Australian International Riders Roundup: 21-27 September 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 27/09/22
Team Australia at the 2022 MXoN!
MXstore Team Australia have had a sensational third overall result at the MXoN at Red Bud, USA.
Congratulations to Jack Miller- MotoGP winner!
Perhaps his best career win to date- Jack Miller has left the field in his wake as he takes the Japanese GP!
Max Fricke injured at Zielona Gora
According to his Instagram Max has “suffered a broken sternum, bruised lungs, sprained shoulder, cracked shoulder blade and concussion as a result of my crash…”
Australia in action at the FIM Trial Des Nations
Jacob Roulstone was awarded a Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) scholarship
Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
21-27 September 2022
FIM Motocross of Nations
3rd – Australia
Nations Classification
|26
|1
|Race 2
|LAWRENCE, Jett
|2
|Race 3
|LAWRENCE, Jett
|5
|Race 1
|EVANS, Mitchell
|8
|Race 1
|LAWRENCE, Hunter
|10
|Race 2
|LAWRENCE, Hunter
|28
|Race 3
|EVANS, Mitchell
FIM Trial des Nations 2022
Monza, Italy
World Championship
- Spain
- Italy
- Great Britain
International Trophy
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Austria
5th – Australia
|MIDDLETON Kyle – TRRS
BAYLES Christopher – TRRS
HOGAN Connor – GASGAS
|Score: 22
Time: 0
Runtime: 4:04:40
Total: 22
Women’s Championship
- Spain
- Great Britain
- Italy
10th – Australia
|LUPO Jenna – TRRS
CUMMINS Kaitlyn – Sherco
|Score: 187
Time: 0
Runtime: 4:21:10
Total: 187
FIM Grand Prix World Championship
Mobility Resort Motegi – Japan
MotoGP
Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P7 to P1
Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P20 to P19
Moto3
Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
DNF
FIM S1GP World Championship Rd 5
GP of Lombardia – Castelletto Di Branduzzo – Italy
Dominic Fletcher – Husqvarna
GP Classification: P23
Rookies Cup: P14
Thomas Harley – Husqvarna
GP Classification: P25
Rookies Cup: P15
Asia Talent Cup
Moto GP Twin Ring Motegi
Marianos Nikolis
P13 to P8
Cameron Swain
P10 to P14
Carter Thompson
DNF
2022 GNCC Racing
BURR OAK – Millfield, OH – Round 11
XC2 250 Pro
Angus Riordan
P6
Lyndon Snodgrass
P13
WXC
Tayla Jones
P2
FIM Superbike World Championship
Round 8 – Catalunya
Supersport
Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P23 to P15
Race 2: DNF
Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P28 to P26
Race 2: DNF
Supersport 300
Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P24 to P25
British Superbike Championship
Round 9 – Oulton Park
Superbike
Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P13 to P10
Race 2: P16 to P8
Race 3: P9 to P8
Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: DNS
Race 3: DNS
Junior Superstock
Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
Race 1: P3 to P3
Race 2: P6 to P5
Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P13 to P17
Superstock
Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P5 to P4
Race 2: P2 to P3
Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P12 to P7
Race 2: P5 to P4
Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P15 to P13
Mark Chiodo – Yamaha – Tamworth Yamaha by Alpinestars
Race 2: DNF
MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama
Supersport
Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P11 to P2
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Ben Cook
Glasgow 17:13 Poole
2 points
Poole 60:30 Leicester
11+4 points
Plymouth 40:50 Poole
7+3 points
Zach Cook
Glasgow 17:13 Poole
3 points
Poole 60:30 Leicester
12 points
Plymouth 40:50 Poole
4+1 points
Ryan Douglas
King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton
4 points
Jye Etheridge
Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue
2 points
Max Fricke
Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue
r/r
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
5 points
Jack Holder
Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue
11+1 points
zielona-energia.com Włókniarz Częstochowa 59:31 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
6+1 points
Jacob Hook
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
2+1 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
2+1 points
Brady Kurtz
Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue
12 points
Dackarna Malilla 37:53 Lejonen Gislaved
3 points
Sam Masters
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
12 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
9+1 points
King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton
5 points
Nick Morris
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
0 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
9 points
King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton
6 points
Poole 60:30 Leicester
5 points
Josh Pickering
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
9+1 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
10 points
King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton
9+1 points
Keynan Rew
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
3+1 points
Kye Thomson
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
4 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
6+1 points
Rohan Tungate
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
7+1 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Todd
|Waters
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Josh
|Green
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Andrew
|Wilksch
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Kyron
|Bacon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Korey
|McMahon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Blake
|Hollis
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Jessica
|Gardiner
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Emelie
|Karlsson
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Ebony
|Nielsen
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP,MXoN & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross and MXoN
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross and MXoN
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP