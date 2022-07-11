Australian Junior Dirt Track Titles Deliver Fantastic Weekend of Racing

All the results from the Australian Junior Dirt Track Titles held at North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club over the weekend

By Craig Mayne

Last weekend saw the Australian Junior Dirt Track Titles held at North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club in Banyo, Brisbane.

There has not been a Junior Title held since 2019. Sadly, some of the top riders in the category had added by a few years and missed out being able to compete in the Junior categories of Australian Dirt Track.

North Brisbane staged the Senior Australian Dirt Track titles back in May, the club was well practiced in preparing and running large events.

The track and surrounds looked picture perfect for the arrival of Australia’s top Junior Dirt Trackers.

The program saw practice and three full rounds run on Saturday with round four, repechage and finals on Sunday.

Riders and support crew started turning up at the track on Friday from midday, staking their claim to the best pit locations with many doing track inspections.

With inordinate amounts of rain these past months, the track had stood up to the weather very well. Track prep was carried out on Friday afternoon ready for an early start on Saturday.

The weather gods finally delivered some fantastic weather for Saturday and Sunday given the prior weekend the event was postponed due to a very unfavourable.

The first three rounds were run successfully on Saturday with a few small track incidents but no significant injuries. It was easy to see that competition would be fierce for the final round and finals on Sunday.

Some stand out performances over the weekend were:

Rory McQualter took out two of the premium classes, waving the flag for Mike Hatchers Junior Motorcycle Club that has produced a number of Australian Champions.

Viv Muddle and Jake Paige had some stellar battles in the 65cc and 85cc classes. Viv took home the silverware in both classes with Jake running 2nd. Jake’s brother Bodie is off in the USA racing American Flat Track at present, Jake’s willing to have a go at anything on two wheels and raced in the FIM MiniGP in Sydney a couple of months back. Viv is now a dual Australian Champion.

The event also attracted good representation form the girls with many competing in various categories.

The final event for the days was the much-anticipated 200cc to 250cc 4/ 13-U16 yrs – Final. Nervous energy was at a high with all competitors giving it their all. It took three starts to get in a clean first lap without incident as the first two starts were red flagged.

Once again, Mark Herfoss was the senior MA official as steward and Andrew Brook the Clerk of Course.

A great weekend was had by all, if you were there, you saw best Junior Dirt Track racing you’re likely to see in Australia.

Final race results below for each category

Results of 02 & 03 – 50cc Auto 7-U9 yrs – FINAL (86)

1. George HOLMKVIST

2. Theo AFEAKI

3. Lucy HEATON-NEW

Results of 04 & 05 – 65cc 2/ 9-U13 yrs – FINAL (87)

1. Viv Muddle

2. Jake Paige

3. Taylen Howard

Results of 06 & 07 – 100cc to 150cc 2/ 13-U16 yrs – FINAL (88)

1. Rory McQualter

2. Cody Lewis

3. Jordy Loftus

Results of 08 & 09 – 65cc 2/ 7-U9 yrs – FINAL (89)

1. Hugo Holmes

2. Theo Afeaki

3. George Holmkvist

Results of 10 – 100cc to 150cc 2/ & 200cc to 250cc 4/ Girls 13-U16 yrs – Points Girls 250cc

1. Anika Loftus

2. Holly Hope-Hodgets

Results of 11, 12 & 13 – 85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ 9-U13 yrs – Final (R91)

1. Viv Muddle

2. Jake Paige

3. Neiko Donovan

Results of 15 – 85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ Girls 11-U16 yrs – 85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ 12-U16 yrs – Points 85/150 Boys & 85/150 Girls

1. Anika Loftus

2. Aliyah Goulding

3. Harley Omore

Results of 16 & 17 – 85cc 4/ Modified 7-U12 yrs – FINAL (93)

1. Hugh HOPE HODGETTS

2. Taylen Howard

3. Jake Paige

Results of 18 & 19 – 200cc to 250cc 4/ 13-U16 yrs – FINAL (94)

1. Rory McQualter

2. Lucas Quinn

3. Alexander Adamson