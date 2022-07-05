Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Australian International Riders Roundup: 29 June – 5 July 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

You are here: Home / News / Australian International Riders Roundup: 29 June – 5 July 2022
Back

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 5/07/22

 

In the words of Daniel Milner – Some days are good and some days are bad

Milner scored third place on the Overall Podium in Stage 1 of the EnduroGP of Portugal – but suffered bike breaking crash in Stage 2

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Daniel Milner (@milner_31)

 

Senna Agius podiums at Circuito de Jerez in Moto2 ECh

At the midway point of the season, Agius sits in second place 29 points behind Lukas Tulovic

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Senna Agius (@sennaagius_81)

 

Mixed feelings for Hunter Lawrence as he takes the points lead

Hunter scored second in both Motos at RedBud MX in Buchanan Michigan while brother Jett suffered a mechanical failure in Moto 1 opening the door for Hunter

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Hunter Lawrence (@hunterlawrence)

 

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Check. This. Out.

A throw back to the EWC 24 hours of Spa back in early June with this incredible onboard lap with Ant West

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Anthony West (@antwest13)

 

Week Summary
29 June – 5 July 2022

FIM EnduroGP of Portugal

Wil Ruprecht
Stage 1: P4 E2 – P13 Overall
Stage 2: P6 E2 – P14 Overall

Daniel Milner
Stage 1: P2 E1 – P3 Overall
Stage 2: Retired S.T.4

Scott Noble
Stage 1: Retired S.T.4
Stage 2: Retired T.C.0

FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto

JuniorGP

Harrison Voight
Race 1: P8 to P6
Race 2: P8 to P9

Jacob Roulstone
Race 1: P19 to P21
Race 2: DNF

Moto2 ECh

Senna Agius – PromoRacing – Kalex Triumph
P4 to P3

European Talent Cup

Carter William James Thompson – AGR Team
Race 1: P12 to P18
Race 2: DNF

ETC Last Chance Race

Angus Jay Grenfell – Artbox
P6 to P8

AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250MX

RedBud National

Hunter Lawrence
P2 Overall: 2-2

Jett Lawrence
P9 Overall: 35-1

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Troy Batchelor
Oxford 43:47 Leciester
10 points
Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich
7+3 points

Ben Cook
Poole 49:41 Berwick
7+2 points
Oxford 43:47 Leciester
7+2 points

Zach Cook
Poole 49:41 Berwick
6+4 points
Oxford 43:47 Leciester
6+4 points
Toruń U24 47:43 Leszno U24
7+3 points

Jye Etheridge
Poole 49:41 Berwick
4 points
Oxford 43:47 Leciester
4 points
Belle Vue 58:32 Sheffield
7 points

Sam Masters
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
15 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
3 points
Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich
12+2 points

Josh Pickering
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
10 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
18 points
Rawicz 48:42 Opole
10 points
Peterborough 46:44 King’s Lynn
15 points

Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
9+2 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
5 points

Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
4+1 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
2 points

Zaine Kennedy
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
5+1 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
10+1 points

Ryan Douglas
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
12 points
Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich
2+1 points

Max Fricke
Falubaz Zielona Góra 56:34 AC Landshut Devils
12 points (3,3,-,3,3)
Belle Vue 58:32 Sheffield
8+2 points

Rohan Tungate
Falubaz 56:34 Landshut
8+1 points (1,2*,2,3,-)
Holsted Tigers 55:28 Nordjysk Elite
15+1 points (3,2*,3,3,1,3)

Fraser Bowes
Motor Lublin U24 40:49 Ostrovia U24
5 points (D,3,0,2)

James Pearson
Toruń U24 47:43 Leszno U24
8+1 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 