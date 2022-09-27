Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 21-27 September 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 27/09/22

Team Australia at the 2022 MXoN!

MXstore Team Australia have had a sensational third overall result at the MXoN at Red Bud, USA.

MA article

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by MXstore (@mxstore)

Congratulations to Jack Miller- MotoGP winner!

Perhaps his best career win to date- Jack Miller has left the field in his wake as he takes the Japanese GP!

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus)

Max Fricke injured at Zielona Gora

According to his Instagram Max has “suffered a broken sternum, bruised lungs, sprained shoulder, cracked shoulder blade and concussion as a result of my crash…” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Max Fricke (@max_fricke46)

Australia in action at the FIM Trial Des Nations

MA Article

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Motorcycling Australia (@motorcyclingaustralia)

Jacob Roulstone was awarded a Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) scholarship

MA Article

Jacob Roulstone

Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

Week Summary
21-27 September 2022

FIM Motocross of Nations

3rd – Australia

Nations Classification

26    
1 Race 2 LAWRENCE, Jett 
2 Race 3 LAWRENCE, Jett 
5 Race 1 EVANS, Mitchell      
8 Race 1 LAWRENCE, Hunter
10 Race 2 LAWRENCE, Hunter
28 Race 3 EVANS, Mitchell          

Click here for full results

FIM Trial des Nations 2022

Monza, Italy

World Championship

  1. Spain
  2. Italy
  3. Great Britain

International Trophy

  1. Czech Republic
  2. Germany
  3. Austria

5th – Australia

MIDDLETON Kyle – TRRS
BAYLES Christopher – TRRS
HOGAN Connor – GASGAS		 Score: 22
Time: 0
Runtime: 4:04:40
Total: 22

Women’s Championship

  1. Spain
  2. Great Britain
  3. Italy

10th – Australia

LUPO Jenna – TRRS
CUMMINS Kaitlyn – Sherco		 Score: 187
Time: 0
Runtime: 4:21:10
Total: 187

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Mobility Resort Motegi – Japan

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P7 to P1

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P20 to P19

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
DNF
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Joel Kelso (@joelkelso66)

 

FIM S1GP World Championship Rd 5

GP of Lombardia – Castelletto Di Branduzzo – Italy

Dominic Fletcher – Husqvarna
GP Classification: P23
Rookies Cup: P14

Thomas Harley – Husqvarna
GP Classification: P25
Rookies Cup: P15

Click here for full results

Asia Talent Cup

Moto GP Twin Ring Motegi

Marianos Nikolis
P13 to P8

Cameron Swain
P10 to P14

Carter Thompson
DNF

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Carter Thompson (@carterthompson_racing)

2022 GNCC Racing

BURR OAK – Millfield, OH – Round 11

XC2 250 Pro

Angus Riordan
P6

Lyndon Snodgrass
P13

WXC

Tayla Jones
P2

FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 8 – Catalunya

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P23 to P15
Race 2: DNF

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P28 to P26
Race 2: DNF

Supersport 300

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P24 to P25

British Superbike Championship

Round 9 – Oulton Park

Superbike

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P13 to P10
Race 2: P16 to P8
Race 3: P9 to P8

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: DNS
Race 3: DNS

Junior Superstock

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
Race 1: P3 to P3
Race 2: P6 to P5

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P13 to P17

Superstock

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P5 to P4
Race 2: P2 to P3

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P12 to P7
Race 2: P5 to P4

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P15 to P13

Mark Chiodo – Yamaha – Tamworth Yamaha by Alpinestars
Race 2: DNF

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P11 to P2

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Ben Cook
Glasgow 17:13 Poole
2 points
Poole 60:30 Leicester
11+4 points
Plymouth 40:50 Poole
7+3 points

Zach Cook
Glasgow 17:13 Poole
3 points
Poole 60:30 Leicester
12 points
Plymouth 40:50 Poole
4+1 points

Ryan Douglas
King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton
4 points

Jye Etheridge
Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue
2 points

Max Fricke
Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue
r/r
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
5 points

Jack Holder
Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue
11+1 points
zielona-energia.com Włókniarz Częstochowa 59:31 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
6+1 points

Jacob Hook
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
2+1 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
2+1 points

Brady Kurtz
Sheffield 57:33 Belle Vue
12 points
Dackarna Malilla 37:53 Lejonen Gislaved
3 points

Sam Masters
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
12 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
9+1 points
King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton
5 points

Nick Morris
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
0 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
9 points
King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton
6 points
Poole 60:30 Leicester
5 points

Josh Pickering
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
9+1 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
10 points
King’s Lynn 63:27 Wolverhampton
9+1 points

Keynan Rew
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
3+1 points

Kye Thomson
Leicester 53:37 Edinburgh
4 points
Edinburgh 36:53 Leicester
6+1 points

Rohan Tungate
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 49:41 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
7+1 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Todd Waters MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Josh Green MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Andrew Wilksch MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Kyron Bacon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Korey McMahon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Blake Hollis MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Jessica Gardiner MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Emelie Karlsson MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Ebony Nielsen MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Scott Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP,MXoN & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross and MXoN
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross and MXoN
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 