Australian International Riders Roundup: 27 July – 2 August 2022

Updated 02/08/22
Team Australia has taken out the 2022 Speedway of Nations (SoN) in Vojens, Denmark.
After 90 overall heats and 21 finals heats, the Aussies made it to the final the hard way, beating Sweden in the final qualifying race of the night to advance into the final against reigning champions, Great Britain.
Wil Ruprecht takes a 4th and 5th win of the year at the EnduroGP of Slovakia
A fantastic turn around following a less-than-ideal outing in Portugal – keeping the Championship within reach heading into the final two rounds
Harrison Voight snatched a podium from a wildcard in the Campionato Italiano Velocità – Moto 3
Check out the highlights from both races at the Misano World Circuit
Week Summary
20-26 July 2022
FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Slovakia (Gelnica)
E2 – Wil Ruprecht – TM Racing
Stage 1: P1
Stage 2: P1
E1 – Daniel Milner – Fantic
Stage 1: P18
Stage 2: Retired – T.C.0
FIM Superbike World Championship
Supersport
Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P23 to P13
Race 2: DNF
Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P30 to P24
Race 2: P30 to P19
Supersport 300
Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki
Race 1: P4 to P7
Race 2: DNF
R3 bLU cRU Cup
Archie McDonald – ProGP Racing
Race 1: P8 to P5
Race 2: P8 to P10
MotoAmerica
Brainerd International Raceway
Supersport
Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: P9 to P7
Race 2: P9 to P8
Campionato Italiano Velocità
Misano World Circuit
Moto 3
Harrison Voight
Race 1: P3
Race 2: P4
Just some of our Speedway rider’s results
Speedway of Nations
Final
Australia – 37 – CHAMPIONS!
Jack Holder
23 points
Max Fricke
14+1 points
Jason Doyle
0 points
Semi-Final 1
Australia – 35 – Gold
Max Fricke
15+1 points
Jack Holder
14 points
Jason Doyle
6 points
Speedway of Nations 2 (Under 21)
Australia – 22 – 6th
Keynan Rew
12 points
Fraser Bowes
10+1 points
James Pearson
0 points
Domestic Competition
Troy Batchelor
Plymouth 45:45 Oxford
9+2 points
Oxford 56:34 Plymouth
9+1 points
Fraser Bowes
GKM Grudziądz U-24 25:23 Motor Lublin U-24
5 points
Maurice Brown
Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24
1 point
Ben Cook
Birmingham 34:56 Poole
13+3 points
Poole 59:31 Birmingham
13+2 points
Zach Cook
Birmingham 34:56 Poole
5+1 points
Poole 59:31 Birmingham
8+2 points
KS Toruń U-24 47:43 Stal Gorzów U-24
11+1 points
Ryan Douglas
Scunthorpe 50:40 Redcar
14+1 points
Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh
8 points
Jye Etheridge
Berwick 41:46 Glasgow
2+1 points
Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow
4 points
Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh
3 points
Sam Masters
Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow
0 points
Nick Morris
Leicester 51:39 Redcar
11+1 points
James Pearson
Birmingham 34:56 Poole
4+2 points
Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24
6 points
Josh Pickering
Oxford 56:34 Plymouth
17 points
Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow
15+1 points
Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh
11+1 points
Kye Thomson
Birmingham 34:56 Poole
2+1 points
Edinburgh 50:40 Glasgow
9+1 points
Glasgow 53:37 Edinburgh
8 points
