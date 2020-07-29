Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship Rescheduled

ACT Motorcycle Club (ACT MC) in consultation with Motorcycling Australia (MA) have made the decision to move the Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship to November 27-29, 2020.

The Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships was originally scheduled for the weekend of October 23, at Fairburn Park, ACT.

The new rescheduled date, of November 27-29, will also allow additional time for State borders to reopen to allow interstate competitors to attend.

Like all members, MA and the ACT MC are keen for the Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship to get underway.