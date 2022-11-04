Australian International Riders Roundup: 19-Oct to 2 Nov 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 2/11/22

Fortnight Summary

19-Oct to 2 Nov 2022

World Supercross Championship

Round 2 – Australian GP – Marvel Stadium

WSX

Hayden Mellross – Wildcard

Heat 1: P6

Final 1: P11

Super Final: P11

Jackson Richardson – MDK Motorsport

Heat 2: P10

Final 1: P18

Super Final: P15

Kyle Webster – Wildcard

Heat 1: P9

Final 1: P17

SX2

Aaron Tanti – CDR Yamaha

Heat 2: P3

Final 1: P12

Final 2: P1

Super Final: P3

Matt Moss – Bud Racing

Heat 1: P3

Final 1: P20

Final 2: P6

Super Final: P5

Wilson Todd – Honda Genuine

Heat 1: P1

Final 1: P6

Final 2: P13

Super Final: P7

Rhys Budd – Wildcard

Heat 1: P9

Final 1: P14

Final 2: P16

Super Final: P11

Nathan Crawford – Wildcard

Heat 2: P8

Final 1: P17

Final 2: P8

Super Final: P16

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Grand Prix of Malaysia

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team

P14 to P6

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

P19 to P18

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power

P15 to P18

Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Round 5 – Sepang International Circuit

Carter Thompson

Race 1: P1 to P1

Race 2: DNF

🎥👉 Thompson’s post-race one interview

Cameron Swain

Race 1: P18 to P17

Race 2: DNF

Marianos Nikolis

Race 1: P19 to P6

Race 2: DNF

Highlights of Race 1

Highlights of Race 2

FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 11 – Indonesia

Supersport

Oli Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team

Race 1: P17 to P15

Race 2: DNF

2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series

Round 4 – Prescott Valley

Wil Riordan

Moto 1: P9

Moto 2: P10

Moto 3: P10

Overall: P9

Grand National Cross Country Series

Round 13 – Ironman Raceway

Lyndon Snodgrass

XC2 250 Pro: P1

PM: P4

Finished the season in 1st place

Mason Semmens

XC2 250 Pro: P6

PM: P11

Finished the season in 17th place

Angus Riordan

XC2 250 Pro: P11

PM: P133

Finished the season in 7th place

Tayla Jones

WXC: P2

AM 2: P5

Finished the season in 2nd place

Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions







For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).