Australian International Riders Roundup: 29 June – 5 July 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 5/07/22
In the words of Daniel Milner – Some days are good and some days are bad
Milner scored third place on the Overall Podium in Stage 1 of the EnduroGP of Portugal – but suffered bike breaking crash in Stage 2
Senna Agius podiums at Circuito de Jerez in Moto2 ECh
At the midway point of the season, Agius sits in second place 29 points behind Lukas Tulovic
Mixed feelings for Hunter Lawrence as he takes the points lead
Hunter scored second in both Motos at RedBud MX in Buchanan Michigan while brother Jett suffered a mechanical failure in Moto 1 opening the door for Hunter
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Check. This. Out.
A throw back to the EWC 24 hours of Spa back in early June with this incredible onboard lap with Ant West
Week Summary
29 June – 5 July 2022
FIM EnduroGP of Portugal
Wil Ruprecht
Stage 1: P4 E2 – P13 Overall
Stage 2: P6 E2 – P14 Overall
Daniel Milner
Stage 1: P2 E1 – P3 Overall
Stage 2: Retired S.T.4
Scott Noble
Stage 1: Retired S.T.4
Stage 2: Retired T.C.0
FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto
JuniorGP
Harrison Voight
Race 1: P8 to P6
Race 2: P8 to P9
Jacob Roulstone
Race 1: P19 to P21
Race 2: DNF
Moto2 ECh
Senna Agius – PromoRacing – Kalex Triumph
P4 to P3
European Talent Cup
Carter William James Thompson – AGR Team
Race 1: P12 to P18
Race 2: DNF
ETC Last Chance Race
Angus Jay Grenfell – Artbox
P6 to P8
AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250MX
RedBud National
Hunter Lawrence
P2 Overall: 2-2
Jett Lawrence
P9 Overall: 35-1
Just some of our Speedway rider’s results
Troy Batchelor
Oxford 43:47 Leciester
10 points
Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich
7+3 points
Ben Cook
Poole 49:41 Berwick
7+2 points
Oxford 43:47 Leciester
7+2 points
Zach Cook
Poole 49:41 Berwick
6+4 points
Oxford 43:47 Leciester
6+4 points
Toruń U24 47:43 Leszno U24
7+3 points
Jye Etheridge
Poole 49:41 Berwick
4 points
Oxford 43:47 Leciester
4 points
Belle Vue 58:32 Sheffield
7 points
Sam Masters
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
15 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
3 points
Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich
12+2 points
Josh Pickering
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
10 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
18 points
Rawicz 48:42 Opole
10 points
Peterborough 46:44 King’s Lynn
15 points
Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
9+2 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
5 points
Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
4+1 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
2 points
Zaine Kennedy
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
5+1 points
Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh
10+1 points
Ryan Douglas
Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe
12 points
Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich
2+1 points
Max Fricke
Falubaz Zielona Góra 56:34 AC Landshut Devils
12 points (3,3,-,3,3)
Belle Vue 58:32 Sheffield
8+2 points
Rohan Tungate
Falubaz 56:34 Landshut
8+1 points (1,2*,2,3,-)
Holsted Tigers 55:28 Nordjysk Elite
15+1 points (3,2*,3,3,1,3)
Fraser Bowes
Motor Lublin U24 40:49 Ostrovia U24
5 points (D,3,0,2)
James Pearson
Toruń U24 47:43 Leszno U24
8+1 points
