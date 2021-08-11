Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships Rescheduled

Due to COVID-19 State border restrictions the 2021 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships have been moved to the weekend of October 2 and 3, at Mick Doohan Raceway, Banyo, Queensland.

The Championship were scheduled for September 4 and 5, however due to extended State lockdowns and border restrictions the event has now been moved.

The North Brisbane Junior MCC will host the Championships which will see Australia’s best dirt trackers fight it out to be crowned Motorcycling Australia’s Senior Dirt Track Champions.

Full fields of 10 Championship classes are expected following the success of the Track Championships held at Tamworth, NSW earlier this year.

Classes of competition will include:

Pro 250 100cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (MX)

Pro 450 250cc 2-stroke & 450cc 4-stroke (MX)

MX Open 500cc 2-stroke & Over 300cc 4-stroke (MX)

250cc Slider Up to 250cc

500cc Slider Up to 500cc

Slider Open Unlimited 460cc and over

Pro Open Women Unlimited (MX)

Sidecar Up to 1100cc

ATV Open Up to 550cc 2-stroke & 700cc 4-stroke

ATV Open Women Up to 550cc 2-stroke & 700cc 4-stroke

Jarred Brook who earlier this year had success at Tamworth will be hoping to repeat his 2019 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships results (the last time the Championship was held) where he clean swept the competition in the MX Open, Pro 450 and Pro Open classes.