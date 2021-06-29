Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships Postponed

Due to multiple State Government COVID-19 restrictions announced this week, the promoters of the 2021 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships – North Brisbane Junior MCC – have made the tough decision to postpone this weekend’s Championship event.

Motorcycling Australia support the decision of the North Brisbane Junior MCC in ensuring the health and safety of officials, riders, teams and fans are paramount.

The Championships were to be held at the North Brisbane Junior MCC this Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4, but with various States in lockdown and border restrictions in place, some riders and teams would not be able to attend the event.

The North Brisbane Junior MCC in consultation with Motorcycling Australia hope to reschedule the Championships once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.