Australian International Riders Roundup: 5-11 October 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 11/10/22
Jay Wilson is your 2022 All Japan Motocross IA2 Champion!
Wilson has been emphatic with nine straight wins, securing the title with two rounds and five races remaining. Congratulations Jay!
Lyndon Snodgrass has secured the Grand National Cross Country XC2 Championship in the USA
Snodgrass took the win in Round 12 at the Buckwheat 100, securing the Championship with one round to go. Congratulations Lyndon!
Tayla Jones bags another win at GNCC, remains in the hunt for title
A return to winning ways for Jones who trails Rachael Archer in WXC by 10 points heading into the final round
Back-to-back podiums for Senna Agius at MotorLand Aragón
Agius returns to the JuniorGP paddock taking second place in both races, following a successful injury replacement stint in Moto2
World Supercross kicked off in Cardiff
The Melbourne Round is fast approaching! Check out wsxchampionship.com for all the details
Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
5-11 October 2022
FIM World Superbike Championship
Round 9 – Portimao, Portugal
Supersport
Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P22 to P20
Race 2: P20 to P16
Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P27 to P22
Race 2: P25 to P19
Tom Edwards – Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: DNF
FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round 7 – MotorLand Aragón
JuniorGP
Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team
P12 to P14
Harrison Voight – Sic 58
DNF
Moto2 ECh
Senna Agius – Promoracing
Race 1: P3 to P2
Race 2: P3 to P2
European Talent Cup
Carter Thompson – AGR Team
Race 1: P7 to P7
Race 2: P11 to P6
Angus Jay Grenfell – Artbox
Race 1: P23 to P22
Race 2: P23 to P24
World Supercross Championship
Round 1 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
WSX
Luke Clout – CDR Yamaha
Heat 2: P8
Final 1: DNF
Chad Reed – MDK Motorsport
Heat 2: P10
SX 2
Aaron Tanti – CDR Yamaha
Heat 2: P9
Final 1: P7
Final 2: P9
Super Final: P3
Matt Moss – Bud Racing
Heat 2: P5
Final 1: P3
Final 2: P22
Super Final: P11
Wilson Todd – Honda Genuine
Heat 1: P7
Final 1: P13
Final 2: P5
Super Final: P12
Japan Motocross Championship
Round 6 – Kanto Tournament
Jay Wilson – Yamaha Factory Racing Team
Heat 1: P1
Heat 2: P1
Grand National Cross Country Series
Round 12 – Buckwheat 100 – Newburg, WV
Bike PM
XC2 250 Pro
Lyndon Snodgrass
Class: P1
Overall: P5
Angus Riordan
Class: P6
Overall: P12
Mason Semmens
Class: P8
Overall: P14
250 A
Tom Mason
Class: P15
Overall: P62
Bike AM
WXC
Tayla Jones
Class: P1
Overall: P2
FIM Asia Road Racing Championship
Round 4 – Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
TVS ASIA One Make Championship
James Jacobs
Race 1: P5 to P9
Race 2: P5 to P13
Varis Fleming
Race 1: P13 to P12
Race 2: P13 to P8
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Ben Cook
Redcar 41:48 Poole
13+1 points
Zach Cook
Redcar 41:48 Poole
11+3 points
Ryan Douglas
Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton
7+1 points
Jack Holder
Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton
11+2 points
Sam Masters
Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton
6 points
Nick Morris
Sheffield 61:29 Wolverhampton
2 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP,MXoN & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross and MXoN
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross and MXoN
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Todd
|Waters
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Josh
|Green
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Andrew
|Wilksch
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Kyron
|Bacon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Korey
|McMahon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Blake
|Hollis
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Jessica
|Gardiner
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Emelie
|Karlsson
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Ebony
|Nielsen
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar and World Rally-Raid Championship
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|Michael
|Burgess
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)