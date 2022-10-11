Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 5-11 October 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 11/10/22

Jay Wilson is your 2022 All Japan Motocross IA2 Champion!

Wilson has been emphatic with nine straight wins, securing the title with two rounds and five races remaining. Congratulations Jay!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jay Wilson (@jaywilson_6)

 

Lyndon Snodgrass has secured the Grand National Cross Country XC2 Championship in the USA

Snodgrass took the win in Round 12 at the Buckwheat 100, securing the Championship with one round to go. Congratulations Lyndon!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Lyndon Snodgrass (@lyndon_178)

 

Tayla Jones bags another win at GNCC, remains in the hunt for title

A return to winning ways for Jones who trails Rachael Archer in WXC by 10 points heading into the final round

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Tayla “MF” Jones (@taylajones713)

 

Back-to-back podiums for Senna Agius at MotorLand Aragón

Agius returns to the JuniorGP paddock taking second place in both races, following a successful injury replacement stint in Moto2

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Senna Agius (@sennaagius_81)

 

World Supercross kicked off in Cardiff

The Melbourne Round is fast approaching! Check out wsxchampionship.com for all the details

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Wilson Todd🕴🏻🇦🇺 (@wilsontodd20)

 

Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
5-11 October 2022

FIM World Superbike Championship

Round 9 – Portimao, Portugal

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P22 to P20
Race 2: P20 to P16

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P27 to P22
Race 2: P25 to P19

Tom Edwards – Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: DNF

FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round 7 – MotorLand Aragón

JuniorGP

Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team
P12 to P14

Harrison Voight – Sic 58
DNF

Moto2 ECh

Senna Agius – Promoracing
Race 1: P3 to P2
Race 2: P3 to P2

European Talent Cup

Carter Thompson – AGR Team
Race 1: P7 to P7
Race 2: P11 to P6

Angus Jay Grenfell – Artbox
Race 1: P23 to P22
Race 2: P23 to P24

World Supercross Championship

Round 1 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

WSX

Luke Clout – CDR Yamaha
Heat 2: P8
Final 1: DNF

Chad Reed – MDK Motorsport
Heat 2: P10

SX 2

Aaron Tanti – CDR Yamaha
Heat 2: P9
Final 1: P7
Final 2: P9
Super Final: P3

Matt Moss – Bud Racing
Heat 2: P5
Final 1: P3
Final 2: P22
Super Final: P11

Wilson Todd – Honda Genuine
Heat 1: P7
Final 1: P13
Final 2: P5
Super Final: P12

Japan Motocross Championship

Round 6 – Kanto Tournament

Jay Wilson – Yamaha Factory Racing Team
Heat 1: P1
Heat 2: P1

Grand National Cross Country Series

Round 12 – Buckwheat 100 – Newburg, WV

Bike PM

XC2 250 Pro

Lyndon Snodgrass
Class: P1
Overall: P5

Angus Riordan
Class: P6
Overall: P12

Mason Semmens
Class: P8
Overall: P14

250 A

Tom Mason
Class: P15
Overall: P62

Bike AM

WXC

Tayla Jones
Class: P1
Overall: P2

FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

Round 4 – Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

TVS ASIA One Make Championship

James Jacobs
Race 1: P5 to P9
Race 2: P5 to P13

Varis Fleming
Race 1: P13 to P12
Race 2: P13 to P8

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Ben Cook
Redcar 41:48 Poole
13+1 points

Zach Cook
Redcar 41:48 Poole
11+3 points

Ryan Douglas
Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton
7+1 points

Jack Holder
Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton
11+2 points

Sam Masters
Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton
6 points

Nick Morris
Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton
2 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP,MXoN & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross and MXoN
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross and MXoN
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Todd Waters MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Josh Green MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Andrew Wilksch MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Kyron Bacon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Korey McMahon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Blake Hollis MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Jessica Gardiner MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Emelie Karlsson MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Ebony Nielsen MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Scott Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar and World Rally-Raid Championship
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 
Michael Burgess Dakar

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 

 