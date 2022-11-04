Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 19-Oct to 2 Nov 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 2/11/22

 

Fortnight Summary
19-Oct to 2 Nov 2022

World Supercross Championship

Round 2 – Australian GP – Marvel Stadium

WSX

Hayden Mellross – Wildcard
Heat 1: P6
Final 1: P11
Super Final: P11

Jackson Richardson – MDK Motorsport
Heat 2: P10
Final 1: P18
Super Final: P15

Kyle Webster – Wildcard
Heat 1: P9
Final 1: P17

SX2

Aaron Tanti – CDR Yamaha
Heat 2: P3
Final 1: P12
Final 2: P1
Super Final: P3

Matt Moss – Bud Racing
Heat 1: P3
Final 1: P20
Final 2: P6
Super Final: P5

Wilson Todd – Honda Genuine
Heat 1: P1
Final 1: P6
Final 2: P13
Super Final: P7

Rhys Budd – Wildcard
Heat 1: P9
Final 1: P14
Final 2: P16
Super Final: P11

Nathan Crawford – Wildcard
Heat 2: P8
Final 1: P17
Final 2: P8
Super Final: P16

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Grand Prix of Malaysia

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P14 to P6

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P19 to P18

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P15 to P18

Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Round 5 – Sepang International Circuit

Carter Thompson
Race 1: P1 to P1
Race 2: DNF

🎥👉 Thompson’s post-race one interview

Cameron Swain
Race 1: P18 to P17
Race 2: DNF

Marianos Nikolis
Race 1: P19 to P6
Race 2: DNF

Highlights of Race 1

Highlights of Race 2

FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 11 – Indonesia

Supersport

Oli Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P17 to P15
Race 2: DNF

2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series

Round 4 – Prescott Valley

Wil Riordan
Moto 1: P9
Moto 2: P10
Moto 3: P10
Overall: P9

Grand National Cross Country Series

Round 13 – Ironman Raceway

Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 250 Pro: P1
PM: P4
Finished the season in 1st place

Mason Semmens
XC2 250 Pro: P6
PM: P11
Finished the season in 17th place

Angus Riordan
XC2 250 Pro: P11
PM: P133
Finished the season in 7th place

Tayla Jones
WXC: P2
AM 2: P5
Finished the season in 2nd place

 

Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Todd Waters MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Josh Green MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Andrew Wilksch MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Kyron Bacon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Korey McMahon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Blake Hollis MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Jessica Gardiner MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Emelie Karlsson MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Ebony Nielsen MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Scott Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP,MXoN & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross and MXoN
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross and MXoN
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar and World Rally-Raid Championship
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 
Michael Burgess Dakar

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 

 