Australian International Riders Roundup: 20-26 July 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 26/07/22
Don’t miss Speedway of Nations this week!
Racing gets underway with Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday 27 July
Mackenzie Tricker took home the W in Round 5 of the AMA National Enduro Series
The win is Tricker’s second in a row, helping extend the title lead to 16 points at the half-way mark of the series
Jason O’Halloran Took a win and two second places at Brands Hatch
O’Halloran now leads the British Superbike Championship by 10 points with three rounds left in the main season
Billy McConnell grabbed a win in Race One at Brands Hatch
McConnell then backed it up with a podium in Race Two of the National Superstock Championship, finishing third
Jett Lawrence was Consistency King at Washougal
While Lawrence was out done by his brother in Moto One, Jett took home the overall win with a 2-2 performance
Week Summary
20-26 July 2022
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Flanders (Belgium)
Jed Beaton
Race 1: P17
Race 2: P15
Mitchell Evans
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: DNS
British Superbike Championship
Round 5 – Brands Hatch
British Superbike Championship
Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P1 to P1
Race 2: P4 to P2
Race 3: P3 to P2
Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P6 to P6
Race 2: DNF
Race 3: DNF
National Superstock Championship
Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P1 to P1
Race 2: P4 to P3
Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P10 to P4
Race 2: P3 to P8
Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: P16 to P11
Race 2: P13 to P10
National Junior Superstock Championship
Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
P8 to P8
Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
P37 to P21
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Washougal National – 23 July 2022
250MX
Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P1
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P2
Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P3
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P4
AMA National Enduro Series
Round 5 – Rattlesnake National Enduro
Mackenzie Tricker
Women’s Elite: P1
Just some of our Speedway rider’s results
Troy Batchelor
Oxford 56:34 Birmingham
13 points
Birmingham 46:44 Oxford
12 points
Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield
8+3 points
Ben Cook
Plymouth 39:51: Poole
7+1 points
Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe
5 points
Zach Cook
Plymouth 39:51: Poole
5+1 points
Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe
7+2 points
Ryan Douglas
Poole 55:25 Scunthorpe
15 points
Scunthorpe 46:44 Leicester
16 points
Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn
8+3 points
Metalika Recycling Kolejarz Rawicz 58:32 Budmax-Stal Polonia Piła
14+1 points
Jason Doyle
Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield
15 points
Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 47:43 Fogo Unia Leszno
10 points
Jye Etheridge
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
0 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
6+2 points
Leicester 55:35 Berwick
4+1 points
Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough
3+1 points
Max Fricke
Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough
11+1 points
Start Gniezno 46:44 Falubaz Zielona Góra
10 points
Smederna 54:36 Indianerna
11 points
Chris Holder
Smederna 54:36 Indianerna
3 points
Arged Malesa Ostrów 43:47 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
14 points
Jack Holder
Ipswich 54:36 Sheffield
6 points
Arged Malesa Ostrów 43:47 For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń
13+1 points
Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
3+1 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
0 points
Brady Kurtz
Belle Vue 63:27 Peterborough
7+1 points
ROW Rybnik 47:43 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
15+1 points
Vastervik Speedway 46:44 Dackarna Malilla
13 points
Jaimon Lidsey
Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów 47:43 Fogo Unia Leszno
5+4 points
Vastervik Speedway 46:44 Dackarna Malilla
8+1 points
Sam Masters
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
13 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
14+1 points
Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn
13+1 points
Nick Morris
Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn
r/r
James Pearson
Oxford 56:34 Birmingham
2 points
Birmingham 46:44 Oxford
0 points
Josh Pickering
Birmingham 46:44 Oxford
14+1 points
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
8+1 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
15+1 points
Wolverhampton 49:41 King’s Lynn
5+1 points
Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 51:39 Berwick
9+1 points
Berwick 44:46 Edinburgh
4 points
Rohan Tungate
Start Gniezno 46:44 Falubaz ZG
7+2 points
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)