Australian International Riders Roundup: 7-13 September 2022

Updated 13/09/22

Carter Thompson one of eight invited to join Red Bull Rookies after 2023 Selection Event

Thompson was selection after three days of testing at Autodromo di Modena, Italy, that saw six Aussies in total demonstrating their abilities throughout a grueling set of tests.

Well done to Angus Grenfell, Jayden Martin, Archie McDonald, Marianos Nikolis and Samuel Pezzetta, who were all part of the 2023 Selection Event.

Jay Wilson continues perfect run with another two moto wins – all while battling food poisoning!

Wilson now leads the IA2 Championship by well over 100 points with three rounds remaining… Yamaha have the scoop (click here)

Joel Kelso signs for CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP in Moto3 for 2023

At 19, Kelso joins Xavier Artigas in CFMOTO’s second year in the Moto3 World Championship – mcnews.com.au has more

Rohan Tungate was joined by Max Fricke for Falubaz, taking on fellow Aussie, Keynan Rew, in Polish Speedway Speedway Finals

Both Tungate and Fricke put up great numbers but it was Rew who took the first leg win 50:40 with Wilki Krosno

Week Summary

7-13 September 2022

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Round 8 – Vojens (Denmark)

Jason Doyle

Semi Final: P3

P6 Overall

11 points (3,0,2,2,1)

Jack Holder

P9 Overall

8 points (2,1,1,0,3)

Max Fricke

P11 Overall

6 points (1,0,2,1,2)

FIM Superbike World Championship

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team

Race 1: P8 to P9

Race 2: P8 to P8

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti

Race 1: P24 – DNF

Race 2: P23 to P23

Supersport300

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki

Race 1: P26 to P19

Race 2: P23 – DNF

bLU cRU R3 Cup

A Mc Donald – ProGP Racing

Race 1: P4 to P5

Race 2: P4 to P5

JMX All Japan Motocross Championship

Round 4 – Meihan Sports Land

Jay Wilson

Heat 1: P1

Heat 2: P1

MotoAmerica Superbikes at New Jersey

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC

Race 1: P8 to P8

Race 2: P8 to P8

British Superbike Championship

Superbike

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha

Race 1: P17 to P12

Race 2: P4 to P9

Race 3: P9 to P5

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team

Race 1: P11 to P13

Race 2: P15 to P12

Race 3: P14 to P11

National Junior Superstock Championship

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

P1 – DNF

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth

P19 to P9

National Superstock Championship

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing

P10 to P6

Mark Chiodo – Yamaha – Tamworth Yamaha by Alpinestars

P19 to P15

Billy McConnell – Honda C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing

P5 – DNF

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing

P6 – DNF

British Supersport & British GP2 Championships

Tom Toparis – Triumph – Astro JJR-Triumph

Sprint Race: P8 to P9

Feature Race: P14 to P11

The Grand National Cross Country Series

The Mountaineer – Beckley, WV – Round 10

XC2 250 Pro

Lyndon Snodgrass

P2

Angus Riordan

P8

WXC

Tayla Jones

DNF

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Troy Batchelor

Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough

3 points

Jason Doyle

Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough

14 points

Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna

13 points

Max Fricke

Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna

13+2 points

Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra

13 points

Jack Holder

King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield

8+1 points

For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 46:44 zielona-energia.com Włókniarz Częstochowa

16 points

Brady Kurtz

Dackarna Malilla 51:39 Kumla Indianerna

10 points

James Pearson

Arged Malesa Ostrów U-24 57:33 Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24

7 points

Josh Pickering

King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield

3 points

Keynan Rew

Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra

4 points

Rohan Tungate

Ipswich 46:44 Peterborough

6+2 points

Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra

15 points

