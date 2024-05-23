Australian Supercross Championship returning to Wollongong in 2024

Wollongong’s WIN Stadium will host round two of the 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) on Saturday, November 2.

Thanks to support by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, as well as the Wollongong City Council, AUSX will return to Wollongong for the first time in five years with WIN Stadium to be transformed into a dirt wonderland for the nation’s best supercross riders and international stars to go into battle.

Destination Wollongong’s General Manager Mark Sleigh is excited to welcome the championship back to Wollongong.

“Wollongong is thrilled to welcome back the Australian Supercross Championship, a significant event in the motor-sports calendar,” he said.

“Watching the nation’s best riders, and some international superstars, battling it out in our iconic WIN Stadium by the sea. Why not stay a little longer and enjoy our beautiful region, with the great outdoors, captivating city, world-class beaches and iconic attractions.”

Championship Director Kelly Bailey said: “We’ve always had strong support in New South Wales, notably with 40,000 fans attending our last two events in Newcastle.

“We anticipate Wollongong also delivering a significant level of support given the large moto community within the Illawarra and surrounding regions, which should translate into a strong showing at the event, and even bigger atmosphere.

“WIN stadium is perfect for supercross, with three grandstands and the eastern hill with grass seating, it provides ample viewing options of the show and track. Equally location wise, being close to public transport, and walking distance to the beach as well as hotels, shops, restaurants in the CBD ensures travelling fans can make a truly memorable weekend of it.”

Wollongong will be run to a Triple Crown format, with championship points on offer for each of the three main event races. This format provides fans triple the stakes, energy and excitement throughout the night.

Round one of AUSX will be held at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe (Qld) on Saturday, October 12.

For more information, visit www.australiansupercross.com.au.