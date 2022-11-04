Australian International Riders Roundup: 19-Oct to 2 Nov 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 2/11/22
Fortnight Summary
19-Oct to 2 Nov 2022
World Supercross Championship
Round 2 – Australian GP – Marvel Stadium
WSX
Hayden Mellross – Wildcard
Heat 1: P6
Final 1: P11
Super Final: P11
Jackson Richardson – MDK Motorsport
Heat 2: P10
Final 1: P18
Super Final: P15
Kyle Webster – Wildcard
Heat 1: P9
Final 1: P17
SX2
Aaron Tanti – CDR Yamaha
Heat 2: P3
Final 1: P12
Final 2: P1
Super Final: P3
Matt Moss – Bud Racing
Heat 1: P3
Final 1: P20
Final 2: P6
Super Final: P5
Wilson Todd – Honda Genuine
Heat 1: P1
Final 1: P6
Final 2: P13
Super Final: P7
Rhys Budd – Wildcard
Heat 1: P9
Final 1: P14
Final 2: P16
Super Final: P11
Nathan Crawford – Wildcard
Heat 2: P8
Final 1: P17
Final 2: P8
Super Final: P16
FIM Grand Prix World Championship
Grand Prix of Malaysia
MotoGP
Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P14 to P6
Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P19 to P18
Moto3
Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P15 to P18
Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup
Round 5 – Sepang International Circuit
Carter Thompson
Race 1: P1 to P1
Race 2: DNF
🎥👉 Thompson’s post-race one interview
Cameron Swain
Race 1: P18 to P17
Race 2: DNF
Marianos Nikolis
Race 1: P19 to P6
Race 2: DNF
FIM Superbike World Championship
Round 11 – Indonesia
Supersport
Oli Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P17 to P15
Race 2: DNF
2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series
Round 4 – Prescott Valley
Wil Riordan
Moto 1: P9
Moto 2: P10
Moto 3: P10
Overall: P9
Grand National Cross Country Series
Round 13 – Ironman Raceway
Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 250 Pro: P1
PM: P4
Finished the season in 1st place
Mason Semmens
XC2 250 Pro: P6
PM: P11
Finished the season in 17th place
Angus Riordan
XC2 250 Pro: P11
PM: P133
Finished the season in 7th place
Tayla Jones
WXC: P2
AM 2: P5
Finished the season in 2nd place
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Todd
|Waters
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Josh
|Green
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Andrew
|Wilksch
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Kyron
|Bacon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Korey
|McMahon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Blake
|Hollis
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Jessica
|Gardiner
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Emelie
|Karlsson
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Ebony
|Nielsen
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP,MXoN & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross and MXoN
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross and MXoN
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar and World Rally-Raid Championship
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|Michael
|Burgess
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)