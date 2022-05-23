Australian International Riders Roundup

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you all about them!
Updated 24/05/22
A jubilant Tayla Jones has taken a 5 points lead atop the GNCC WXC standings with a victory in round seven at John Penton in Millfield, USA.
It’s a third win of the year for Jones, leading the series at the mid-point of the season.
Josh Strang is the first person to take points away from series leader Kelley, with a win in the XC1 Open Pro at John Penton.
The result came as a shock to Strang, who has missed three of the last five rounds due to injury.
Jason O’Halloran was dominant at Donington Park in round three of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.
O’Halloran took two wins, two fastest laps and a second place from three races!
Brayden Elliott took home the win in Race one of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at Donington.
Elliott was unfortunate to miss out on the podium for race two, finishing 4th with the fastest lap in the dying stages of the race.
Oli Bayliss with a huge 6th place in Race two of the Supersport FIM World Championship at Estoril Circuit in Portugal.
This is Bayliss’ best finish so far this season after starting in 15th – onwards and upwards!
Senna Agius missed out on a potential win at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Round two of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship – Moto2 ECh – in Spain.
Agius has suffered a set back after back-to-back podiums in races one and two at Estoril. After starting on the front row, Agius managed to take the lead on lap three and was looking strong until a mistake ended his race.
No doubt Agius will bounce back in three weeks at Barcelona-Catalunya.
It’s been a week but we’re still buzzing for Max Fricke who won the FIM Speedway GP of Poland Warsaw.
Fricke is busy preparing for round 3 coming up this weekend in Prague.
Weekend Summary
Grand National Cross Country Series Round 7 | 21 May
John Penton – Millfield, OH, USA
WXC
Tayla Jones – HQV
Rd 7: P1
Mackenzie Tricker – KTM
Rd 7: P5
XC1 Open Pro
Josh Strang – KAW
Rd 7: P1
XC2 250 Pro
Lyndon Snodgrass – KAW
Rd 7: P5
FIM JuniorGP World Championship 20-22 May
Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain
JuniorGP
Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Team – Gas Gas
Race 1: P18
Race 2: P23
Moto2 ECh
Senna Agius – Promoracing – Kalex
Front row of grid – P3 – Finished unclassified after a crash on lap 3
European Talent Cup
Carter Thompson – AGR Team – Honda
Race 1: P13 and 3 points
Race 2: P14 and 2 points
Angus Grenfell – Artbox – Honda
DNS – Injured before race
FIM Superbike World Championship Round 3 | 20-22 May
Circuito Estoril – Portugal
Supersport FIM World Championship
Oli Bayliss – Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati Panigale V2
Race 1: P17 to P12
Race 2: P15 to P6
Tom Edwards – Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP – Yamaha YZF R6
Race 1: P20 to P17
Race 2: P18 to P9
Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti – Kawasaki ZX-6R
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P27 to P15
Supersport 300 FIM World Championship
Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki – Kawasaki Ninja 400
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: DNF
Bennetts British Superbike Championship Round 3 | 20-22 May
Donington Park National – England
Pirelli National Superstock Championship
Brayden Elliott – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing – Honda
Race 1: P1
Race 2: P4 and fastest lap
Levi Day – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing – Suzuki
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P10
Billy McConnell – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing – Honda
Race 1: Did not enter
Race 2: P6
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship
Seth Crump – Seeeeeth – Yamaha
Race: P7
Jacob Hatch – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
Race: P22
Bennetts British Superbike Championship with Pirelli
Jason O’Halloran – #22 McAMS Yamaha – Yamaha
Race 1: P2 and fastest lap
Race 2: P1
Race 3: P1 and fastest lap
Josh Brookes – #25 MCE Ducati Racing Team – Ducati
Race 1: P13
Race 2: P10
Race 3: P8
MotoAmerica Superbikes at Virginia 20-22 May
Supersport
Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC – SUZ
Race 1: P6
Race 2: DNF
STG Junior Cup
Joseph Mariniello – 3D Motorsports – KAW
Race 1: P10
Race 2: P8
