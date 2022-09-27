Australian International Riders Roundup: 21-27 September 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 27/09/22

Team Australia at the 2022 MXoN!

MXstore Team Australia have had a sensational third overall result at the MXoN at Red Bud, USA.

MA article

Congratulations to Jack Miller- MotoGP winner!

Perhaps his best career win to date- Jack Miller has left the field in his wake as he takes the Japanese GP!

Max Fricke injured at Zielona Gora

According to his Instagram Max has “suffered a broken sternum, bruised lungs, sprained shoulder, cracked shoulder blade and concussion as a result of my crash…”

Australia in action at the FIM Trial Des Nations

MA Article

Jacob Roulstone was awarded a Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) scholarship

MA Article

Week Summary

21-27 September 2022

FIM Motocross of Nations

3rd – Australia

Nations Classification

26 1 Race 2 LAWRENCE, Jett 2 Race 3 LAWRENCE, Jett 5 Race 1 EVANS, Mitchell 8 Race 1 LAWRENCE, Hunter 10 Race 2 LAWRENCE, Hunter 28 Race 3 EVANS, Mitchell

Click here for full results

FIM Trial des Nations 2022

Monza, Italy

World Championship

Spain Italy Great Britain

International Trophy

Czech Republic Germany Austria

5th – Australia

MIDDLETON Kyle – TRRS

BAYLES Christopher – TRRS

HOGAN Connor – GASGAS Score: 22

Time: 0

Runtime: 4:04:40

Total: 22

Women’s Championship

Spain Great Britain Italy

10th – Australia

LUPO Jenna – TRRS

CUMMINS Kaitlyn – Sherco Score: 187

Time: 0

Runtime: 4:21:10

Total: 187

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Mobility Resort Motegi – Japan

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team

P7 to P1

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

P20 to P19

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power

DNF



FIM S1GP World Championship Rd 5

GP of Lombardia – Castelletto Di Branduzzo – Italy

Dominic Fletcher – Husqvarna

GP Classification: P23

Rookies Cup: P14

Thomas Harley – Husqvarna

GP Classification: P25

Rookies Cup: P15

Click here for full results

Asia Talent Cup

Moto GP Twin Ring Motegi

Marianos Nikolis

P13 to P8

Cameron Swain

P10 to P14

Carter Thompson

DNF

2022 GNCC Racing

BURR OAK – Millfield, OH – Round 11

XC2 250 Pro

Angus Riordan

P6

Lyndon Snodgrass

P13

WXC

Tayla Jones

P2

FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 8 – Catalunya

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team

Race 1: P23 to P15

Race 2: DNF

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti

Race 1: P28 to P26

Race 2: DNF

Supersport 300

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P24 to P25

British Superbike Championship

Round 9 – Oulton Park

Superbike

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team

Race 1: P13 to P10

Race 2: P16 to P8

Race 3: P9 to P8

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: DNS

Race 3: DNS

Junior Superstock

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth

Race 1: P3 to P3

Race 2: P6 to P5

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P13 to P17

Superstock

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing

Race 1: P5 to P4

Race 2: P2 to P3

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing

Race 1: P12 to P7

Race 2: P5 to P4

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P15 to P13

Mark Chiodo – Yamaha – Tamworth Yamaha by Alpinestars

Race 2: DNF

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P11 to P2

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Ben Cook

Glasgow 17:13 Poole

2 points

Poole 60:30 Leicester

11+4 points

Plymouth 40:50 Poole

7+3 points

Zach Cook

Glasgow 17:13 Poole

3 points

Poole 60:30 Leicester

12 points

Plymouth 40:50 Poole

4+1 points

Ryan Douglas

King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton

4 points

Jye Etheridge

Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue

2 points

Max Fricke

Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue

r/r

Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno

5 points

Jack Holder

Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue

11+1 points

zielona-energia.com Włókniarz Częstochowa 59:31 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń

6+1 points

Jacob Hook

Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh

2+1 points

Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester

2+1 points

Brady Kurtz

Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue

12 points

Dackarna Malilla 37:53 Lejonen Gislaved

3 points

Sam Masters

Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh

12 points

Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester

9+1 points

King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton

5 points

Nick Morris

Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh

0 points

Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester

9 points

King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton

6 points

Poole 60:30 Leicester

5 points

Josh Pickering

Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh

9+1 points

Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester

10 points

King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton

9+1 points

Keynan Rew

Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno

3+1 points

Kye Thomson

Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh

4 points

Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester

6+1 points

Rohan Tungate

Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno

7+1 points

