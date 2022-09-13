Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 7-13 September 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 13/09/22

Carter Thompson one of eight invited to join Red Bull Rookies after 2023 Selection Event

Thompson was selection after three days of testing at Autodromo di Modena, Italy, that saw six Aussies in total demonstrating their abilities throughout a grueling set of tests.

Well done to Angus Grenfell, Jayden Martin, Archie McDonald, Marianos Nikolis and Samuel Pezzetta, who were all part of the 2023 Selection Event.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Jay Wilson continues perfect run with another two moto wins – all while battling food poisoning!

Wilson now leads the IA2 Championship by well over 100 points with three rounds remaining… Yamaha have the scoop (click here)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Joel Kelso signs for CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP in Moto3 for 2023

At 19, Kelso joins Xavier Artigas in CFMOTO’s second year in the Moto3 World Championship – mcnews.com.au has more

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Rohan Tungate was joined by Max Fricke for Falubaz, taking on fellow Aussie, Keynan Rew, in Polish Speedway Speedway Finals

Both Tungate and Fricke put up great numbers but it was Rew who took the first leg win 50:40 with Wilki Krosno

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
7-13 September 2022

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Round 8 – Vojens (Denmark)

Jason Doyle
Semi Final: P3
P6 Overall
11 points (3,0,2,2,1)

Jack Holder
P9 Overall
8 points (2,1,1,0,3)

Max Fricke
P11 Overall
6 points (1,0,2,1,2)

FIM Superbike World Championship

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P8 to P9
Race 2: P8 to P8

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P24 – DNF
Race 2: P23 to P23

Supersport300

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki
Race 1: P26 to P19
Race 2: P23 – DNF

bLU cRU R3 Cup

A Mc Donald – ProGP Racing
Race 1: P4 to P5
Race 2: P4 to P5

JMX All Japan Motocross Championship

Round 4 – Meihan Sports Land

Jay Wilson
Heat 1: P1
Heat 2: P1

MotoAmerica Superbikes at New Jersey

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: P8 to P8
Race 2: P8 to P8

British Superbike Championship

Superbike

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P17 to P12
Race 2: P4 to P9
Race 3: P9 to P5

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P11 to P13
Race 2: P15 to P12
Race 3: P14 to P11

National Junior Superstock Championship

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
P1 – DNF

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
P19 to P9

National Superstock Championship

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
P10 to P6

Mark Chiodo – Yamaha – Tamworth Yamaha by Alpinestars
P19 to P15

Billy McConnell – Honda C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
P5 – DNF

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
P6 – DNF

British Supersport & British GP2 Championships

Tom Toparis – Triumph – Astro JJR-Triumph
Sprint Race: P8 to P9
Feature Race: P14 to P11

The Grand National Cross Country Series

The Mountaineer – Beckley, WV – Round 10

XC2 250 Pro

Lyndon Snodgrass
P2

Angus Riordan
P8

WXC

Tayla Jones
DNF

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Troy Batchelor
Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough
3 points

Jason Doyle
Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough
14 points
Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna
13 points

Max Fricke
Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna
13+2 points
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
13 points

Jack Holder
King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield
8+1 points
For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 46:44 zielona-energia.com Włókniarz Częstochowa
16 points

Brady Kurtz
Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna
10 points

James Pearson
Arged Malesa Ostrów U-24 57:33 Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24
7 points

Josh Pickering
King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield
3 points

Keynan Rew
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
4 points

Rohan Tungate
Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough
6+2 points
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
15 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Todd Waters MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Josh Green MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Andrew Wilksch MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Kyron Bacon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Korey McMahon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Blake Hollis MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Jessica Gardiner MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Emelie Karlsson MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Ebony Nielsen MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Scott Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 