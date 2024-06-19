Australian management team for 2024 ISDE in Spain

Motorcycling Australia has announced the management team for the 2024 International Six-Day Enduro (ISDE), which will be held in Sallida, Spain from October 14-18.

The following personnel will join the Mxstore-backed Team Australia for the showpiece teams’ event as it returns to Spain for the first time since 2016:

ISDE team manager: Trent Lean

MA Enduro Commission representative: AJ Roberts

ISDE management member: Rod Kearns

ISDE management member: Geoff Ballard

ISDE management member: Glenn Kearney

ISDE management member: Jeremy Carpentier

The composition of the three Trophy teams – Senior, Junior and Women – will be announced shortly.

For more information on the 2024 ISDE, visit https://fim-isde.com/.