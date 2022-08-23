Motorcycling Australia

Australian International Riders Roundup: 17-23 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 23/08/22

A third podium from four races for Jack Miller at the Austrian MotoGP

Miller survived a late challenge from Jorge Martin to hold onto the third step (check out the last lap in our Aussies OS Playlist)
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus)

 
Mackenzie Tricker took a cool, calm and collected class and group win at NEPG Enduro

Round six proved challenging in difficult conditions, but Tricker kept a level head and came home more than a minute ahead of P2
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mackenzie Tricker (@kenztricker)

 

Fraser Bowes took 13 points from a possible 15 in his final Polish U24 Speedway meet for the season

Bowes heads to Sweden next to continue his 2022 Speedway calendar

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Fraser Bowes (@fraserbowes51)

 

Mitch Evans will join Jett and Hunter Lawrence to represent Australia at MXoN 

Evans had his work cut out for him at the MXGP of France this week, with the season wrapping up at Turkey in two weeks.
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mitch Evans (@mitchevans43)

 

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
17-23 August 2022

FIM Grand Prix World Championship – Austria

Round 13 – Red Bull Ring – Spielberg

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P3 to P3

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P22 to P20

Moto2

Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
P21 to P17

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P13 to P22

FIM Motocross World Championship Round 17

Grand Prix of Charente Maritime (France) – August 20-21

Mitchell Evans
Race 1: P7
Race 2: P11

Jed Beaton
Race 1: P15
Race 2: P13

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh International Race Complex – August 19-21

Supersport

Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: P7 to P10
Race 2: P7 to P7

AMA Pro Motocross – Budds Creek National

Budds Creek Motocross Park – Mechanicsville, MD – August 20

250 Class

Jett Lawrence
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P3
Overall: P3

Hunter Lawrence
Moto 1: P8
Moto 2: P9
Overall: P8

NEPG Round 6

Grassman National Enduro

Mackenzie Tricker
Group: P1
Class: P1

Red Bull Rookies Cup

Grand Prix Von Österreich – Red Bull Ring

Harrison Voight
Race 1: P20 to P16
Race 2: P19 to P12

Jacob Roulstone
Race 1: P22 to P15
Race 2: P21 to P17

Watch the full race replays online

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Troy Batchelor
Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh
13 points

Fraser Bowes
Motor Lublin U-24 41:49 Stal Gorzów U-24
13 points

Ben Cook
Poole 55:34 Redcar
12+2 points

Zach Cook
Poole 55:34 Redcar
10 points

Ryan Douglas
Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield
7 points
Scunthorpe 60:30 Berwick
13+2 points

Jason Doyle
Fogo Unia Leszno 41:49 Motor Lublin
6+2 points

Jye Etheridge
Scunthorpe 60:30 Berwick
7 points

Max Fricke
Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow
4th – 12+2 points
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
12 points
Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla
13 points

Chris Holder
Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow
13th – 4 points
Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla
14 points

Jack Holder
Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield
7+1 points
For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 46:44 Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów
5+2 points
Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow
3rd – 12 points (after run-off)

Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar
Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
2+1 points
Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh
3+1 points

Brady Kurtz
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
6 points
Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla
14 points

Jaimon Lidsey
Fogo Unia Leszno 41:49 Motor Lublin
2 points
Piraterna Motala 55:35 Vastervik Speedway
6+2 points

Sam Masters
Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield
8 points
Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar
Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
9+1 points

Nick Morris
Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield
9+1 points
OK Bedmet Kolejarz Opole 49:41 Optibet Lokomotiv Daugavpils
13+1 points
Holsted Tigers 34:50 Region Varde Elitesport
9 points

James Pearson
Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 50:39 Włókniarz Częstochowa U-24
7 points
Birmingham 48:42 Coventry Select
6+2 points

Josh Pickering
Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar
Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
13 points
Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh
17 points

Keynan Rew
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 58:32 Trans MF Landshut Devils
9+1 points

Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar
Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
7+1 points
Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh
6+2 points

Rohan Tungate
Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow
8th – 7 points
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
12 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

