Australian International Riders Roundup

Updated 24/05/22

 

A jubilant Tayla Jones has taken a 5 points lead atop the GNCC WXC standings with a victory in round seven at John Penton in Millfield, USA.

It’s a third win of the year for Jones, leading the series at the mid-point of the season.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Tayla “MF” Jones (@taylajones713)

 

Josh Strang is the first person to take points away from series leader Kelley, with a win in the XC1 Open Pro at John Penton.

The result came as a shock to Strang, who has missed three of the last five rounds due to injury.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Josh Strang (@joshstrang)

 
Jason O’Halloran was dominant at Donington Park in round three of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

O’Halloran took two wins, two fastest laps and a second place from three races!
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jason O’Halloran (@ohalloran22)


 

Brayden Elliott took home the win in Race one of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at Donington.

Elliott was unfortunate to miss out on the podium for race two, finishing 4th with the fastest lap in the dying stages of the race.
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Brayden Elliott (@braydenelliott51)


 

Oli Bayliss with a huge 6th place in Race two of the Supersport FIM World Championship at Estoril Circuit in Portugal.

This is Bayliss’ best finish so far this season after starting in 15th – onwards and upwards!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Oli Bayliss (@olibayliss32)


 

Senna Agius missed out on a potential win at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Round two of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship – Moto2 ECh – in Spain.

Agius has suffered a set back after back-to-back podiums in races one and two at Estoril. After starting on the front row, Agius managed to take the lead on lap three and was looking strong until a mistake ended his race.
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Senna Agius (@sennaagius_81)


 
No doubt Agius will bounce back in three weeks at Barcelona-Catalunya.

 

It’s been a week but we’re still buzzing for Max Fricke who won the FIM Speedway GP of Poland Warsaw.

Fricke is busy preparing for round 3 coming up this weekend in Prague.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Max Fricke (@max_fricke46)

 

Weekend Summary

Grand National Cross Country Series Round 7 | 21 May

John Penton – Millfield, OH, USA

 

WXC

Tayla Jones – HQV

Rd 7: P1

 

Mackenzie Tricker – KTM

Rd 7: P5

 

XC1 Open Pro

Josh Strang – KAW

Rd 7: P1

 

XC2 250 Pro

Lyndon Snodgrass – KAW

Rd 7: P5

 

FIM JuniorGP World Championship 20-22 May

Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Spain

 

JuniorGP

Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Team – Gas Gas

Race 1: P18

Race 2: P23

 

Moto2 ECh

Senna Agius – Promoracing – Kalex

Front row of grid – P3 – Finished unclassified after a crash on lap 3

 

European Talent Cup

Carter Thompson – AGR Team – Honda

Race 1: P13 and 3 points

Race 2: P14 and 2 points

 

Angus Grenfell – Artbox – Honda

DNS – Injured before race

 

FIM Superbike World Championship Round 3 | 20-22 May

Circuito Estoril – Portugal

 

Supersport FIM World Championship

Oli Bayliss – Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati Panigale V2

Race 1: P17 to P12

Race 2: P15 to P6

 

Tom Edwards – Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP – Yamaha YZF R6

Race 1: P20 to P17

Race 2: P18 to P9

 

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti – Kawasaki ZX-6R

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P27 to P15

 

Supersport 300 FIM World Championship

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki – Kawasaki Ninja 400

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: DNF

 

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Round 3 | 20-22 May

Donington Park National – England

 

Pirelli National Superstock Championship

Brayden Elliott – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing – Honda

Race 1: P1

Race 2: P4 and fastest lap

Levi Day – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing – Suzuki

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P10

 

Billy McConnell – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing – Honda

Race 1: Did not enter

Race 2: P6

 

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship

Seth Crump – Seeeeeth – Yamaha

Race: P7

 

Jacob Hatch – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

Race: P22

 

Bennetts British Superbike Championship with Pirelli

Jason O’Halloran – #22 McAMS Yamaha – Yamaha

Race 1: P2 and fastest lap

Race 2: P1

Race 3: P1 and fastest lap

 

Josh Brookes – #25 MCE Ducati Racing Team – Ducati

Race 1: P13

Race 2: P10

Race 3: P8

 

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Virginia 20-22 May

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC – SUZ

Race 1: P6

Race 2: DNF

 

STG Junior Cup

Joseph Mariniello – 3D Motorsports – KAW

Race 1: P10

Race 2: P8

 

 

Follow your favourites on Instagram for more regular updates

Of course there are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, follow all your favourites below!

 

Enduro Riders 2022   
Daniel  Milner  World Enduro Champs & Italian Enduro Champs 
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs 
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs 
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs 
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs 
   
Motocross/Supercross Riders 2022   
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 
     
Rallye Riders 2022   
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 
     
Road Racers 2022   
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Brayden   Elliott BSB SS1000 
Seth  Crump  BSB National Junior Superstock Championship
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 
     
Speedway Riders 2022   
Troy  Batchelor   Poland and UK Speedway 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  
     
SuperMoto Racers 2022   
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
     
Trials Riders 2022   
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 