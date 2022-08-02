Australian International Riders Roundup: 27 July – 2 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 02/08/22

Team Australia has taken out the 2022 Speedway of Nations (SoN) in Vojens, Denmark.

After 90 overall heats and 21 finals heats, the Aussies made it to the final the hard way, beating Sweden in the final qualifying race of the night to advance into the final against reigning champions, Great Britain.

Wil Ruprecht takes a 4th and 5th win of the year at the EnduroGP of Slovakia

A fantastic turn around following a less-than-ideal outing in Portugal – keeping the Championship within reach heading into the final two rounds

Harrison Voight snatched a podium from a wildcard in the Campionato Italiano Velocità – Moto 3

Check out the highlights from both races at the Misano World Circuit



Week Summary

20-26 July 2022

FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Slovakia (Gelnica)

E2 – Wil Ruprecht – TM Racing

Stage 1: P1

Stage 2: P1

E1 – Daniel Milner – Fantic

Stage 1: P18

Stage 2: Retired – T.C.0

FIM Superbike World Championship

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team

Race 1: P23 to P13

Race 2: DNF

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti

Race 1: P30 to P24

Race 2: P30 to P19

Supersport 300

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki

Race 1: P4 to P7

Race 2: DNF

R3 bLU cRU Cup

Archie McDonald – ProGP Racing

Race 1: P8 to P5

Race 2: P8 to P10

MotoAmerica

Brainerd International Raceway

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC

Race 1: P9 to P7

Race 2: P9 to P8

Campionato Italiano Velocità

Misano World Circuit

Moto 3

Harrison Voight

Race 1: P3

Race 2: P4

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Speedway of Nations

Final

Australia – 37 – CHAMPIONS!

Jack Holder

23 points

Max Fricke

14+1 points

Jason Doyle

0 points

Semi-Final 1

Australia – 35 – Gold

Max Fricke

15+1 points

Jack Holder

14 points

Jason Doyle

6 points

Speedway of Nations 2 (Under 21)

Australia – 22 – 6th

Keynan Rew

12 points

Fraser Bowes

10+1 points

James Pearson

0 points

Domestic Competition

Troy Batchelor

Plymouth 45:45 Oxford

9+2 points

Oxford 56:34 Plymouth

9+1 points

Fraser Bowes

GKM Grudziądz U-24 25:23 Motor Lublin U-24

5 points

Maurice Brown

Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24

1 point

Ben Cook

Birmingham 34:56 Poole

13+3 points

Poole 59:31 Birmingham

13+2 points

Zach Cook

Birmingham 34:56 Poole

5+1 points

Poole 59:31 Birmingham

8+2 points

KS Toruń U-24 47:43 Stal Gorzów U-24

11+1 points

Ryan Douglas

Scunthorpe 50:40 Redcar

14+1 points

Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh

8 points

Jye Etheridge

Berwick 41:46 Glasgow

2+1 points

Jacob Hook

Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow

4 points

Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh

3 points

Sam Masters

Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow

0 points

Nick Morris

Leicester 51:39 Redcar

11+1 points

James Pearson

Birmingham 34:56 Poole

4+2 points

Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24

6 points

Josh Pickering

Oxford 56:34 Plymouth

17 points

Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow

15+1 points

Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh

11+1 points

Kye Thomson

Birmingham 34:56 Poole

2+1 points

Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow

9+1 points

Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh

8 points

