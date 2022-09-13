Australian International Riders Roundup: 7-13 September 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 13/09/22
Carter Thompson one of eight invited to join Red Bull Rookies after 2023 Selection Event
Thompson was selection after three days of testing at Autodromo di Modena, Italy, that saw six Aussies in total demonstrating their abilities throughout a grueling set of tests.
Well done to Angus Grenfell, Jayden Martin, Archie McDonald, Marianos Nikolis and Samuel Pezzetta, who were all part of the 2023 Selection Event.
Jay Wilson continues perfect run with another two moto wins – all while battling food poisoning!
Wilson now leads the IA2 Championship by well over 100 points with three rounds remaining… Yamaha have the scoop (click here)
Joel Kelso signs for CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP in Moto3 for 2023
At 19, Kelso joins Xavier Artigas in CFMOTO’s second year in the Moto3 World Championship – mcnews.com.au has more
Rohan Tungate was joined by Max Fricke for Falubaz, taking on fellow Aussie, Keynan Rew, in Polish Speedway Speedway Finals
Both Tungate and Fricke put up great numbers but it was Rew who took the first leg win 50:40 with Wilki Krosno
Week Summary
7-13 September 2022
FIM Speedway Grand Prix
Round 8 – Vojens (Denmark)
Jason Doyle
Semi Final: P3
P6 Overall
11 points (3,0,2,2,1)
Jack Holder
P9 Overall
8 points (2,1,1,0,3)
Max Fricke
P11 Overall
6 points (1,0,2,1,2)
FIM Superbike World Championship
Supersport
Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P8 to P9
Race 2: P8 to P8
Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P24 – DNF
Race 2: P23 to P23
Supersport300
Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki
Race 1: P26 to P19
Race 2: P23 – DNF
bLU cRU R3 Cup
A Mc Donald – ProGP Racing
Race 1: P4 to P5
Race 2: P4 to P5
JMX All Japan Motocross Championship
Round 4 – Meihan Sports Land
Jay Wilson
Heat 1: P1
Heat 2: P1
MotoAmerica Superbikes at New Jersey
Supersport
Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: P8 to P8
Race 2: P8 to P8
British Superbike Championship
Superbike
Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P17 to P12
Race 2: P4 to P9
Race 3: P9 to P5
Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P11 to P13
Race 2: P15 to P12
Race 3: P14 to P11
National Junior Superstock Championship
Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
P1 – DNF
Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
P19 to P9
National Superstock Championship
Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
P10 to P6
Mark Chiodo – Yamaha – Tamworth Yamaha by Alpinestars
P19 to P15
Billy McConnell – Honda C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
P5 – DNF
Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
P6 – DNF
British Supersport & British GP2 Championships
Tom Toparis – Triumph – Astro JJR-Triumph
Sprint Race: P8 to P9
Feature Race: P14 to P11
The Grand National Cross Country Series
The Mountaineer – Beckley, WV – Round 10
XC2 250 Pro
Lyndon Snodgrass
P2
Angus Riordan
P8
WXC
Tayla Jones
DNF
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Troy Batchelor
Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough
3 points
Jason Doyle
Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough
14 points
Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna
13 points
Max Fricke
Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna
13+2 points
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
13 points
Jack Holder
King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield
8+1 points
For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 46:44 zielona-energia.com Włókniarz Częstochowa
16 points
Brady Kurtz
Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna
10 points
James Pearson
Arged Malesa Ostrów U-24 57:33 Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24
7 points
Josh Pickering
King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield
3 points
Keynan Rew
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
4 points
Rohan Tungate
Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough
6+2 points
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
15 points
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Todd
|Waters
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Josh
|Green
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Andrew
|Wilksch
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Kyron
|Bacon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Korey
|McMahon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Blake
|Hollis
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Jessica
|Gardiner
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Emelie
|Karlsson
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Ebony
|Nielsen
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)