sidecar: Justin Gough and Maurice Blanchard

Veterans 40 to 55: Toby Coleman

Veterans 55 Plus: Martin O’Connor

Twinshock: Matthew Hannaford

Classic: Jacob Whittle

Masters Women 35 Plus: Rachael Nuttall

Mini Trial: William Ellis-Bruce

Full results:

2023 FIM Oceania Trial Championships

Vine Inn 2023 Australian Trial Championships