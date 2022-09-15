Australian Senior Track Championship kick off this weekend

The 2022 Australian Senior Track Championships are set to roll this weekend, hosted by Forbes Auto Sports Club in New South Wales.

After a successful Australian Junior Track Championships in August, MA is excited to see another Australian Track Championship in 2022 take place at Daroobalgie Speedway in Forbes; thanks to the phenomenal support from the Forbes Auto Sports Club and assistance from Gunnedah Motorcycle Club.

Over 130 riders have entered with the usual strong contingent of Queenslanders as well as riders from Victoria and South Australia to take on the best of the host state.

Last year the Championship meeting was staged at Quirindi and a number of 2021 Champions will be at Forbes this weekend, attempting to make it back-to-back wins, with Jarred Brook hoping to continue his run in both the MX Open and Pro 450 classes.

Once again, MA would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the event, from the club and their members, to the volunteers and officials, for all their hard work in the planning for, and running of the event.