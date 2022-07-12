Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Australian International Riders Roundup: 6-12 July 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

You are here: Home / News / Australian International Riders Roundup: 6-12 July 2022
Back

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 12/07/22

 

Jett Lawrence returns to form with a dominant display at Southwick

The tricky track proved no match for Jett, taking his fifth overall form six rounds – check out the highlights in the playlist below!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jett Lawrence (@jettson18)

 

Luke Power takes P6 at Laguna Seca

It was a mixed weekend for Power, but a solid P6 at the infamous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is nothing to scoff at!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Luke Power Racing #68 (@luke_power_racing)

 

Tom Drane podiums on debut at Progressive AFT at the Lima Half Mile

Check out these awesome photos from Drane’s incredible American Flat Track debut at the back end of June

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Tom Drane (@tomdraneracing59)

 

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
6-12 July 2022

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Southwick National – July 9, 2022

250MX

Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P1
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P1

Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P7
Moto 1: P6
Moto 2: P8

MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: P7 to P6
Race 2: DNF

2022 Full Gas Sprint Enduro July 9 – 10, 2022

North Carolina Motorsports Park – Henderson, NC

Mackenzie Tricker
Overall: P8
Women’s Pro: P1

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Global Challenge Series

PREMIERSHIP PAIRS Round 3, King’s Lynn

Jason Doyle
14 points – Ipswich 27
Josh Pickering
17 points – King’s Lynn 27
Jack Holder
14 points – Sheffield 23
Max Fricke
6 points – Belle Vue 20
Sam Masters
5 points – Wolverhampton 17

Ipswich 12, Sheffield 8, King’s Lynn 6, Peterborough 4, Belle Vue 2, Wolverhampton 0.

 

Troy Batchelor
Oxford 50:40 Plymouth
10 points

Ben Cook
Berwick 45:45 Poole
7 points
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
7+3 points

Zach Cook
Torun U24 45:45 GKM U24
8+1 points
Berwick 45:45 Poole
2+1 points
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
0 points

Ryan Douglas
Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton
11+3 points

Jason Doyle
Great Britain 42:48 Rest of World
14 points

Jye Etheridge
Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn
7+1 points
Berwick 45:45 Poole
5+2 points
Redcar 53:37 Berwick
5+1 points

Max Fricke
Rospiggarna 43:47 Indianerna Speedway
12+2 points
Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn
11+2 points
Great Britain 42:48 Rest of World
9+1 points

Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
7+1 points

Brady Kurtz
Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn
9 points

Jaimon Lidsey
Unia Leszno U24 57:33 Lublin U24
9 points

Sam Masters
Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton
5+1 points
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
13+1 points

Nick Morris
Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton
6+2 points

James Pearson
Unia Leszno U24 57:33 Lublin U24
5+1 points
Birmingham 33:57 Glasgow
1 point

Josh Pickering
Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn
14 points
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
13 points

Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
8 points

 

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 