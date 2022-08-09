Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 3-9 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 09/08/22

MotoGP returned from the summer break with a Jack Miller Podium!

Josh Hook has finished 10th in the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race with team FCC TSR Honda France.

Mitch Evans looks to build on the positives – taking 4th in Moto 2

Daniel Milner takes the good with the bad in Hungary

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
3-9 August 2022

FIM Grand Prix World Championship – Great Britain

Silverstone Circuit, July 11th, 2022

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P3 to P3

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P16 to P18

FIM Motocross World Championship

Grand Prix of Sweden – 6-7 August 2022

Mitchell Evans
Race 1 – P10
Race 2 – P4
Overall – P6

Jed Beaton
Race 1 – P19
Race 2 – P18
Overall – P20

FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Grand Prix of Hungary – 6-7 August 2022

E2

Wil Ruprecht
Stage 1 – DSQ
Stage 2 – P3

E1

Daniel Milner
Stage 1 – P6
Stage 2 – Retired S.T.3

Open 2s

Scott Noble
Stage 1 – P6
Stage 2 – P6

FIM Endurance World Championship

Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

Josh Hook
P10 – 8 laps off the lead (208 completed)

See Detailed Suzuka 8 Hours Results

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Troy Batchelor
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
4 points
Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth
8 points
King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich
9+2 points
Poole 48:42 Oxford
4+1 points
Oxford 45:45 Poole
9+1 points

Fraser Bowes
Włókniarz Częstochowa U-24 44:46 Motor Lublin U-24
2 points

Ben Cook
Poole 48:42 Oxford
6+1 points
Oxford 45:45 Poole
5 points

Zach Cook
Glasgow 56:34 Birmingham
9+1 points
Poole 48:42 Oxford
9+3 points
Oxford 45:45 Poole
10 points

Ryan Douglas
Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough
8+12 points
Redcar 47:43 Scunthorpe
16 points
Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 41:49 SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań
6 points

Jason Doyle
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
9 points
King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich
11+1 points
Fogo Unia Leszno 40:50 Włókniarz Częstochowa
7+1 points

Jye Etheridge
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
7+2 points
Berwick 59:30
5+1 points

Max Fricke
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
14 points
Kumla Indianerna 49:41 Rospiggarna Hallstavik
14+1 points
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
9 points

Chris Holder
Kumla Indianerna 49:41 Rospiggarna Hallstavik
8+1 points
ZOOleszcz GKM Grudziądz 47:43 Arged Malesa Ostrów
12+1 points

Jack Holder
Sheffield 48:42 King’s Lynn
12 points
For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 45:45 Betard Sparta Wrocław
2+1 points

Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth
5 points
Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham
3+1 points

Brady Kurtz
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
11+2 points
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
10+1 points

Jaimon Lidsey
Masarna Avesta 43:47 Vastervik Speedway
6+1 points
Eskilstuna Smederna 53:37 Vastervik Speedway
2+2 points
Fogo Unia Leszno 40:50 Włókniarz Częstochowa
2 points

Sam Masters
Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough
r/r

Nick Morris
Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough
11+2 points
Leicester 56:34 Scunthorpe
12 points

James Pearson
Glasgow 56:34 Bigmingham
1 point
Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham
6+1 points

Josh Pickering
Sheffield 48:42 King’s Lynn
7+2 points
King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich
7+1 points
Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham
8 points
Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 41:49 SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań
13 points

Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth
11+1 points
Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham
9+1 points

Rohan Tungate
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
8 points
Masarna Avesta 43:47 Vastervik Speedway
7+2 points
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
13+1 points

