Australian International Riders Roundup: 24-30 August 2022

Updated 30/08/22

MXstore Team Australia kicks off at 2022 FIM ISDE in France

Our Aussies are hard at it, due to start day two of the six-day event any minute as the sun rises over the Le Puy-en-Velay region of France

Check out the results from day one here and the image gallery below – and for the night-owls, get the latest from FIM-ISDE as it happens

Jett Lawrence edges closer to wrapping up AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship

The overall win is Lawrence’s eighth of the season heading into the final round at Fox Raceway at Pala in a few days. Good luck Jett!



Massive news for Harrison Voight who will make his Moto3 World Championship

Voight has scored a wild card with SIC58 Squadra Corse at Misano World Circuit – San Marino for Round 14 of MotoGP this coming weekend

Sam Masters returned to the top step of the Championship League Riders’ Championship once more

Masters last took the win 11 years ago – this time he had to do it the hard way in quite a chaotic meet

Check this out: Tom Drane is headed back to the USA for more AFT

Taking a bike with him… in a suitcase… How do you even check that in at the desk Tom???

Week Summary

24-30 August 2022

FIM Junior Motocross World Championship and Cup

Vantaa, Finland, 28 August 2022

65cc – over 50cc to 65cc 2-stroke

Seth Thomas

Race 1: P28

Overall: P31

Ollie Birkitt

Race 1: P35

Race 2: P33

Overall: P35

85cc – over 65cc to 85cc 2-stroke

Heath Fisher

Race 1: P11

Race 2: P6

Overall: P7

Jack Deveson

Race 1: P21

Race 2: P17

Overall: P23

125cc – over 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke

Byron Dennis

Race 1: P24

Race 2: P37

Overall: P39

Kayden Minear

Race 1: P9

Race 2: P8

Overall: P7

FIM Speedway GP

Round 7 Wroclaw

Jack Holder

P11: 6 points (1,3,0,0,1)

Jason Doyle

P13: 4 points (0,0,2,0,2)

Max Fricke

P15: 2 points (2,1,0,1,0)

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ironman National

Jet Lawrence

Moto 1: P1

Moto 2: P3

Overall: P1

Hunter Lawrence

Moto 1: P3

Moto 2: P2

Overall: P3

British Superbike Championship

Round 7 – Cadwell Park

Superbike

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha McAMS Yamaha

Race 1: P7 to P4

Race 2: P3 to P8

Race 3: P4 to P9

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team

Race 1: P17 to P10

Race 2: DNF

Race 3: P14 to P11

National Junior Superstock

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

Race 1: P12 to P8

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth

Race 1: P13 to P11

National Superstock

Billy McConnel – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing

Race 1: P1 to P3

Brayden Elliot – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing

Race 1: P11 to P8

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing

Race 1: P17 to P12

Quattro Group British Superport & British GP2

Tom Toparis – Triumph – Astro JJR-Triumph

Race 1: P15 to P12

Race 2: P13 to P10

Manx Grand Prix

RST MGP Classic Superbike – Silver

David Johnson – Alasdair Cowan Racing

P3: 1:13:29.565

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Championship League Riders’ Championship

Sam Masters

P1: 12 points Ryan Douglas

P4: 12 points Nick Morris

10 points Josh Pickering

9 points Troy Batchelor

6 points Ben Cook (Res)

2 points Zack Cook (Res)

1 point

Detailed Results

Troy Batchelor

Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton

11+1 points

Zach Cook

KS Toruń U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24

7+1 points

Ryan Douglas

Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton

r/r

Berwick 57:33 Scunthorpe

r/r

Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton

r/r

Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue

r/r

Jason Doyle

Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton

11+1 points

Motor Lublin 51:39 Fogo Unia Leszno

5 points

Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu

4 points – 13th

Jye Etheridge

Berwick 57:33 Scunthorpe

15+1 points

Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton

6+2 points

Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue

3 points

Max Fricke

Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton

11+1 points

Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue

10+1 points

Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu

4 points – 15th

Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 55:35 Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz

11 points

Masarna Avesta 52:38 Kumla Indianerna

16+1 points

Jack Holder

Peterborough 28:32 Sheffield

5+1 points

Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 51:39 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń

11+1 points

Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu

5 points – 11th

Brady Kurtz

Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton

8 points

Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue

15 points

H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno

9+1 points

Dackarna Malilla 60:29 Piraterna Motala

12 points

Jaimon Lidsey

Motor Lublin 51:39 Fogo Unia Leszno

7 points

Sam Masters

Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton

5+2 points

Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton

14+2 points

Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue

9+1 points

SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań 46:44 Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz

9+1 points

Nick Morris

Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton

12 points

Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton

4 points

Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue

10+2 points

Josh Pickering

Peterborough 38:52 King’s Lynn

5 points

Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue

6+1 points

SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań 46:44 Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz

8+1 points

Keynan Rew

H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno

6+1 points

Rohan Tungate

Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton

5+1 points

Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 55:35 Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz

10+1 points

Masarna Avesta 52:38 Kumla Indianerna

7+1 points

