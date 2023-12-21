Australian Sidecar Championship 2024 calendar unveiled

Motorcycling Australia and the Australian Sidecar Road-Racing Association is excited to announce the return of the Australian Road-Racing Sidecar Championship for 2024.

The Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship will run over four rounds including Collie Motorplex, Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, Sydney Motorsport Park and Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from March to September and is guaranteed to deliver sensational racing.

Run in conjunction with the Western Australian Road Racing Sidecar Association, Phoenix Motorcycle Club, St. George Motorcycle Club and Preston Motorcycle Club, the Australian Road-Racing Sidecar Championship incorporating the F1, F2 and Pre-2k Sidecar Championships will be held on the following dates:

Round 1: Collie Motorplex – March 2-4

Round 2: Shell V-Power Motorsport Park – March 16-17

Round 3: Sydney Motorsport Park – July 6-7

Round 4: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit – September 15-16