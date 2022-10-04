Australian International Riders Roundup: 28 September – 4 October 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 04/10/22
FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off this coming weekend with Round One of the inaugural season taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff
Five Aussie riders are on their way along with two Aussie teams.
Head to the World Supercross Championship website for all the latest and follow the riders to get it straight from them as it happens!
Bud Racing Kawasaki
Matt Moss – SX2 250
Craig Dack Racing
Craig Dack – Team Principal
Luke Clout – WSX 450
Aaron Tanti – SX2 250
MDK Motorsports
Chad Reed – WSX 450
Honda Genuine Honda Racing
Yarrive Konsky – Team Owner
Wilson Todd – SX2 250
When the World Supercross Championship heads down-under to Marvel Stadium for Round Two, Australia’s wildcards will enter the fray.
WSX 450
Kyle Webster
Bretty Metcalfe
SX 250
Nathan Crawford
Rhys Budd
Jack Miller continues his impressive run of form in the back-end of the season with second at the Thailand GP
Next up… get married? And then Phillip Island!
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to Fraser Bowes who has won the Ekstraliga Team Championship with Motur Lublin
View this post on Instagram
A podium on first visit for Carter Thompson at Chang International Circuit for the Asia Talent Cup
Sepang is next in three weeks, before the season finale at Mandalika in early November
View this post on Instagram
A season best result for Seth Crump at Donington Park in the British Superbike Championship – National Junior Superstock
Crump qualified first and came home in second in the third-last race of the season
View this post on Instagram
Toby Price is 2nd overall after stage two of the Rallye du Maroc
Price in Rally GP is joined by Aussies Michael Burgess and Darren Goodman in Rally 2 at the event that runs until 6 October
Follow along at home with live GPS data as the stages happen right here!
View this post on Instagram
Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
28 September – 4 October 2022
FIM Grand Prix World Championship
Thailand – Chang International Circuit
MotoGP
Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P7 to P2
Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
DNF
Moto3
Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P12 to P12
FIM Speedway Grand Prix
Toruń
Jason Doyle
P10: 7 points (1,3,1,2,0)
Jack Holder
P14: 3 points (0,1,1,0,2)
SGP2
Keynan Rew
P9: 7 points (0,1,3,1,2)
FIA & FIM World Rally-Raid Championship
Rallye Du Maroc
Rally GP
# Toby Price – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P2 after Stage 2
Rally 2
#109 Michael Burgess
P18 after Stage 2
#060 Darren Goodman
P79 after Stage 2
Keep up to date by clicking here
Asia Talent Cup
Round 4 – Chang International Circuit
Carter Thompson
Race 1: P1 to P4
Race 2: P1 to P3
Marianos Nikolis
Race 1: P10 to P5
Race 2: P10 to P14
Cameron Swain
Race 1: P19 to P16
Race 2: P19 to P17
British Superbike Championship
Round 10 – Donington Park
Superbike Championship
Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P1 to P2
Race 2: P5 to P7
Race 3: DNF
Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P10 to P11
Race 2: P14 to P9
Race 3: P10 to P16
National Superstock
Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P1 to P4
Race 2: P1 to P2
Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P7 to P9
Race 2: P7 to P5
Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: P12 to P10
Race 2: P9 to P10
National Junior Superstock
Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
P1 to P2
Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
P17 to P23
2022 Campionato Italiano Assoluti
Round 8 – 1 October and Round 9 – 2 October
Wil Ruprecht
Round 8
ST Class: P2
Overall: P5
Round 9
ST Class: P3
Overall: P6
Daniel Milner
Round 8
ST Class: P8
Overall: P23
Round 9
ST Class: P4
Overall: P8
End of season results
Wil Ruprecht
ST: 2nd by 1 point
Overall: 4th
Daniel Milner
ST: 3rd 2 points ahead of 4th
Overall: 8th
2022 AMA National Enduro
Round 8: Muddobbers National Enduro
Women’s Elite
Mackenzie Tricker
Class: P2
Overall: P144
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Troy Batchelor
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
4+1 points
Ben Cook
Poole 60:30 Glasgow
10+2 points
Glasgow 39:50 Poole
9+1 points
Zach Cook
Poole 60:30 Glasgow
13+4 points
Glasgow 39:50 Poole
7+2 points
Jason Doyle
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
15 points
Jye Etheridge
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
3 points
Brady Kurtz
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
11+1 points
Rohan Tungate
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
1 point
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Todd
|Waters
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Josh
|Green
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Andrew
|Wilksch
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Kyron
|Bacon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Korey
|McMahon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Blake
|Hollis
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Jessica
|Gardiner
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Emelie
|Karlsson
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Ebony
|Nielsen
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP,MXoN & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross and MXoN
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross and MXoN
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar and World Rally-Raid Championship
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|Michael
|Burgess
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)