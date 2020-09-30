Australian Speedway Stars Ready For Title Fights

It’s a massive weekend for Australia speedway fans with five Australian’s competing on the world stage headed by Jason Doyle aiming for a hat trick defending his 2018 and 2019 Golden Helmet titles as well as competing in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) in Poland.

Action kicks off this Friday and Saturday with the final two rounds – rounds 7 and 8 – of the Torun SGP of Poland, and in the Czech Republic the FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship on Friday night, the Golden Ribbon for Juniors on Saturday and the Golden Helmet of Pardubice on Sunday.

The Golden Helmet of Pardubice is a speedway competition hosted annually in Pardubice, Czech Republic. It is the oldest motorcycle speedway race in the world and is considered one of the most prestigious awards outside of the World Championship by riders.

Doyle sits in 6th place in the SGP and has had some very strong performances in recent rounds and will be one to watch as he challenges the front runners this weekend as well as defending his Golden Helmet title on Sunday.

Also competing in the SGP is current Australian Speedway Champion Max Fricke, who had a tough start to the Grand Prix season but will be hoping for a finals birth to leap forward from 10th in the Championship.

Rising Australian star Jack Holder is a wild card for the SGP and based on his season in Europe so far this year, could cause a major upset as he has been in scintillating form upstaging many of his more fancied opponents throughout the year including his older brother and former World Champion Chris Holder.

Australian young gun, Jaimon Lidsey, has had a strong season in Europe this year and will be a serious contender for the FIM Speedway U21 World Championship title.

The 3-time Australian Under 21 Champion, has been running with team Leszno in 2020, and has proven he is maturing as a rider having a very good season on track and we know the young Australian has plenty of talent, and will be one to watch.

Brayden McGuinness will be competing in the Golden Ribbon Juniors event as part of the Golden Helmet of Pardubice.

McGuiness will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Max Fricke who took out the Golden Ribbon in 2015.