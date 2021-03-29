Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Postponed Due to COVID-19 Border Closures

The North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club in consultation with Motorcycling Australia (MA) are disappointed today to announce the postponement of the 2021 Junior Dirt Track Championship, due to recent COVID-19 border restrictions.

The championship was slated to be held this coming weekend on April 3rd and 4th, however with current border restrictions and their impact on riders and their families, the tough decision has been made to postpone the two-day championship.

Despite a greatly interrupted 2020 season, the championship has attracted an impressive interstate contingent of junior riders, with many looking forward to the return to National racing for the first time this year.

MA will continue to work with North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club to assess alternative dates to run the Championship later in 2021.

MA wishes to acknowledge and thank North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club, their supporters and members, for their significant work in preparing for these Championships and fans and riders for their understanding.

Further event details will be announced in the coming months.