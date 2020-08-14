Australian Motocross Championship

Motorcycling Australia (MA) has recently taken over the management of the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship and now invites all riders, teams, industry and fans to sign up as email subscribers and be in the know.

If you want the latest info, breaking news, and exclusive stories here is your chance! Join our subscriber mailing list by clicking the link HERE (Keep updated with MX News box) and enter your email address.

Being included on the Australian Motocross Championship subscriber mailing list means as announcements for the 2020 championship are released, you are first to get the latest news, the event information and race reports from every round of the championship. You will never miss a moment of all the action.

MA remains dedicated to getting the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship underway as soon as possible, so stay informed, as we can’t wait to get racing underway in 2020.

While we prepare for the championship to get started, stay up to date on all the Motorcycling Australia news at ma.org.au and following MA on Facebook and Instagram