Australian International Riders Roundup: 24-30 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 30/08/22
MXstore Team Australia kicks off at 2022 FIM ISDE in France
Our Aussies are hard at it, due to start day two of the six-day event any minute as the sun rises over the Le Puy-en-Velay region of France
Check out the results from day one here and the image gallery below – and for the night-owls, get the latest from FIM-ISDE as it happens
Jett Lawrence edges closer to wrapping up AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship
The overall win is Lawrence’s eighth of the season heading into the final round at Fox Raceway at Pala in a few days. Good luck Jett!
Massive news for Harrison Voight who will make his Moto3 World Championship
Voight has scored a wild card with SIC58 Squadra Corse at Misano World Circuit – San Marino for Round 14 of MotoGP this coming weekend
Sam Masters returned to the top step of the Championship League Riders’ Championship once more
Masters last took the win 11 years ago – this time he had to do it the hard way in quite a chaotic meet
Check this out: Tom Drane is headed back to the USA for more AFT
Taking a bike with him… in a suitcase… How do you even check that in at the desk Tom???
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
24-30 August 2022
FIM Junior Motocross World Championship and Cup
Vantaa, Finland, 28 August 2022
65cc – over 50cc to 65cc 2-stroke
Seth Thomas
Race 1: P28
Overall: P31
Ollie Birkitt
Race 1: P35
Race 2: P33
Overall: P35
85cc – over 65cc to 85cc 2-stroke
Heath Fisher
Race 1: P11
Race 2: P6
Overall: P7
Jack Deveson
Race 1: P21
Race 2: P17
Overall: P23
125cc – over 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke
Byron Dennis
Race 1: P24
Race 2: P37
Overall: P39
Kayden Minear
Race 1: P9
Race 2: P8
Overall: P7
FIM Speedway GP
Round 7 Wroclaw
Jack Holder
P11: 6 points (1,3,0,0,1)
Jason Doyle
P13: 4 points (0,0,2,0,2)
Max Fricke
P15: 2 points (2,1,0,1,0)
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ironman National
Jet Lawrence
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P3
Overall: P1
Hunter Lawrence
Moto 1: P3
Moto 2: P2
Overall: P3
British Superbike Championship
Round 7 – Cadwell Park
Superbike
Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P7 to P4
Race 2: P3 to P8
Race 3: P4 to P9
Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P17 to P10
Race 2: DNF
Race 3: P14 to P11
National Junior Superstock
Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
Race 1: P12 to P8
Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
Race 1: P13 to P11
National Superstock
Billy McConnel – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P1 to P3
Brayden Elliot – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P11 to P8
Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: P17 to P12
Quattro Group British Superport & British GP2
Tom Toparis – Triumph – Astro JJR-Triumph
Race 1: P15 to P12
Race 2: P13 to P10
Manx Grand Prix
RST MGP Classic Superbike – Silver
David Johnson – Alasdair Cowan Racing
P3: 1:13:29.565
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Championship League Riders’ Championship
|Sam Masters
P1: 12 points
|Ryan Douglas
P4: 12 points
|Nick Morris
10 points
|Josh Pickering
9 points
|Troy Batchelor
6 points
|Ben Cook (Res)
2 points
|Zack Cook (Res)
1 point
Troy Batchelor
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
11+1 points
Zach Cook
KS Toruń U-24 44:46 WTS Sparta Wrocław U-24
7+1 points
Ryan Douglas
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
r/r
Berwick 57:33 Scunthorpe
r/r
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
r/r
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
r/r
Jason Doyle
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
11+1 points
Motor Lublin 51:39 Fogo Unia Leszno
5 points
Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu
4 points – 13th
Jye Etheridge
Berwick 57:33 Scunthorpe
15+1 points
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
6+2 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
3 points
Max Fricke
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
11+1 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
10+1 points
Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu
4 points – 15th
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 55:35 Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz
11 points
Masarna Avesta 52:38 Kumla Indianerna
16+1 points
Jack Holder
Peterborough 28:32 Sheffield
5+1 points
Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 51:39 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
11+1 points
Grand Prix Polski we Wrocławiu
5 points – 11th
Brady Kurtz
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
8 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
15 points
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
9+1 points
Dackarna Malilla 60:29 Piraterna Motala
12 points
Jaimon Lidsey
Motor Lublin 51:39 Fogo Unia Leszno
7 points
Sam Masters
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
5+2 points
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
14+2 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
9+1 points
SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań 46:44 Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz
9+1 points
Nick Morris
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
12 points
Belle Vue 47:43 Wolverhampton
4 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
10+2 points
Josh Pickering
Peterborough 38:52 King’s Lynn
5 points
Wolverhampton 50:40 Belle Vue
6+1 points
SpecHouse PSŻ Poznań 46:44 Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz
8+1 points
Keynan Rew
H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
6+1 points
Rohan Tungate
Ipswich 53:37 Wolverhampton
5+1 points
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 55:35 Abramczyk Polonia Bydgoszcz
10+1 points
Masarna Avesta 52:38 Kumla Indianerna
7+1 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)