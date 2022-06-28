Australian International Riders Roundup – 22-28 June 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 28/06/22

Wil Ruprecht claims Stage win in a strong showing at GP of Italy

The stage win is Ruprecht’s third in the past four and extends his lead in the FIM Enduro GP World Championship to 6 points.

Daniel Milner also made the podium in both stages at the GP of Italy

Milner made the switch from E2 to E1 and had an immediate impact in the field

Week Summary

21-28 June 2022

2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

GP of Italy (Carpineti)

Wil Ruprecht

Stage 1

P2 Overall

P2 E2 Class

Stage 2

P1 Overall

P1 E2 Class

Daniel Milner

Stage 1

P5 Overall

P2 E1 Class

Stage 2

P5 Overall

P3 E1 Class

MXGP of Indonesia

Samota-Sumbawa

Mitchell Evans

Race 1: P6

Race 2: P5

Jed Beaton

Race 1: P10

Race 2: P14

Lewis Stewart

Race 1: P16

Race 2: P17

Nicholas Murray

Race 1: P17

Race 2: P18

Motul TT Assen – Round 11

TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands

MotoGP

Jack Miller

P6 to P6

Remy Gardner

P19 to P19

Moto3

Joel Kelso

DNF

FIM Speedway GP

Round 5 – Gorzów, Poland

Jason Doyle

8th: 9 points (3,1,2,0,2)

Jack Holder

11th: 6 points (1,3,0,2,0)

Max Fricke

16th: 1 point (0,0,1,0,0)

MotoAmerica Superbikes at The Ridge

Supersport

Luke Power

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P7 to P5

STG Junior Cup

Joseph Mariniello

Race 1: P11 to P11

Race 2: DNF

Grand National Cross Country Round 9

Snowshow, WV

XC2 250

Angus Riordan

P6

P12 Overall

Mason Semmens

P13

P24 Overall

Lyndon Snodgrass

P15

P87 Overall

WXC

Tayla Jones

P5

P42 Overall

Mackenzie Tricker

DNF

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Max Fricke

Wybrzeże 50:40 [93:87] Falubaz Zielona Góra

9+1 points

Rohan Tungate

Lejonen Gislaved 63:27 Masarna Avesta

6 points (2,2,0,1,1)

Wybrzeże 50:40 Falubaz

1+1 points (0,1*,-,0,1)

Josh Pickering

Kings Lynn 41:49 Sheffield

8 points

Edinburgh 48:42 Oxford

14+1

James Pearson

Birmingham 50:40 Redcar

4+3 points

Leicester 62:28 Birmingham

3 points

Zach Cook

Poole 45:45 Plymouth

3+2 points

Jacob Hook

Monarchs 48:42 Oxford

6 points

