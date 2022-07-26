Australian International Riders Roundup: 20-26 July 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 26/07/22

Don’t miss Speedway of Nations this week!

Racing gets underway with Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday 27 July





Mackenzie Tricker took home the W in Round 5 of the AMA National Enduro Series

The win is Tricker’s second in a row, helping extend the title lead to 16 points at the half-way mark of the series

Jason O’Halloran Took a win and two second places at Brands Hatch

O’Halloran now leads the British Superbike Championship by 10 points with three rounds left in the main season

Billy McConnell grabbed a win in Race One at Brands Hatch

McConnell then backed it up with a podium in Race Two of the National Superstock Championship, finishing third



Jett Lawrence was Consistency King at Washougal

While Lawrence was out done by his brother in Moto One, Jett took home the overall win with a 2-2 performance



Week Summary

20-26 July 2022

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Flanders (Belgium)

Jed Beaton

Race 1: P17

Race 2: P15

Mitchell Evans

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: DNS

British Superbike Championship

Round 5 – Brands Hatch

British Superbike Championship

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha

Race 1: P1 to P1

Race 2: P4 to P2

Race 3: P3 to P2

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team

Race 1: P6 to P6

Race 2: DNF

Race 3: DNF

National Superstock Championship

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing

Race 1: P1 to P1

Race 2: P4 to P3

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing

Race 1: P10 to P4

Race 2: P3 to P8

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing

Race 1: P16 to P11

Race 2: P13 to P10

National Junior Superstock Championship

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth

P8 to P8

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

P37 to P21

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Washougal National – 23 July 2022

250MX

Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R

Overall: P1

Moto 1: P2

Moto 2: P2

Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R

Overall: P3

Moto 1: P1

Moto 2: P4

AMA National Enduro Series

Round 5 – Rattlesnake National Enduro

Mackenzie Tricker

Women’s Elite: P1

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Troy Batchelor

Oxford 56:34 Birmingham

13 points

Birmingham 46:44 Oxford

12 points

Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield

8+3 points

Ben Cook

Plymouth 39:51: Poole

7+1 points

Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe

5 points

Zach Cook

Plymouth 39:51: Poole

5+1 points

Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe

7+2 points

Ryan Douglas

Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe

15 points

Scunthorpe 46:44 Leicester

16 points

Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn

8+3 points

Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 58:32 Budmax-Stal Polonia Piła

14+1 points

Jason Doyle

Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield

15 points

Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 47:43 Fogo Unia Leszno

10 points

Jye Etheridge

Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick

0 points

Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh

6+2 points

Leicester 55:35 Berwick

4+1 points

Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough

3+1 points

Max Fricke

Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough

11+1 points

Start Gniezno 46:44 Falubaz Zielona Góra

10 points

Smederna 54:36 Indianerna

11 points

Chris Holder

Smederna 54:36 Indianerna

3 points

Arged Malesa Ostrów 43:47 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń

14 points

Jack Holder

Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield

6 points

Arged Malesa Ostrów 43:47 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń

13+1 points

Jacob Hook

Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick

3+1 points

Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh

0 points

Brady Kurtz

Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough

7+1 points

ROW Rybnik 47:43 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź

15+1 points

Vastervik Speedway 46:44 Dackarna Malilla

13 points

Jaimon Lidsey

Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 47:43 Fogo Unia Leszno

5+4 points

Vastervik Speedway 46:44 Dackarna Malilla

8+1 points

Sam Masters

Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick

13 points

Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh

14+1 points

Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn

13+1 points

Nick Morris

Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn

r/r

James Pearson

Oxford 56:34 Birmingham

2 points

Birmingham 46:44 Oxford

0 points

Josh Pickering

Birmingham 46:44 Oxford

14+1 points

Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick

8+1 points

Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh

15+1 points

Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn

5+1 points

Kye Thomson

Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick

9+1 points

Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh

4 points

Rohan Tungate

Start Gniezno 46:44 Falubaz ZG

7+2 points

