Australian International Riders Roundup: 31 August – 6 September 2022

Updated 6/09/22

MXstore Team Australia have secured third place in both the Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy.

Check out the full wrap-up that includes links to all the detailed results, highlights, image galleries and more… Right here!







Jett Lawrence has wrapped up back-to-back 250 class crowns in the AMA Pro Motocross

A huge congratulations to Jett Lawrence for an outstanding season, finishing in style with the overall round win!

Tom Drane has returned to American Flat Track and taken the win on Saturday in AFT Singles Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge

Unfortunately the weather brought the event to a close a day early, which cut short Drane’s bid for more success on the bike his team packed into suitcases!

Week Summary

31 August – 6 September 2022

FIM International Six Day Enduro

World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in 21st

Total: 25:53’15.80

Gap: 13:03’21.20

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Team 2:18’19.19 2:23’14.98 2:33’15.16 4:58’12.37 7:12’00.71 6:28’13.39 #210 MILNER: 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 35’40.32 14’01.55 #211 WATERS: 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 #212 GREEN: 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 #213 WILKSCH: 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 36’20.39 14′ 11.84

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 10:05’09.77

Gap: 6’11.33

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Team 1:48’34.49 1:49’06.79 1:55’47.62 1:59’43.91 1:49’40.61 42’16.35 #214 BACON: 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 35’49.61 13’52.15 #215 MCMAHON: 37’12.06 36’21.56 38’25.85 40’03.68 36’35.95 14’03.09 #216 HOLLIS: 36’21.27 37’03.51 39’21.86 40’48.11 37’15.05 14’21.11

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 11:41’50.92

Gap: 21’06.01

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Team 2:01’24.50 2:07’45.15 2:14’17.97 2:20’42.32 2:10’54.17 46’46.81 #325 GARDINER: 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 44’59.18 41’35.10 15’14.24 #326 KARLSSON: 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 47’36.55 45’04.51 15’28.86 #327 NIELSEN: 41’51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57 48’06.59 44’14.56 16’03.71

Club

Scott Noble – ANZAC Club Team

129th Overall

Total: 3:49’04.54

Gap: 35’26.01

AMA Pro Motocross

Fox Raceway National II

250

Jett Lawrence

Moto 1: P1

Moto 2: P2

Overall: P1

CHAMPION!

Hunter Lawrence

Moto 1: P2

Moto 2: P5

Overall: P4

FIM Motocross World Championship

Grand Prix of Turkiye – 3-4 September 2022

MXGP

Mitchell Evans

Race 1: P12

Race 2: DNF

WMX

Charli Cannon

Race 1: P8

Race 2: DNF (7 of 12 laps)

Tahlia Jade O’Hare

Race 1: P13

Race 2: P10

FIM Grand Prix World Championship – San Marino/Saint Marin

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team

P1 to P18

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

P24 to P19

Moto2

Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

Non-classified (20 laps)

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power

P30 to P14

Harrison Voight – SIC58 Squadra Corse

P28 to P23

FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Misano World Circuit

JuniorGP

Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team

P22 to P19

American Flat Track Championship – Mile

Mission Springfield Mile I

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge

Tom Drane

Winner!

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Troy Batchelor

Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich

4+2 points

Ben Cook

County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes

7 points

Zach Cook

County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes

5+1 points

Ryan Douglas

Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton

8+2 points

Scunthorpe 45:45 Leicester

17 points

Jason Doyle

County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes

11 points

Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich

17 points

Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla

11+3 points

Jye Etheridge

Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield

3+1 points

Max Fricke

Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield

7+1 points

Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz 47:43 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra

12 points

Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla

13 points

Jack Holder

County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes

7+2 points

Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton

14 points

Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield

10+1 points

Motor Lublin 54:36 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń

3+1 points

For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 50:40 Motor Lublin

11+1 points

Jacob Hook

Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh

2+1 points

Brady Kurtz

County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes

7 points

Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield

13 points

Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź

7 points

Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla

7+1 points

Jaimon Lidsey

Rospiggarna Hallstavik 59:31 Vastervik Speedway

2+1 points

Sam Masters

Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton

12 points

Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh

4 points

Nick Morris

Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton

4 points

Scunthorpe 45:45 Leicester

7+1 points

GSK Liga 37:29 Region Varde Elitesport

10+1 points

Josh Pickering

King’s Lynn 46:44 Peterborough

8 points

Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh

13 points

Keynan Rew

Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź

6+1 points

Kye Thomson

Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh

6 points

Rohan Tungate

Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich

11+1 points

Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz 47:43 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra

7+2 points

