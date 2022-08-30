Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 24-30 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 30/08/22

MXstore Team Australia kicks off at 2022 FIM ISDE in France

Our Aussies are hard at it, due to start day two of the six-day event any minute as the sun rises over the Le Puy-en-Velay region of France

Check out the results from day one here and the image gallery below – and for the night-owls, get the latest from FIM-ISDE as it happens

 

 

Jett Lawrence edges closer to wrapping up AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship

The overall win is Lawrence’s eighth of the season heading into the final round at Fox Raceway at Pala in a few days. Good luck Jett!
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jett Lawrence (@jettson18)

 

Massive news for Harrison Voight who will make his Moto3 World Championship

Voight has scored a wild card with SIC58 Squadra Corse at Misano World Circuit – San Marino for Round 14 of MotoGP this coming weekend

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Harrison Voight (@harrisonvoight29)

 

Sam Masters returned to the top step of the Championship League Riders’ Championship once more

Masters last took the win 11 years ago –  this time he had to do it the hard way in quite a chaotic meet

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sam Masters (@sam_masters33)

 

Check this out: Tom Drane is headed back to the USA for more AFT

Taking a bike with him… in a suitcase… How do you even check that in at the desk Tom???

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Tom Drane (@tomdraneracing59)

 

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
24-30 August 2022

FIM Junior Motocross World Championship and Cup

Vantaa, Finland, 28 August 2022

65cc – over 50cc to 65cc 2-stroke

Seth Thomas
Race 1: P28
Overall: P31

Ollie Birkitt
Race 1: P35
Race 2: P33
Overall: P35

85cc – over 65cc to 85cc 2-stroke

Heath Fisher
Race 1: P11
Race 2: P6
Overall: P7

Jack Deveson
Race 1: P21
Race 2: P17
Overall: P23

125cc – over 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke

Byron Dennis
Race 1: P24
Race 2: P37
Overall: P39

Kayden Minear
Race 1: P9
Race 2: P8
Overall: P7

FIM Speedway GP

Round 7 Wroclaw

Jack Holder
P11: 6 points (1,3,0,0,1)

Jason Doyle
P13: 4 points (0,0,2,0,2)

Max Fricke
P15: 2 points (2,1,0,1,0)

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ironman National

Jet Lawrence
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P3
Overall: P1

Hunter Lawrence
Moto 1: P3
Moto 2: P2
Overall: P3

British Superbike Championship

Round 7 – Cadwell Park

Superbike

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P7 to P4
Race 2: P3 to P8
Race 3: P4 to P9

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P17 to P10
Race 2: DNF
Race 3: P14 to P11

National Junior Superstock

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
Race 1: P12 to P8

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
Race 1: P13 to P11

National Superstock

Billy McConnel – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P1 to P3

Brayden Elliot – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P11 to P8

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: P17 to P12

Quattro Group British Superport & British GP2

Tom Toparis – Triumph – Astro JJR-Triumph
Race 1: P15 to P12
Race 2: P13 to P10

Manx Grand Prix

RST MGP Classic Superbike – Silver

David Johnson – Alasdair Cowan Racing
P3: 1:13:29.565

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Championship League Riders’ Championship

Sam Masters
P1: 12 points		 Ryan Douglas
P4: 12 points		 Nick Morris
10 points		 Josh Pickering
9 points		 Troy Batchelor
6 points		 Ben Cook (Res)
2 points		 Zack Cook (Res)
1 point

Detailed Results

Troy Batchelor
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
11+1 points

Zach Cook
KS Toruń U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24
7+1 points

Ryan Douglas
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
r/r
Berwick 57:33 Scunthorpe
r/r
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
r/r
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
r/r

Jason Doyle
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
11+1 points
Motor Lublin 51:39 Fogo Unia Leszno
5 points
Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu
4 points – 13th

Jye Etheridge
Berwick 57:33 Scunthorpe
15+1 points
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
6+2 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
3 points

Max Fricke
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
11+1 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
10+1 points
Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu
4 points – 15th
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 55:35 Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz
11 points
Masarna Avesta 52:38 Kumla Indianerna
16+1 points

Jack Holder
Peterborough 28:32 Sheffield
5+1 points
Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 51:39 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
11+1 points
Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu
5 points – 11th

Brady Kurtz
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
8 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
15 points
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
9+1 points
Dackarna Malilla 60:29 Piraterna Motala
12 points

Jaimon Lidsey
Motor Lublin 51:39 Fogo Unia Leszno
7 points

Sam Masters
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
5+2 points
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
14+2 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
9+1 points
SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań 46:44 Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz
9+1 points

Nick Morris
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
12 points
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
4 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
10+2 points

Josh Pickering
Peterborough 38:52 King’s Lynn
5 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
6+1 points
SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań 46:44 Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz
8+1 points

Keynan Rew
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
6+1 points

Rohan Tungate
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
5+1 points
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 55:35 Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz
10+1 points
Masarna Avesta 52:38 Kumla Indianerna
7+1 points

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 