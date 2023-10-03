Australian Trials wrap

Team Australia and Kyle Middleton were some of the big winners from the FIM Oceania Trial Championship held in conjunction with the Vine Inn 2023 Australian Trial Championship at Eden Valley, hosted by Keyneton Motorcycle Club, over the weekend.
A warm weather event that reached 33 degrees on Saturday, cooler conditions on Sunday set the scene for a great outing among competitors.
For Middleton, the win in Trial 1 meant he secured his ninth Australian title in a row for a total of 11 in his career, the first two being from his days as a junior competitor.
Australia’s victory in the FIM Oceania Trial Championship secured back-to-back titles and in doing so, won in its own nation following the heartbreak of its loss to New Zealand in 2017.
The five-rider team across its disciplines were superb as they scored the following points to reach 114 to New Zealand’s 108.
- Luke Anderson – Trial 2: 22
- William Thornbury – Youth: 25
- Jack Salter – Junior: 22
- Mitchell Teale – Junior 7 to under 13: 20
- Matthew Hannaford – Twinshock: 25
The Australian champions in all classes are:
- Trial 1: Kyle Middleton
- Trial 2: Warren Laugesen
- Trial 3: Joshua Austin
- Trial 4: Kalam Langworthy
- Trial 5: Darryl Boorer
- Trial 5 Women: Rosie Viney
- Youth: William Thornbury
- Masters: Grant Morris
- Women: Kaitlyn Cummins
- Junior: Finn Pearce
- Junior Women: Lucinda Cowan
- Junior 7 to under 13: Bailey Irrgang
- Junior Girls 7 to under 13: Asha Nuttall
- Junior 7 to under 11: Hector Pinto
- Sidecar: Justin Gough and Maurice Blanchard
- Veterans 40 to 55: Toby Coleman
- Veterans 55 Plus: Martin O’Connor
- Twinshock: Matthew Hannaford
- Classic: Jacob Whittle
- Masters Women 35 Plus: Rachael Nuttall
- Mini Trial: William Ellis-Bruce
Full results:
2023 FIM Oceania Trial Championships