Australian International Riders Roundup: 17-23 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 23/08/22

A third podium from four races for Jack Miller at the Austrian MotoGP

Miller survived a late challenge from Jorge Martin to hold onto the third step (check out the last lap in our Aussies OS Playlist)



Mackenzie Tricker took a cool, calm and collected class and group win at NEPG Enduro

Round six proved challenging in difficult conditions, but Tricker kept a level head and came home more than a minute ahead of P2



Fraser Bowes took 13 points from a possible 15 in his final Polish U24 Speedway meet for the season

Bowes heads to Sweden next to continue his 2022 Speedway calendar

Mitch Evans will join Jett and Hunter Lawrence to represent Australia at MXoN

Evans had his work cut out for him at the MXGP of France this week, with the season wrapping up at Turkey in two weeks.



Week Summary

17-23 August 2022

FIM Grand Prix World Championship – Austria

Round 13 – Red Bull Ring – Spielberg

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team

P3 to P3

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

P22 to P20

Moto2

Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

P21 to P17

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power

P13 to P22

FIM Motocross World Championship Round 17

Grand Prix of Charente Maritime (France) – August 20-21

Mitchell Evans

Race 1: P7

Race 2: P11

Jed Beaton

Race 1: P15

Race 2: P13

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh International Race Complex – August 19-21

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC

Race 1: P7 to P10

Race 2: P7 to P7

AMA Pro Motocross – Budds Creek National

Budds Creek Motocross Park – Mechanicsville, MD – August 20

250 Class

Jett Lawrence

Moto 1: P2

Moto 2: P3

Overall: P3

Hunter Lawrence

Moto 1: P8

Moto 2: P9

Overall: P8

NEPG Round 6

Grassman National Enduro

Mackenzie Tricker

Group: P1

Class: P1

Red Bull Rookies Cup

Grand Prix Von Österreich – Red Bull Ring

Harrison Voight

Race 1: P20 to P16

Race 2: P19 to P12

Jacob Roulstone

Race 1: P22 to P15

Race 2: P21 to P17

Watch the full race replays online

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Troy Batchelor

Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh

13 points

Fraser Bowes

Motor Lublin U-24 41:49 Stal Gorzów U-24

13 points

Ben Cook

Poole 55:34 Redcar

12+2 points

Zach Cook

Poole 55:34 Redcar

10 points

Ryan Douglas

Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield

7 points

Scunthorpe 60:30 Berwick

13+2 points

Jason Doyle

Fogo Unia Leszno 41:49 Motor Lublin

6+2 points

Jye Etheridge

Scunthorpe 60:30 Berwick

7 points

Max Fricke

Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow

4th – 12+2 points

Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź

12 points

Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla

13 points

Chris Holder

Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow

13th – 4 points

Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla

14 points

Jack Holder

Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield

7+1 points

For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 46:44 Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów

5+2 points

Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow

3rd – 12 points (after run-off)

Jacob Hook

Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar

Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg

2+1 points

Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh

3+1 points

Brady Kurtz

Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź

6 points

Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla

14 points

Jaimon Lidsey

Fogo Unia Leszno 41:49 Motor Lublin

2 points

Piraterna Motala 55:35 Vastervik Speedway

6+2 points

Sam Masters

Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield

8 points

Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar

Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg

9+1 points

Nick Morris

Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield

9+1 points

OK Bedmet Kolejarz Opole 49:41 Optibet Lokomotiv Daugavpils

13+1 points

Holsted Tigers 34:50 Region Varde Elitesport

9 points

James Pearson

Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 50:39 Włókniarz Częstochowa U-24

7 points

Birmingham 48:42 Coventry Select

6+2 points

Josh Pickering

Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar

Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg

13 points

Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh

17 points

Keynan Rew

Cellfast Wilki Krosno 58:32 Trans MF Landshut Devils

9+1 points

Kye Thomson

Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar

Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg

7+1 points

Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh

6+2 points

Rohan Tungate

Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow

8th – 7 points

Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź

12 points

