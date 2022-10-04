Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 28 September – 4 October 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 04/10/22

FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off this coming weekend with Round One of the inaugural season taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff

 

 
Five Aussie riders are on their way along with two Aussie teams.

Head to the World Supercross Championship website for all the latest and follow the riders to get it straight from them as it happens!

Bud Racing Kawasaki
Matt Moss – SX2 250

Craig Dack Racing
Craig Dack – Team Principal
Luke Clout – WSX 450
Aaron Tanti – SX2 250

MDK Motorsports
Chad Reed – WSX 450

Honda Genuine Honda Racing
Yarrive Konsky – Team Owner
Wilson Todd – SX2 250

When the World Supercross Championship heads down-under to Marvel Stadium for Round Two, Australia’s wildcards will enter the fray. 

WSX 450
Kyle Webster
Bretty Metcalfe

SX 250
Nathan Crawford
Rhys Budd
 

 

Jack Miller continues his impressive run of form in the back-end of the season with second at the Thailand GP

Next up… get married? And then Phillip Island!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus)

 

Congratulations to Fraser Bowes who has won the Ekstraliga Team Championship with Motur Lublin

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Fraser Bowes (@fraserbowes51)

 

A podium on first visit for Carter Thompson at Chang International Circuit for the Asia Talent Cup

Sepang is next in three weeks, before the season finale at Mandalika in early November

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Carter Thompson (@carterthompson_racing)

 

A season best result for Seth Crump at Donington Park in the British Superbike Championship – National Junior Superstock

Crump qualified first and came home in second in the third-last race of the season

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Seth Crump (@seth_crump)


 

Toby Price is 2nd overall after stage two of the Rallye du Maroc

Price in Rally GP is joined by Aussies Michael Burgess and Darren Goodman in Rally 2 at the event that runs until 6 October

Follow along at home with live GPS data as the stages happen right here!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Toby Price (@tobyprice87)


 

Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
28 September – 4 October 2022

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Thailand – Chang International Circuit

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P7 to P2

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
DNF

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P12 to P12

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Toruń

Jason Doyle
P10: 7 points (1,3,1,2,0)

Jack Holder
P14: 3 points (0,1,1,0,2)

SGP2

Keynan Rew
P9: 7 points (0,1,3,1,2)

FIA & FIM World Rally-Raid Championship

Rallye Du Maroc

Rally GP

# Toby Price – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
P2 after Stage 2

Rally 2

#109 Michael Burgess
P18 after Stage 2

#060 Darren Goodman
P79 after Stage 2

Keep up to date by clicking here

Asia Talent Cup

Round 4 – Chang International Circuit

Carter Thompson
Race 1: P1 to P4
Race 2: P1 to P3

Marianos Nikolis
Race 1: P10 to P5
Race 2: P10 to P14

Cameron Swain
Race 1: P19 to P16
Race 2: P19 to P17

British Superbike Championship

Round 10 – Donington Park

Superbike Championship

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P1 to P2
Race 2: P5 to P7
Race 3: DNF

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P10 to P11
Race 2: P14 to P9
Race 3: P10 to P16

National Superstock

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P1 to P4
Race 2: P1 to P2

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P7 to P9
Race 2: P7 to P5

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: P12 to P10
Race 2: P9 to P10

National Junior Superstock

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
P1 to P2

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
P17 to P23

2022 Campionato Italiano Assoluti

Round 8 – 1 October and Round 9 – 2 October

Wil Ruprecht
Round 8
ST Class: P2
Overall: P5
Round 9
ST Class: P3
Overall: P6

Daniel Milner
Round 8
ST Class: P8
Overall: P23
Round 9
ST Class: P4
Overall: P8

End of season results

Wil Ruprecht
ST: 2nd by 1 point
Overall: 4th

Daniel Milner
ST: 3rd 2 points ahead of 4th
Overall: 8th

2022 AMA National Enduro

Round 8: Muddobbers National Enduro

Women’s Elite

Mackenzie Tricker
Class: P2
Overall: P144

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Troy Batchelor
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
4+1 points

Ben Cook
Poole 60:30 Glasgow
10+2 points
Glasgow 39:50 Poole
9+1 points

Zach Cook
Poole 60:30 Glasgow
13+4 points
Glasgow 39:50 Poole
7+2 points

Jason Doyle
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
15 points

Jye Etheridge
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
3 points

Brady Kurtz
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
11+1 points

Rohan Tungate
Ipswich 38:52 Belle Vue
1 point

