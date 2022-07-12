Australian International Riders Roundup: 6-12 July 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 12/07/22

Jett Lawrence returns to form with a dominant display at Southwick

The tricky track proved no match for Jett, taking his fifth overall form six rounds – check out the highlights in the playlist below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jett Lawrence (@jettson18)

Luke Power takes P6 at Laguna Seca

It was a mixed weekend for Power, but a solid P6 at the infamous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is nothing to scoff at!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Power Racing #68 (@luke_power_racing)

Tom Drane podiums on debut at Progressive AFT at the Lima Half Mile

Check out these awesome photos from Drane’s incredible American Flat Track debut at the back end of June

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Drane (@tomdraneracing59)

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions





Week Summary

6-12 July 2022

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Southwick National – July 9, 2022

250MX

Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R

Overall: P1

Moto 1: P1

Moto 2: P1

Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R

Overall: P7

Moto 1: P6

Moto 2: P8

MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC

Race 1: P7 to P6

Race 2: DNF

2022 Full Gas Sprint Enduro July 9 – 10, 2022

North Carolina Motorsports Park – Henderson, NC

Mackenzie Tricker

Overall: P8

Women’s Pro: P1

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Global Challenge Series

PREMIERSHIP PAIRS Round 3, King’s Lynn

Jason Doyle

14 points – Ipswich 27

Josh Pickering

17 points – King’s Lynn 27

Jack Holder

14 points – Sheffield 23

Max Fricke

6 points – Belle Vue 20

Sam Masters

5 points – Wolverhampton 17

Ipswich 12, Sheffield 8, King’s Lynn 6, Peterborough 4, Belle Vue 2, Wolverhampton 0.

Troy Batchelor

Oxford 50:40 Plymouth

10 points

Ben Cook

Berwick 45:45 Poole

7 points

Edinburgh 49:41 Poole

7+3 points

Zach Cook

Torun U24 45:45 GKM U24

8+1 points

Berwick 45:45 Poole

2+1 points

Edinburgh 49:41 Poole

0 points

Ryan Douglas

Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton

11+3 points

Jason Doyle

Great Britain 42:48 Rest of World

14 points

Jye Etheridge

Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn

7+1 points

Berwick 45:45 Poole

5+2 points

Redcar 53:37 Berwick

5+1 points

Max Fricke

Rospiggarna 43:47 Indianerna Speedway

12+2 points

Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn

11+2 points

Great Britain 42:48 Rest of World

9+1 points

Jacob Hook

Edinburgh 49:41 Poole

7+1 points

Brady Kurtz

Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn

9 points

Jaimon Lidsey

Unia Leszno U24 57:33 Lublin U24

9 points

Sam Masters

Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton

5+1 points

Edinburgh 49:41 Poole

13+1 points

Nick Morris

Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton

6+2 points

James Pearson

Unia Leszno U24 57:33 Lublin U24

5+1 points

Birmingham 33:57 Glasgow

1 point

Josh Pickering

Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn

14 points

Edinburgh 49:41 Poole

13 points

Kye Thomson

Edinburgh 49:41 Poole

8 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

Rallye Riders Andrew Houlihan Dakar Toby Price Dakar Daniel Sanders Dakar