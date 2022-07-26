Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 20-26 July 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 26/07/22

Don’t miss Speedway of Nations this week!

Racing gets underway with Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday 27 July

 

 

Mackenzie Tricker took home the W in Round 5 of the AMA National Enduro Series

The win is Tricker’s second in a row, helping extend the title lead to 16 points at the half-way mark of the series

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mackenzie Tricker (@kenztricker)

 

Jason O’Halloran Took a win and two second places at Brands Hatch

O’Halloran now leads the British Superbike Championship by 10 points with three rounds left in the main season

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jason O’Halloran (@ohalloran22)

 

Billy McConnell grabbed a win in Race One at Brands Hatch

McConnell then backed it up with a podium in Race Two of the National Superstock Championship, finishing third
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Billy Mcconnell (@mcconnellracer)

 

Jett Lawrence was Consistency King at Washougal

While Lawrence was out done by his brother in Moto One, Jett took home the overall win with a 2-2 performance
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jett Lawrence (@jettson18)

 

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
20-26 July 2022

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Flanders (Belgium)

Jed Beaton
Race 1: P17
Race 2: P15

Mitchell Evans
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: DNS

British Superbike Championship

Round 5 – Brands Hatch

British Superbike Championship

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P1 to P1
Race 2: P4 to P2
Race 3: P3 to P2

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P6 to P6
Race 2: DNF
Race 3: DNF

National Superstock Championship

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P1 to P1
Race 2: P4 to P3

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P10 to P4
Race 2: P3 to P8

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: P16 to P11
Race 2: P13 to P10

National Junior Superstock Championship

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
P8 to P8

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
P37 to P21

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Washougal National – 23 July 2022

250MX

Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P1
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P2

Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P3
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P4

AMA National Enduro Series

Round 5 – Rattlesnake National Enduro

Mackenzie Tricker
Women’s Elite: P1

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Troy Batchelor
Oxford 56:34 Birmingham
13 points
Birmingham 46:44 Oxford
12 points
Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield
8+3 points

Ben Cook
Plymouth 39:51: Poole
7+1 points
Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe
5 points

Zach Cook
Plymouth 39:51: Poole
5+1 points
Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe
7+2 points

Ryan Douglas
Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe
15 points
Scunthorpe 46:44 Leicester
16 points
Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn
8+3 points
Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 58:32 Budmax-Stal Polonia Piła
14+1 points

Jason Doyle
Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield
15 points
Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 47:43 Fogo Unia Leszno
10 points

Jye Etheridge
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
0 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
6+2 points
Leicester 55:35 Berwick
4+1 points
Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough
3+1 points

Max Fricke
Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough
11+1 points
Start Gniezno 46:44 Falubaz Zielona Góra
10 points
Smederna 54:36 Indianerna
11 points

Chris Holder
Smederna 54:36 Indianerna
3 points
Arged Malesa Ostrów 43:47 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
14 points

Jack Holder
Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield
6 points
Arged Malesa Ostrów 43:47 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
13+1 points

Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
3+1 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
0 points

Brady Kurtz
Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough
7+1 points
ROW Rybnik 47:43 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
15+1 points
Vastervik Speedway 46:44 Dackarna Malilla
13 points

Jaimon Lidsey
Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 47:43 Fogo Unia Leszno
5+4 points
Vastervik Speedway 46:44 Dackarna Malilla
8+1 points

Sam Masters
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
13 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
14+1 points
Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn
13+1 points

Nick Morris
Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn
r/r

James Pearson
Oxford 56:34 Birmingham
2 points
Birmingham 46:44 Oxford
0 points

Josh Pickering
Birmingham 46:44 Oxford
14+1 points
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
8+1 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
15+1 points
Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn
5+1 points

Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
9+1 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
4 points

Rohan Tungate
Start Gniezno 46:44 Falubaz ZG
7+2 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 