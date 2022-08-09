Australian International Riders Roundup: 3-9 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 09/08/22
MotoGP returned from the summer break with a Jack Miller Podium!
Miller spent most of the British MotoGP fighting it out in the top three and brought it home, with teammate Francesco Bagnaia taking the win just 0.614 up the road
Josh Hook has finished 10th in the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race with team FCC TSR Honda France.
Sadly, Hook’s teammate, Gino Rea, was involved in an incident during practice for the race that resulted in hospitalisation. We wish Rea and his team all the best.
Mitch Evans looks to build on the positives – taking 4th in Moto 2
Evans with a “heroic charge through the field” to take 10th in race one of the MXGP of Sweden after falling and recovering from 31st place
Daniel Milner takes the good with the bad in Hungary
After taking a class podium and overall 6th on day one, Milner had a moment during day two that resulted in a fractured wrist/hand. We wish him a speedy recovery!
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
3-9 August 2022
FIM Grand Prix World Championship – Great Britain
Silverstone Circuit, July 11th, 2022
Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P3 to P3
Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P16 to P18
FIM Motocross World Championship
Grand Prix of Sweden – 6-7 August 2022
Mitchell Evans
Race 1 – P10
Race 2 – P4
Overall – P6
Jed Beaton
Race 1 – P19
Race 2 – P18
Overall – P20
FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Grand Prix of Hungary – 6-7 August 2022
E2
Wil Ruprecht
Stage 1 – DSQ
Stage 2 – P3
E1
Daniel Milner
Stage 1 – P6
Stage 2 – Retired S.T.3
Open 2s
Scott Noble
Stage 1 – P6
Stage 2 – P6
FIM Endurance World Championship
Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race
Josh Hook
P10 – 8 laps off the lead (208 completed)
See Detailed Suzuka 8 Hours Results
Just some of our Speedway rider’s results
Troy Batchelor
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
4 points
Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth
8 points
King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich
9+2 points
Poole 48:42 Oxford
4+1 points
Oxford 45:45 Poole
9+1 points
Fraser Bowes
Włókniarz Częstochowa U-24 44:46 Motor Lublin U-24
2 points
Ben Cook
Poole 48:42 Oxford
6+1 points
Oxford 45:45 Poole
5 points
Zach Cook
Glasgow 56:34 Birmingham
9+1 points
Poole 48:42 Oxford
9+3 points
Oxford 45:45 Poole
10 points
Ryan Douglas
Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough
8+12 points
Redcar 47:43 Scunthorpe
16 points
Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 41:49 SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań
6 points
Jason Doyle
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
9 points
King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich
11+1 points
Fogo Unia Leszno 40:50 Włókniarz Częstochowa
7+1 points
Jye Etheridge
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
7+2 points
Berwick 59:30
5+1 points
Max Fricke
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
14 points
Kumla Indianerna 49:41 Rospiggarna Hallstavik
14+1 points
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
9 points
Chris Holder
Kumla Indianerna 49:41 Rospiggarna Hallstavik
8+1 points
ZOOleszcz GKM Grudziądz 47:43 Arged Malesa Ostrów
12+1 points
Jack Holder
Sheffield 48:42 King’s Lynn
12 points
For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 45:45 Betard Sparta Wrocław
2+1 points
Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth
5 points
Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham
3+1 points
Brady Kurtz
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
11+2 points
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
10+1 points
Jaimon Lidsey
Masarna Avesta 43:47 Vastervik Speedway
6+1 points
Eskilstuna Smederna 53:37 Vastervik Speedway
2+2 points
Fogo Unia Leszno 40:50 Włókniarz Częstochowa
2 points
Sam Masters
Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough
r/r
Nick Morris
Wolverhampton 62:28 Peterborough
11+2 points
Leicester 56:34 Scunthorpe
12 points
James Pearson
Glasgow 56:34 Bigmingham
1 point
Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham
6+1 points
Josh Pickering
Sheffield 48:42 King’s Lynn
7+2 points
King’s Lynn 43:47 Ipswich
7+1 points
Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham
8 points
Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 41:49 SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań
13 points
Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 48:42 Plymouth
11+1 points
Plymouth 46:44 Birmingham
9+1 points
Rohan Tungate
Belle Vue 60:30 Ipswich
8 points
Masarna Avesta 43:47 Vastervik Speedway
7+2 points
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 50:40 Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra
13+1 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)