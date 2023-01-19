Australian SuperEnduro Championship Series to debut for Round One at Ballarat Showgrounds

Motorcycling Australia is excited to announce the Australian SuperEnduro Championship Series, an exciting new event set to roar into life at Round One at the Ballarat Showgrounds on February 25th, 2023.

The Australian SuperEnduro Championship Series combines the best elements of Enduro special tests and Supercross to provide an intense and physically challenging experience for riders and spectators alike. From a stationary gate start, riders will battle across a man-made obstacle course consisting of concrete barriers, giant boulders, log jumps, sand traps, and more.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new event to the Australian motorcycle racing calendar,” said Sam Preece, promoter of the Australian SuperEnduro Championship. “The combination of Enduro and Supercross creates a truly unique and exciting experience for both riders and fans.”

“The Australian SuperEnduro Championship is a fantastic addition to the motorcycle racing landscape in Australia,” said Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia. “We are excited to see riders battle it out on this challenging course and provide fans with an edge-of-your-seat experience. We wish Sam and his team all the very best with this new Series.”

The Australian SuperEnduro Championship Series is set to debut on February 25th, 2023, at Ballarat Showgrounds. Get your tickets here: https://superenduro.com.au/