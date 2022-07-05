Australian International Riders Roundup: 29 June – 5 July 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 5/07/22

In the words of Daniel Milner – Some days are good and some days are bad

Milner scored third place on the Overall Podium in Stage 1 of the EnduroGP of Portugal – but suffered bike breaking crash in Stage 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Milner (@milner_31)

Senna Agius podiums at Circuito de Jerez in Moto2 ECh

At the midway point of the season, Agius sits in second place 29 points behind Lukas Tulovic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senna Agius (@sennaagius_81)

Mixed feelings for Hunter Lawrence as he takes the points lead

Hunter scored second in both Motos at RedBud MX in Buchanan Michigan while brother Jett suffered a mechanical failure in Moto 1 opening the door for Hunter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Lawrence (@hunterlawrence)

Check. This. Out.

A throw back to the EWC 24 hours of Spa back in early June with this incredible onboard lap with Ant West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony West (@antwest13)

Week Summary

29 June – 5 July 2022

FIM EnduroGP of Portugal

Wil Ruprecht

Stage 1: P4 E2 – P13 Overall

Stage 2: P6 E2 – P14 Overall

Daniel Milner

Stage 1: P2 E1 – P3 Overall

Stage 2: Retired S.T.4

Scott Noble

Stage 1: Retired S.T.4

Stage 2: Retired T.C.0

FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto

JuniorGP

Harrison Voight

Race 1: P8 to P6

Race 2: P8 to P9

Jacob Roulstone

Race 1: P19 to P21

Race 2: DNF

Moto2 ECh

Senna Agius – PromoRacing – Kalex Triumph

P4 to P3

European Talent Cup

Carter William James Thompson – AGR Team

Race 1: P12 to P18

Race 2: DNF

ETC Last Chance Race

Angus Jay Grenfell – Artbox

P6 to P8

AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250MX

RedBud National

Hunter Lawrence

P2 Overall: 2-2

Jett Lawrence

P9 Overall: 35-1

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Troy Batchelor

Oxford 43:47 Leciester

10 points

Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich

7+3 points

Ben Cook

Poole 49:41 Berwick

7+2 points

Oxford 43:47 Leciester

7+2 points

Zach Cook

Poole 49:41 Berwick

6+4 points

Oxford 43:47 Leciester

6+4 points

Toruń U24 47:43 Leszno U24

7+3 points

Jye Etheridge

Poole 49:41 Berwick

4 points

Oxford 43:47 Leciester

4 points

Belle Vue 58:32 Sheffield

7 points

Sam Masters

Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe

15 points

Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh

3 points

Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich

12+2 points

Josh Pickering

Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe

10 points

Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh

18 points

Rawicz 48:42 Opole

10 points

Peterborough 46:44 King’s Lynn

15 points

Kye Thomson

Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe

9+2 points

Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh

5 points

Jacob Hook

Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe

4+1 points

Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh

2 points

Zaine Kennedy

Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe

5+1 points

Scunthorpe 51:39 Edinburgh

10+1 points

Ryan Douglas

Edinburgh 56:34 Scunthorpe

12 points

Wolverhampton 43:47 Ipswich

2+1 points

Max Fricke

Falubaz Zielona Góra 56:34 AC Landshut Devils

12 points (3,3,-,3,3)

Belle Vue 58:32 Sheffield

8+2 points

Rohan Tungate

Falubaz 56:34 Landshut

8+1 points (1,2*,2,3,-)

Holsted Tigers 55:28 Nordjysk Elite

15+1 points (3,2*,3,3,1,3)

Fraser Bowes

Motor Lublin U24 40:49 Ostrovia U24

5 points (D,3,0,2)

James Pearson

Toruń U24 47:43 Leszno U24

8+1 points

