Australian International Riders Roundup: 28 September – 4 October 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 04/10/22

FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off this coming weekend with Round One of the inaugural season taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff







Five Aussie riders are on their way along with two Aussie teams.

Bud Racing Kawasaki

Matt Moss – SX2 250

Craig Dack Racing

Craig Dack – Team Principal

Luke Clout – WSX 450

Aaron Tanti – SX2 250

MDK Motorsports

Chad Reed – WSX 450

Honda Genuine Honda Racing

Yarrive Konsky – Team Owner

Wilson Todd – SX2 250

When the World Supercross Championship heads down-under to Marvel Stadium for Round Two, Australia’s wildcards will enter the fray.

WSX 450

Kyle Webster

Bretty Metcalfe

SX 250

Nathan Crawford

Rhys Budd







Jack Miller continues his impressive run of form in the back-end of the season with second at the Thailand GP

Next up… get married? And then Phillip Island!

Congratulations to Fraser Bowes who has won the Ekstraliga Team Championship with Motur Lublin

A podium on first visit for Carter Thompson at Chang International Circuit for the Asia Talent Cup

Sepang is next in three weeks, before the season finale at Mandalika in early November

A season best result for Seth Crump at Donington Park in the British Superbike Championship – National Junior Superstock

Crump qualified first and came home in second in the third-last race of the season

Toby Price is 2nd overall after stage two of the Rallye du Maroc

Price in Rally GP is joined by Aussies Michael Burgess and Darren Goodman in Rally 2 at the event that runs until 6 October

Follow along at home with live GPS data as the stages happen right here!

Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions







Week Summary

28 September – 4 October 2022

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Thailand – Chang International Circuit

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team

P7 to P2

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

DNF

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power

P12 to P12

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Toruń

Jason Doyle

P10: 7 points (1,3,1,2,0)

Jack Holder

P14: 3 points (0,1,1,0,2)

SGP2

Keynan Rew

P9: 7 points (0,1,3,1,2)

FIA & FIM World Rally-Raid Championship

Rallye Du Maroc

Rally GP

# Toby Price – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P2 after Stage 2

Rally 2

#109 Michael Burgess

P18 after Stage 2

#060 Darren Goodman

P79 after Stage 2

Asia Talent Cup

Round 4 – Chang International Circuit

Carter Thompson

Race 1: P1 to P4

Race 2: P1 to P3

Marianos Nikolis

Race 1: P10 to P5

Race 2: P10 to P14

Cameron Swain

Race 1: P19 to P16

Race 2: P19 to P17

British Superbike Championship

Round 10 – Donington Park

Superbike Championship

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha

Race 1: P1 to P2

Race 2: P5 to P7

Race 3: DNF

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team

Race 1: P10 to P11

Race 2: P14 to P9

Race 3: P10 to P16

National Superstock

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing

Race 1: P1 to P4

Race 2: P1 to P2

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing

Race 1: P7 to P9

Race 2: P7 to P5

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing

Race 1: P12 to P10

Race 2: P9 to P10

National Junior Superstock

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth

P1 to P2

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

P17 to P23

2022 Campionato Italiano Assoluti

Round 8 – 1 October and Round 9 – 2 October

Wil Ruprecht

Round 8

ST Class: P2

Overall: P5

Round 9

ST Class: P3

Overall: P6

Daniel Milner

Round 8

ST Class: P8

Overall: P23

Round 9

ST Class: P4

Overall: P8

End of season results

Wil Ruprecht

ST: 2nd by 1 point

Overall: 4th

Daniel Milner

ST: 3rd 2 points ahead of 4th

Overall: 8th

2022 AMA National Enduro

Round 8: Muddobbers National Enduro

Women’s Elite

Mackenzie Tricker

Class: P2

Overall: P144

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Troy Batchelor

Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue

4+1 points

Ben Cook

Poole 60:30 Glasgow

10+2 points

Glasgow 39:50 Poole

9+1 points

Zach Cook

Poole 60:30 Glasgow

13+4 points

Glasgow 39:50 Poole

7+2 points

Jason Doyle

Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue

15 points

Jye Etheridge

Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue

3 points

Brady Kurtz

Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue

11+1 points

Rohan Tungate

Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue

1 point

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

