Australian International Riders Roundup: 31 August – 6 September 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 6/09/22
MXstore Team Australia have secured third place in both the Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy.
Check out the full wrap-up that includes links to all the detailed results, highlights, image galleries and more… Right here!
Jett Lawrence has wrapped up back-to-back 250 class crowns in the AMA Pro Motocross
A huge congratulations to Jett Lawrence for an outstanding season, finishing in style with the overall round win!
Tom Drane has returned to American Flat Track and taken the win on Saturday in AFT Singles Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge
Unfortunately the weather brought the event to a close a day early, which cut short Drane’s bid for more success on the bike his team packed into suitcases!
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
31 August – 6 September 2022
FIM International Six Day Enduro
World Trophy
MXstore.com.au Team Australia in 21st
Total: 25:53’15.80
Gap: 13:03’21.20
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Team
|2:18’19.19
|2:23’14.98
|2:33’15.16
|4:58’12.37
|7:12’00.71
|6:28’13.39
|#210 MILNER:
|33’37.11
|34’48.60
|37’21.14
|38’45.73
|35’40.32
|14’01.55
|#211 WATERS:
|34’55.51
|36’12.02
|38’13.63
|3:00’00.00
|3:00’00.00
|3:00’00.00
|#212 GREEN:
|35’17.03
|36’19.58
|39’02.52
|39’56.05
|3:00’00.00
|3:00’00.00
|#213 WILKSCH:
|34’29.54
|35’54.78
|38’37.87
|39’30.59
|36’20.39
|14′ 11.84
Junior World Trophy
MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third
Total: 10:05’09.77
Gap: 6’11.33
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Team
|1:48’34.49
|1:49’06.79
|1:55’47.62
|1:59’43.91
|1:49’40.61
|42’16.35
|#214 BACON:
|35’01.16
|35’41.72
|37’59.91
|38’52.12
|35’49.61
|13’52.15
|#215 MCMAHON:
|37’12.06
|36’21.56
|38’25.85
|40’03.68
|36’35.95
|14’03.09
|#216 HOLLIS:
|36’21.27
|37’03.51
|39’21.86
|40’48.11
|37’15.05
|14’21.11
Women’s World Trophy
MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third
Total: 11:41’50.92
Gap: 21’06.01
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Team
|2:01’24.50
|2:07’45.15
|2:14’17.97
|2:20’42.32
|2:10’54.17
|46’46.81
|#325 GARDINER:
|39’17.60
|40’50.33
|42’53.48
|44’59.18
|41’35.10
|15’14.24
|#326 KARLSSON:
|40’15.20
|41’55.98
|44’42.92
|47’36.55
|45’04.51
|15’28.86
|#327 NIELSEN:
|41’51.70
|44’58.84
|46’41.57
|48’06.59
|44’14.56
|16’03.71
Club
Scott Noble – ANZAC Club Team
129th Overall
Total: 3:49’04.54
Gap: 35’26.01
AMA Pro Motocross
Fox Raceway National II
250
Jett Lawrence
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P2
Overall: P1
CHAMPION!
Hunter Lawrence
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P5
Overall: P4
FIM Motocross World Championship
Grand Prix of Turkiye – 3-4 September 2022
MXGP
Mitchell Evans
Race 1: P12
Race 2: DNF
WMX
Charli Cannon
Race 1: P8
Race 2: DNF (7 of 12 laps)
Tahlia Jade O’Hare
Race 1: P13
Race 2: P10
FIM Grand Prix World Championship – San Marino/Saint Marin
MotoGP
Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P1 to P18
Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P24 to P19
Moto2
Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
Non-classified (20 laps)
Moto3
Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P30 to P14
Harrison Voight – SIC58 Squadra Corse
P28 to P23
FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Misano World Circuit
JuniorGP
Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team
P22 to P19
American Flat Track Championship – Mile
Mission Springfield Mile I
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge
Tom Drane
Winner!
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Troy Batchelor
Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich
4+2 points
Ben Cook
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
7 points
Zach Cook
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
5+1 points
Ryan Douglas
Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton
8+2 points
Scunthorpe 45:45 Leicester
17 points
Jason Doyle
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
11 points
Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich
17 points
Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla
11+3 points
Jye Etheridge
Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield
3+1 points
Max Fricke
Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield
7+1 points
Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz 47:43 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
12 points
Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla
13 points
Jack Holder
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
7+2 points
Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton
14 points
Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield
10+1 points
Motor Lublin 54:36 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
3+1 points
For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 50:40 Motor Lublin
11+1 points
Jacob Hook
Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh
2+1 points
Brady Kurtz
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
7 points
Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield
13 points
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
7 points
Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla
7+1 points
Jaimon Lidsey
Rospiggarna Hallstavik 59:31 Vastervik Speedway
2+1 points
Sam Masters
Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton
12 points
Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh
4 points
Nick Morris
Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton
4 points
Scunthorpe 45:45 Leicester
7+1 points
GSK Liga 37:29 Region Varde Elitesport
10+1 points
Josh Pickering
King’s Lynn 46:44 Peterborough
8 points
Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh
13 points
Keynan Rew
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
6+1 points
Kye Thomson
Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh
6 points
Rohan Tungate
Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich
11+1 points
Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz 47:43 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
7+2 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Todd
|Waters
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Josh
|Green
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Andrew
|Wilksch
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Kyron
|Bacon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Korey
|McMahon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Blake
|Hollis
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Jessica
|Gardiner
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Emelie
|Karlsson
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Ebony
|Nielsen
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)