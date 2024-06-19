Australian management team for 2024 ISDE in Spain

Motorcycling Australia has announced the management team for the 2024 International Six-Day Enduro (ISDE), which will be held in Sallida, Spain from October 14-18.
The following personnel will join the Mxstore-backed Team Australia for the showpiece teams’ event as it returns to Spain for the first time since 2016:
- ISDE team manager: Trent Lean
- MA Enduro Commission representative: AJ Roberts
- ISDE management member: Rod Kearns
- ISDE management member: Geoff Ballard
- ISDE management member: Glenn Kearney
- ISDE management member: Jeremy Carpentier
The composition of the three Trophy teams – Senior, Junior and Women – will be announced shortly.
