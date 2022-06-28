Australian International Riders Roundup – 22-28 June 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 28/06/22
Wil Ruprecht claims Stage win in a strong showing at GP of Italy
The stage win is Ruprecht’s third in the past four and extends his lead in the FIM Enduro GP World Championship to 6 points.
Daniel Milner also made the podium in both stages at the GP of Italy
Milner made the switch from E2 to E1 and had an immediate impact in the field
Week Summary
21-28 June 2022
2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship
GP of Italy (Carpineti)
Wil Ruprecht
Stage 1
P2 Overall
P2 E2 Class
Stage 2
P1 Overall
P1 E2 Class
Daniel Milner
Stage 1
P5 Overall
P2 E1 Class
Stage 2
P5 Overall
P3 E1 Class
MXGP of Indonesia
Samota-Sumbawa
Mitchell Evans
Race 1: P6
Race 2: P5
Jed Beaton
Race 1: P10
Race 2: P14
Lewis Stewart
Race 1: P16
Race 2: P17
Nicholas Murray
Race 1: P17
Race 2: P18
Motul TT Assen – Round 11
TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands
MotoGP
Jack Miller
P6 to P6
Remy Gardner
P19 to P19
Moto3
Joel Kelso
DNF
FIM Speedway GP
Round 5 – Gorzów, Poland
Jason Doyle
8th: 9 points (3,1,2,0,2)
Jack Holder
11th: 6 points (1,3,0,2,0)
Max Fricke
16th: 1 point (0,0,1,0,0)
MotoAmerica Superbikes at The Ridge
Supersport
Luke Power
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P7 to P5
STG Junior Cup
Joseph Mariniello
Race 1: P11 to P11
Race 2: DNF
Grand National Cross Country Round 9
Snowshow, WV
XC2 250
Angus Riordan
P6
P12 Overall
Mason Semmens
P13
P24 Overall
Lyndon Snodgrass
P15
P87 Overall
WXC
Tayla Jones
P5
P42 Overall
Mackenzie Tricker
DNF
Just some of our Speedway rider’s results
Max Fricke
Wybrzeże 50:40 [93:87] Falubaz Zielona Góra
9+1 points
Rohan Tungate
Lejonen Gislaved 63:27 Masarna Avesta
6 points (2,2,0,1,1)
Wybrzeże 50:40 Falubaz
1+1 points (0,1*,-,0,1)
Josh Pickering
Kings Lynn 41:49 Sheffield
8 points
Edinburgh 48:42 Oxford
14+1
James Pearson
Birmingham 50:40 Redcar
4+3 points
Leicester 62:28 Birmingham
3 points
Zach Cook
Poole 45:45 Plymouth
3+2 points
Jacob Hook
Monarchs 48:42 Oxford
6 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Enduro Riders 2022
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Motocross/Supercross Riders 2022
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Speedway Riders 2022
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Rallye Riders 2022
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers 2022
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders 2022
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)