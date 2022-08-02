Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 27 July – 2 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 02/08/22

Team Australia has taken out the 2022 Speedway of Nations (SoN) in Vojens, Denmark.

After 90 overall heats and 21 finals heats, the Aussies made it to the final the hard way, beating Sweden in the final qualifying race of the night to advance into the final against reigning champions, Great Britain.

For the replay, breakdown, photos and more – click here!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Wil Ruprecht takes a 4th and 5th win of the year at the EnduroGP of Slovakia

A fantastic turn around following a less-than-ideal outing in Portugal – keeping the Championship within reach heading into the final two rounds

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Harrison Voight snatched a podium from a wildcard in the Campionato Italiano Velocità – Moto 3

Check out the highlights from both races at the Misano World Circuit
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
20-26 July 2022

FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Slovakia (Gelnica)

E2 – Wil Ruprecht – TM Racing
Stage 1: P1
Stage 2: P1

E1 – Daniel Milner – Fantic
Stage 1: P18
Stage 2: Retired – T.C.0

FIM Superbike World Championship

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P23 to P13
Race 2: DNF

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P30 to P24
Race 2: P30 to P19

Supersport 300

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki
Race 1: P4 to P7
Race 2: DNF

R3 bLU cRU Cup

Archie McDonald – ProGP Racing
Race 1: P8 to P5
Race 2: P8 to P10

MotoAmerica

Brainerd International Raceway

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: P9 to P7
Race 2: P9 to P8

Campionato Italiano Velocità

Misano World Circuit

Moto 3

Harrison Voight
Race 1: P3
Race 2: P4

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Speedway of Nations

Final

Australia – 37 – CHAMPIONS!

Jack Holder
23 points

Max Fricke
14+1 points

Jason Doyle
0 points

Semi-Final 1

Australia – 35 – Gold

Max Fricke
15+1 points

Jack Holder
14 points

Jason Doyle
6 points

Speedway of Nations 2 (Under 21)

Australia – 22 – 6th

Keynan Rew
12 points

Fraser Bowes
10+1 points

James Pearson
0 points

Domestic Competition

Troy Batchelor
Plymouth 45:45 Oxford
9+2 points
Oxford 56:34 Plymouth
9+1 points

Fraser Bowes
GKM Grudziądz U-24 25:23 Motor Lublin U-24
5 points

Maurice Brown
Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24
1 point

Ben Cook
Birmingham 34:56 Poole
13+3 points
Poole 59:31 Birmingham
13+2 points

Zach Cook
Birmingham 34:56 Poole
5+1 points
Poole 59:31 Birmingham
8+2 points
KS Toruń U-24 47:43 Stal Gorzów U-24
11+1 points

Ryan Douglas
Scunthorpe 50:40 Redcar
14+1 points
Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh
8 points

Jye Etheridge
Berwick 41:46 Glasgow
2+1 points

Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow
4 points
Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh
3 points

Sam Masters
Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow
0 points

Nick Morris
Leicester 51:39 Redcar
11+1 points

James Pearson
Birmingham 34:56 Poole
4+2 points
Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24
6 points

Josh Pickering
Oxford 56:34 Plymouth
17 points
Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow
15+1 points
Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh
11+1 points

Kye Thomson
Birmingham 34:56 Poole
2+1 points
Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow
9+1 points
Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh
8 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 