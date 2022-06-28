Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Australian International Riders Roundup – 22-28 June 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

You are here: Home / News / Australian International Riders Roundup – 22-28 June 2022
Back

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 28/06/22

 

Wil Ruprecht claims Stage win in a strong showing at GP of Italy

The stage win is Ruprecht’s third in the past four and extends his lead in the FIM Enduro GP World Championship to 6 points.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Wil Ruprecht (@wilruprecht17)

 

Daniel Milner also made the podium in both stages at the GP of Italy

Milner made the switch from E2 to E1 and had an immediate impact in the field

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Daniel Milner (@milner_31)

Week Summary
21-28 June 2022

2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

GP of Italy (Carpineti)

Wil Ruprecht

Stage 1
P2 Overall
P2 E2 Class

Stage 2
P1 Overall
P1 E2 Class

Daniel Milner

Stage 1
P5 Overall
P2 E1 Class

Stage 2
P5 Overall
P3 E1 Class

MXGP of Indonesia

Samota-Sumbawa

Mitchell Evans
Race 1: P6
Race 2: P5

Jed Beaton
Race 1: P10
Race 2: P14

Lewis Stewart
Race 1: P16
Race 2: P17

Nicholas Murray
Race 1: P17
Race 2: P18

Motul TT Assen – Round 11

TT Circuit Assen – Netherlands

MotoGP

Jack Miller
P6 to P6

Remy Gardner
P19 to P19

Moto3

Joel Kelso
DNF

FIM Speedway GP

Round 5 – Gorzów, Poland

Jason Doyle
8th: 9 points (3,1,2,0,2)

Jack Holder
11th: 6 points (1,3,0,2,0)

Max Fricke
16th: 1 point (0,0,1,0,0)

MotoAmerica Superbikes at The Ridge

Supersport

Luke Power
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P7 to P5

STG Junior Cup

Joseph Mariniello
Race 1: P11 to P11
Race 2: DNF

Grand National Cross Country Round 9

Snowshow, WV

XC2 250

Angus Riordan
P6
P12 Overall

Mason Semmens
P13
P24 Overall

Lyndon Snodgrass
P15
P87 Overall

WXC

Tayla Jones
P5
P42 Overall

Mackenzie Tricker
DNF

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Max Fricke
Wybrzeże 50:40 [93:87] Falubaz Zielona Góra
9+1 points

Rohan Tungate
Lejonen Gislaved 63:27 Masarna Avesta
6 points (2,2,0,1,1)
Wybrzeże 50:40 Falubaz
1+1 points (0,1*,-,0,1)

Josh Pickering
Kings Lynn 41:49 Sheffield
8 points
Edinburgh 48:42 Oxford
14+1

James Pearson
Birmingham 50:40 Redcar
4+3 points
Leicester 62:28 Birmingham
3 points

Zach Cook
Poole 45:45 Plymouth
3+2 points

Jacob Hook
Monarchs 48:42 Oxford
6 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Enduro Riders 2022   
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders 2022   
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Road Racers 2022   
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Speedway Riders 2022   
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders 2022   
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers 2022   
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders 2022   
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 