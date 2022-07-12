Australian International Riders Roundup: 6-12 July 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 12/07/22
Jett Lawrence returns to form with a dominant display at Southwick
The tricky track proved no match for Jett, taking his fifth overall form six rounds – check out the highlights in the playlist below!
Luke Power takes P6 at Laguna Seca
It was a mixed weekend for Power, but a solid P6 at the infamous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is nothing to scoff at!
Tom Drane podiums on debut at Progressive AFT at the Lima Half Mile
Check out these awesome photos from Drane’s incredible American Flat Track debut at the back end of June
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
6-12 July 2022
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Southwick National – July 9, 2022
250MX
Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P1
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P1
Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P7
Moto 1: P6
Moto 2: P8
MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Supersport
Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: P7 to P6
Race 2: DNF
2022 Full Gas Sprint Enduro July 9 – 10, 2022
North Carolina Motorsports Park – Henderson, NC
Mackenzie Tricker
Overall: P8
Women’s Pro: P1
Just some of our Speedway rider’s results
Global Challenge Series
PREMIERSHIP PAIRS Round 3, King’s Lynn
Jason Doyle
14 points – Ipswich 27
Josh Pickering
17 points – King’s Lynn 27
Jack Holder
14 points – Sheffield 23
Max Fricke
6 points – Belle Vue 20
Sam Masters
5 points – Wolverhampton 17
Ipswich 12, Sheffield 8, King’s Lynn 6, Peterborough 4, Belle Vue 2, Wolverhampton 0.
Troy Batchelor
Oxford 50:40 Plymouth
10 points
Ben Cook
Berwick 45:45 Poole
7 points
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
7+3 points
Zach Cook
Torun U24 45:45 GKM U24
8+1 points
Berwick 45:45 Poole
2+1 points
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
0 points
Ryan Douglas
Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton
11+3 points
Jason Doyle
Great Britain 42:48 Rest of World
14 points
Jye Etheridge
Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn
7+1 points
Berwick 45:45 Poole
5+2 points
Redcar 53:37 Berwick
5+1 points
Max Fricke
Rospiggarna 43:47 Indianerna Speedway
12+2 points
Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn
11+2 points
Great Britain 42:48 Rest of World
9+1 points
Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
7+1 points
Brady Kurtz
Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn
9 points
Jaimon Lidsey
Unia Leszno U24 57:33 Lublin U24
9 points
Sam Masters
Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton
5+1 points
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
13+1 points
Nick Morris
Peterborough 42:48 Wolverhampton
6+2 points
James Pearson
Unia Leszno U24 57:33 Lublin U24
5+1 points
Birmingham 33:57 Glasgow
1 point
Josh Pickering
Belle Vue 61:29 King’s Lynn
14 points
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
13 points
Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 49:41 Poole
8 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
