Australian International Riders Roundup: 3-9 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 09/08/22

MotoGP returned from the summer break with a Jack Miller Podium!

Miller spent most of the British MotoGP fighting it out in the top three and brought it home, with teammate Francesco Bagnaia taking the win just 0.614 up the road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus)





Josh Hook has finished 10th in the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race with team FCC TSR Honda France.

Sadly, Hook’s teammate, Gino Rea, was involved in an incident during practice for the race that resulted in hospitalisation. We wish Rea and his team all the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀JOSH HOOK™ 16 (@joshhook16)

Mitch Evans looks to build on the positives – taking 4th in Moto 2

Evans with a “heroic charge through the field” to take 10th in race one of the MXGP of Sweden after falling and recovering from 31st place



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitch Evans (@mitchevans43)





Daniel Milner takes the good with the bad in Hungary

After taking a class podium and overall 6th on day one, Milner had a moment during day two that resulted in a fractured wrist/hand. We wish him a speedy recovery!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Milner (@milner_31)





Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions





Week Summary

3-9 August 2022

FIM Grand Prix World Championship – Great Britain

Silverstone Circuit, July 11th, 2022

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team

P3 to P3

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

P16 to P18

FIM Motocross World Championship

Grand Prix of Sweden – 6-7 August 2022

Mitchell Evans

Race 1 – P10

Race 2 – P4

Overall – P6

Jed Beaton

Race 1 – P19

Race 2 – P18

Overall – P20

FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Grand Prix of Hungary – 6-7 August 2022

E2

Wil Ruprecht

Stage 1 – DSQ

Stage 2 – P3

E1

Daniel Milner

Stage 1 – P6

Stage 2 – Retired S.T.3

Open 2s

Scott Noble

Stage 1 – P6

Stage 2 – P6

FIM Endurance World Championship

Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

Josh Hook

P10 – 8 laps off the lead (208 completed)

See Detailed Suzuka 8 Hours Results

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Troy Batchelor

Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich

4 points

Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth

8 points

King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich

9+2 points

Poole 48:42 Oxford

4+1 points

Oxford 45:45 Poole

9+1 points

Fraser Bowes

Włókniarz Częstochowa U-24 44:46 Motor Lublin U-24

2 points

Ben Cook

Poole 48:42 Oxford

6+1 points

Oxford 45:45 Poole

5 points

Zach Cook

Glasgow 56:34 Birmingham

9+1 points

Poole 48:42 Oxford

9+3 points

Oxford 45:45 Poole

10 points

Ryan Douglas

Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough

8+12 points

Redcar 47:43 Scunthorpe

16 points

Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 41:49 SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań

6 points

Jason Doyle

Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich

9 points

King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich

11+1 points

Fogo Unia Leszno 40:50 Włókniarz Częstochowa

7+1 points

Jye Etheridge

Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich

7+2 points

Berwick 59:30

5+1 points

Max Fricke

Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich

14 points

Kumla Indianerna 49:41 Rospiggarna Hallstavik

14+1 points

H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra

9 points

Chris Holder

Kumla Indianerna 49:41 Rospiggarna Hallstavik

8+1 points

ZOOleszcz GKM Grudziądz 47:43 Arged Malesa Ostrów

12+1 points

Jack Holder

Sheffield 48:42 King’s Lynn

12 points

For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 45:45 Betard Sparta Wrocław

2+1 points

Jacob Hook

Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth

5 points

Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham

3+1 points

Brady Kurtz

Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich

11+2 points

H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra

10+1 points

Jaimon Lidsey

Masarna Avesta 43:47 Vastervik Speedway

6+1 points

Eskilstuna Smederna 53:37 Vastervik Speedway

2+2 points

Fogo Unia Leszno 40:50 Włókniarz Częstochowa

2 points

Sam Masters

Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough

r/r

Nick Morris

Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough

11+2 points

Leicester 56:34 Scunthorpe

12 points

James Pearson

Glasgow 56:34 Bigmingham

1 point

Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham

6+1 points

Josh Pickering

Sheffield 48:42 King’s Lynn

7+2 points

King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich

7+1 points

Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham

8 points

Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 41:49 SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań

13 points

Kye Thomson

Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth

11+1 points

Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham

9+1 points

Rohan Tungate

Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich

8 points

Masarna Avesta 43:47 Vastervik Speedway

7+2 points

H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra

13+1 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

Rallye Riders Andrew Houlihan Dakar Toby Price Dakar Daniel Sanders Dakar