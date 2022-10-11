Australian International Riders Roundup: 5-11 October 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Jay Wilson is your 2022 All Japan Motocross IA2 Champion!

Wilson has been emphatic with nine straight wins, securing the title with two rounds and five races remaining. Congratulations Jay!

Lyndon Snodgrass has secured the Grand National Cross Country XC2 Championship in the USA

Snodgrass took the win in Round 12 at the Buckwheat 100, securing the Championship with one round to go. Congratulations Lyndon!

Tayla Jones bags another win at GNCC, remains in the hunt for title

A return to winning ways for Jones who trails Rachael Archer in WXC by 10 points heading into the final round

Back-to-back podiums for Senna Agius at MotorLand Aragón

Agius returns to the JuniorGP paddock taking second place in both races, following a successful injury replacement stint in Moto2

World Supercross kicked off in Cardiff

The Melbourne Round is fast approaching! Check out wsxchampionship.com for all the details

Week Summary

5-11 October 2022

FIM World Superbike Championship

Round 9 – Portimao, Portugal

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team

Race 1: P22 to P20

Race 2: P20 to P16

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti

Race 1: P27 to P22

Race 2: P25 to P19

Tom Edwards – Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: DNF

FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round 7 – MotorLand Aragón

JuniorGP

Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team

P12 to P14

Harrison Voight – Sic 58

DNF

Moto2 ECh

Senna Agius – Promoracing

Race 1: P3 to P2

Race 2: P3 to P2

European Talent Cup

Carter Thompson – AGR Team

Race 1: P7 to P7

Race 2: P11 to P6

Angus Jay Grenfell – Artbox

Race 1: P23 to P22

Race 2: P23 to P24

World Supercross Championship

Round 1 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

WSX

Luke Clout – CDR Yamaha

Heat 2: P8

Final 1: DNF

Chad Reed – MDK Motorsport

Heat 2: P10

SX 2

Aaron Tanti – CDR Yamaha

Heat 2: P9

Final 1: P7

Final 2: P9

Super Final: P3

Matt Moss – Bud Racing

Heat 2: P5

Final 1: P3

Final 2: P22

Super Final: P11

Wilson Todd – Honda Genuine

Heat 1: P7

Final 1: P13

Final 2: P5

Super Final: P12

Japan Motocross Championship

Round 6 – Kanto Tournament

Jay Wilson – Yamaha Factory Racing Team

Heat 1: P1

Heat 2: P1

Grand National Cross Country Series

Round 12 – Buckwheat 100 – Newburg, WV

Bike PM

XC2 250 Pro

Lyndon Snodgrass

Class: P1

Overall: P5

Angus Riordan

Class: P6

Overall: P12

Mason Semmens

Class: P8

Overall: P14

250 A

Tom Mason

Class: P15

Overall: P62

Bike AM

WXC

Tayla Jones

Class: P1

Overall: P2

FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

Round 4 – Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

TVS ASIA One Make Championship

James Jacobs

Race 1: P5 to P9

Race 2: P5 to P13

Varis Fleming

Race 1: P13 to P12

Race 2: P13 to P8

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Ben Cook

Redcar 41:48 Poole

13+1 points

Zach Cook

Redcar 41:48 Poole

11+3 points

Ryan Douglas

Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton

7+1 points

Jack Holder

Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton

11+2 points

Sam Masters

Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton

6 points

Nick Morris

Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton

2 points

