Australian International Riders Roundup: 31 August – 6 September 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News, Team Australia

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 6/09/22

MXstore Team Australia have secured third place in both the Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy.

Check out the full wrap-up that includes links to all the detailed results, highlights, image galleries and more… Right here!
 

 

Jett Lawrence has wrapped up back-to-back 250 class crowns in the AMA Pro Motocross

A huge congratulations to Jett Lawrence for an outstanding season, finishing in style with the overall round win!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Tom Drane has returned to American Flat Track and taken the win on Saturday in AFT Singles Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge

Unfortunately the weather brought the event to a close a day early, which cut short Drane’s bid for more success on the bike his team packed into suitcases!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
31 August – 6 September 2022

FIM International Six Day Enduro

World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in 21st

Total: 25:53’15.80
Gap: 13:03’21.20

  Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6
Team  2:18’19.19 2:23’14.98 2:33’15.16 4:58’12.37 7:12’00.71 6:28’13.39 
#210 MILNER: 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 35’40.32 14’01.55
#211 WATERS: 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00
#212 GREEN: 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00
#213 WILKSCH: 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 36’20.39 14′ 11.84

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third
Total: 10:05’09.77
Gap: 6’11.33

  Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6
 Team 1:48’34.49 1:49’06.79 1:55’47.62 1:59’43.91 1:49’40.61 42’16.35
#214 BACON: 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 35’49.61 13’52.15
#215 MCMAHON: 37’12.06 36’21.56 38’25.85 40’03.68 36’35.95 14’03.09
#216 HOLLIS: 36’21.27 37’03.51 39’21.86 40’48.11 37’15.05 14’21.11

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third
Total: 11:41’50.92
Gap: 21’06.01

  Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6
 Team 2:01’24.50 2:07’45.15 2:14’17.97 2:20’42.32 2:10’54.17 46’46.81 
#325 GARDINER: 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 44’59.18 41’35.10 15’14.24
#326 KARLSSON: 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 47’36.55 45’04.51 15’28.86
#327 NIELSEN: 41’51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57 48’06.59 44’14.56 16’03.71

Club

Scott Noble – ANZAC Club Team
129th Overall
Total: 3:49’04.54
Gap: 35’26.01

AMA Pro Motocross

Fox Raceway National II

250

Jett Lawrence
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P2
Overall: P1
CHAMPION!

Hunter Lawrence
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P5
Overall: P4

FIM Motocross World Championship

Grand Prix of Turkiye – 3-4 September 2022

MXGP

Mitchell Evans
Race 1: P12
Race 2: DNF

WMX

Charli Cannon
Race 1: P8
Race 2: DNF (7 of 12 laps)

Tahlia Jade O’Hare
Race 1: P13
Race 2: P10

FIM Grand Prix World Championship – San Marino/Saint Marin

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P1 to P18

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P24 to P19

Moto2

Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
Non-classified (20 laps)

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P30 to P14
Harrison Voight – SIC58 Squadra Corse
P28 to P23

FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Misano World Circuit

JuniorGP

Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team
P22 to P19

American Flat Track Championship – Mile

Mission Springfield Mile I

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge

Tom Drane
Winner!

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Troy Batchelor
Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich
4+2 points

Ben Cook
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
7 points

Zach Cook
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
5+1 points

Ryan Douglas
Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton
8+2 points
Scunthorpe 45:45 Leicester
17 points

Jason Doyle
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
11 points
Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich
17 points
Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla
11+3 points

Jye Etheridge
Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield
3+1 points

Max Fricke
Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield
7+1 points
Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz 47:43 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
12 points
Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla
13 points

Jack Holder
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
7+2 points
Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton
14 points
Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield
10+1 points
Motor Lublin 54:36 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
3+1 points
For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 50:40 Motor Lublin
11+1 points

Jacob Hook
Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh
2+1 points

Brady Kurtz
County Crest All Stars 39:51 Meridian Lifts Heroes
7 points
Belle Vue 54:36 Sheffield
13 points
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
7 points
Kumla Indianerna 41:49 Dackarna Malilla
7+1 points

Jaimon Lidsey
Rospiggarna Hallstavik 59:31 Vastervik Speedway
2+1 points

Sam Masters
Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton
12 points
Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh
4 points

Nick Morris
Sheffield 51:39 Wolverhampton
4 points
Scunthorpe 45:45 Leicester
7+1 points
GSK Liga 37:29 Region Varde Elitesport
10+1 points

Josh Pickering
King’s Lynn 46:44 Peterborough
8 points
Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh
13 points

Keynan Rew
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 50:40 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
6+1 points

Kye Thomson
Redcar 54:36 Edinburgh
6 points

Rohan Tungate
Peterborough 45:45 Ipswich
11+1 points
Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz 47:43 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
7+2 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Todd Waters MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Josh Green MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Andrew Wilksch MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Kyron Bacon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Korey McMahon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Blake Hollis MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Jessica Gardiner MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Emelie Karlsson MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Ebony Nielsen MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Scott Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 