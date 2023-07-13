Australian Speedway Centenary, Two Night Super Show Announced

Via powerproductions.net.au/ Darcy Ward Promotions

One of the biggest motorsport events in Australian history has been unveiled today, following the announcement of the prestigious Australian Speedway Centenary, to be conducted at North Brisbane Speedway, over two spectacular nights, on December 28 and 29, 2023.

This year celebrates the 100th anniversary of Australian speedway dirt track racing and organisers are planning an “event for the ages” to commemorate the historic Century milestone.

The sport of Speedway was invented in Australia, in 1923, with the first recognised meeting being staged in December, of that year, at West Maitland Showground in NSW. In the years that followed, speedway was quickly established in numerous countries around the world and has long been recognised as a highly reputable and spectacular global sport, featuring official World Championships in individual and teams competition.

The Australian Speedway Centenary will be staged in prime-time, between Christmas and New Year, thus allowing fans from all over Australia and the world, to attend what promises to be an unforgettable two night Centennial celebration, comprising many of the best solo and sidecar speedway riders on the planet.

NIGHT ONE

The Centenary event on Thursday night, December 28 will feature the fabulous speedway sidecars, a truly dynamic category, that has contributed greatly to the fabric of dirt track speedway, with the world’s best riders and passengers expected to contest the Australian Speedway Sidecar Centurions Trophy.

Reigning and three times Australian Champions and former Oceania Champions, Mark Plaisted (Adelaide) and Ben Pitt (Mildura), are committed to participating on December 28, thus spearheading a world class line-up.

Meantime, in a major coup for organisers, Speedway sidecar legend – 11 times Australian Champion and former World Champion, Darrin Treloar, has also agreed to participate, along with his hugely talented and multi title winning passenger, Blake Cox.

Further major announcements will be forthcoming in relation to the world’s best sidecar teams taking part in the Centurions event in coming weeks.

NIGHT TWO

Night two of the prestigious Centenary event, on Friday night, December 29, will showcase a crack field of top international riders, assembled to contest the 500cc Speedway Solo Centurion Trophy.

In a major announcement, Great Britain’s Triple World Champion and 7 times British Champion, Tai Woffinden, has already committed to riding in the event and thus, will form an integral part of a truly all-star cast, the likes of which has not been seen in Australian speedway for many years..

The historic Australian Speedway Centenary, “two night super show”, will also include a unique Centennial Speedway Festival, as a part of the activities, on day two (December 29), providing enthusiast’s with access to an abundance of static displays; featuring classic and vintage speedway bikes and cars (in numerous categories), autograph signing sessions, exclusive Centennial memorabilia and a Cavalcade of Legends Parade, among a plethora of fan activities.

The Australian Speedway Centenary is being organised by former international speedway super star and current North Brisbane Speedway promoter, Darcy Ward and David Tapp (media broadcaster/producer and the promoter of the highly successful -and iconic – Series 500 International Masters Series & Co-Promoter of the Sidecar Grand Slam Series).

Darcy Ward, a two-time winner of the World Under 21 Championship, has been staging regular events at North Brisbane Speedway for the past 2 years, following his retirement from international competition in 2015, having sustained career ending injuries, whilst racing in Poland.

“Something had to be done, on an epic scale, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of a sport that Australia gave to the rest of the world and it’s an absolute honour to be involved staging what will be an event for the ages,” Darcy Ward enthused.

“We aim to present an event truly befitting of the sport’s rich history and even though the Centenary event is in its preliminary planning stages, all indications are that the race meetings, on both nights, will attract a stellar field of current dirt track superstars. There’ll be plenty of news in regard to rider signings filtering through to the public in coming weeks, but suffice to say having a rider the calibre of Tai Woffinden signing on, is a very strong indication that we’ll have a top flight field of international and Australian riders”.

Meanwhile, David Tapp, says the Speedway Centenary will be an event not to be missed.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Darcy on presenting a two night event that people in attendance will remember for a long time to come; as we celebrate 100 years of this incredible sport”.

“We expect fans from all over the country will converge on North Brisbane Speedway for a huge Centenary celebration and we aim to make the two night event something very special indeed. An incredible racing spectacle, both nights, will underpin a true celebration of the sports’ rich and remarkable history”.

RACE FORMAT

On track activities, on both nights, will commence at 5.30pm EST and conclude by no later than 10pm. The race format being adopted will provide great entertainment for the thousands of fans expected to attend.

“We are running 20 heats, with the top 2 point scorers at the completion of the heats transferring straight through to the Grand Final,” Darcy Ward explains.

“The next top 8 qualifiers, from the heats, will then contest 2 x sudden death semi-finals, where the winner only will transfer into the Grand Final. It’s a fair format for the riders, making the heats really mean something and then of course the two semi-finals will be incredibly exciting races, as only the winner transfers through into the main event. Fans will, in reality, see three blockbuster races at the back end of the night, instead of one”.

More news relating to the Australian Speedway Centenary, at North Brisbane Speedway, on December 28 & 29, 2023, will be released every week, as we count down to what promises to be a mammoth event, the likes of which the sport in Australia has not seen in decades!

EVENT CONTACT DETAILS

Email the event organiser, Speedway Projects

