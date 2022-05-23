Australian International Riders Roundup

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you all about them!

Updated 24/05/22

A jubilant Tayla Jones has taken a 5 points lead atop the GNCC WXC standings with a victory in round seven at John Penton in Millfield, USA.

It’s a third win of the year for Jones, leading the series at the mid-point of the season.

Josh Strang is the first person to take points away from series leader Kelley, with a win in the XC1 Open Pro at John Penton.

The result came as a shock to Strang, who has missed three of the last five rounds due to injury.

Jason O’Halloran was dominant at Donington Park in round three of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

O’Halloran took two wins, two fastest laps and a second place from three races!



Brayden Elliott took home the win in Race one of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at Donington.

Elliott was unfortunate to miss out on the podium for race two, finishing 4th with the fastest lap in the dying stages of the race.



Oli Bayliss with a huge 6th place in Race two of the Supersport FIM World Championship at Estoril Circuit in Portugal.

This is Bayliss’ best finish so far this season after starting in 15th – onwards and upwards!

Senna Agius missed out on a potential win at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Round two of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship – Moto2 ECh – in Spain.

Agius has suffered a set back after back-to-back podiums in races one and two at Estoril. After starting on the front row, Agius managed to take the lead on lap three and was looking strong until a mistake ended his race.



No doubt Agius will bounce back in three weeks at Barcelona-Catalunya.

It’s been a week but we’re still buzzing for Max Fricke who won the FIM Speedway GP of Poland Warsaw.

Fricke is busy preparing for round 3 coming up this weekend in Prague.

Weekend Summary

Grand National Cross Country Series Round 7 | 21 May

John Penton – Millfield, OH, USA

WXC

Tayla Jones – HQV

Rd 7: P1

Mackenzie Tricker – KTM

Rd 7: P5

XC1 Open Pro

Josh Strang – KAW

Rd 7: P1

XC2 250 Pro

Lyndon Snodgrass – KAW

Rd 7: P5

FIM JuniorGP World Championship 20-22 May

Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain

JuniorGP

Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Team – Gas Gas

Race 1: P18

Race 2: P23

Moto2 ECh

Senna Agius – Promoracing – Kalex

Front row of grid – P3 – Finished unclassified after a crash on lap 3

European Talent Cup

Carter Thompson – AGR Team – Honda

Race 1: P13 and 3 points

Race 2: P14 and 2 points

Angus Grenfell – Artbox – Honda

DNS – Injured before race

FIM Superbike World Championship Round 3 | 20-22 May

Circuito Estoril – Portugal

Supersport FIM World Championship

Oli Bayliss – Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati Panigale V2

Race 1: P17 to P12

Race 2: P15 to P6

Tom Edwards – Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP – Yamaha YZF R6

Race 1: P20 to P17

Race 2: P18 to P9

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti – Kawasaki ZX-6R

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P27 to P15

Supersport 300 FIM World Championship

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki – Kawasaki Ninja 400

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: DNF

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Round 3 | 20-22 May

Donington Park National – England

Pirelli National Superstock Championship

Brayden Elliott – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing – Honda

Race 1: P1

Race 2: P4 and fastest lap

Levi Day – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing – Suzuki

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P10

Billy McConnell – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing – Honda

Race 1: Did not enter

Race 2: P6

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship

Seth Crump – Seeeeeth – Yamaha

Race: P7

Jacob Hatch – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

Race: P22

Bennetts British Superbike Championship with Pirelli

Jason O’Halloran – #22 McAMS Yamaha – Yamaha

Race 1: P2 and fastest lap

Race 2: P1

Race 3: P1 and fastest lap

Josh Brookes – #25 MCE Ducati Racing Team – Ducati

Race 1: P13

Race 2: P10

Race 3: P8

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Virginia 20-22 May

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC – SUZ

Race 1: P6

Race 2: DNF

STG Junior Cup

Joseph Mariniello – 3D Motorsports – KAW

Race 1: P10

Race 2: P8

