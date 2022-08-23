Australian International Riders Roundup: 17-23 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 23/08/22
A third podium from four races for Jack Miller at the Austrian MotoGP
Miller survived a late challenge from Jorge Martin to hold onto the third step (check out the last lap in our Aussies OS Playlist)
View this post on Instagram
Mackenzie Tricker took a cool, calm and collected class and group win at NEPG Enduro
Round six proved challenging in difficult conditions, but Tricker kept a level head and came home more than a minute ahead of P2
View this post on Instagram
Fraser Bowes took 13 points from a possible 15 in his final Polish U24 Speedway meet for the season
Bowes heads to Sweden next to continue his 2022 Speedway calendar
View this post on Instagram
Mitch Evans will join Jett and Hunter Lawrence to represent Australia at MXoN
Evans had his work cut out for him at the MXGP of France this week, with the season wrapping up at Turkey in two weeks.
View this post on Instagram
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
17-23 August 2022
FIM Grand Prix World Championship – Austria
Round 13 – Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
MotoGP
Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P3 to P3
Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P22 to P20
Moto2
Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
P21 to P17
Moto3
Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P13 to P22
FIM Motocross World Championship Round 17
Grand Prix of Charente Maritime (France) – August 20-21
Mitchell Evans
Race 1: P7
Race 2: P11
Jed Beaton
Race 1: P15
Race 2: P13
MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh International Race Complex – August 19-21
Supersport
Luke Power – 3D Motorsports LLC
Race 1: P7 to P10
Race 2: P7 to P7
AMA Pro Motocross – Budds Creek National
Budds Creek Motocross Park – Mechanicsville, MD – August 20
250 Class
Jett Lawrence
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P3
Overall: P3
Hunter Lawrence
Moto 1: P8
Moto 2: P9
Overall: P8
NEPG Round 6
Grassman National Enduro
Mackenzie Tricker
Group: P1
Class: P1
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Grand Prix Von Österreich – Red Bull Ring
Harrison Voight
Race 1: P20 to P16
Race 2: P19 to P12
Jacob Roulstone
Race 1: P22 to P15
Race 2: P21 to P17
Watch the full race replays online
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Troy Batchelor
Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh
13 points
Fraser Bowes
Motor Lublin U-24 41:49 Stal Gorzów U-24
13 points
Ben Cook
Poole 55:34 Redcar
12+2 points
Zach Cook
Poole 55:34 Redcar
10 points
Ryan Douglas
Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield
7 points
Scunthorpe 60:30 Berwick
13+2 points
Jason Doyle
Fogo Unia Leszno 41:49 Motor Lublin
6+2 points
Jye Etheridge
Scunthorpe 60:30 Berwick
7 points
Max Fricke
Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow
4th – 12+2 points
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
12 points
Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla
13 points
Chris Holder
Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow
13th – 4 points
Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla
14 points
Jack Holder
Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield
7+1 points
For Nature Solutions Apator Toruń 46:44 Moje Bermudy Stal Gorzów
5+2 points
Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow
3rd – 12 points (after run-off)
Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar
Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
2+1 points
Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh
3+1 points
Brady Kurtz
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
6 points
Kumla Indianerna 47:43 Dackarna Malilla
14 points
Jaimon Lidsey
Fogo Unia Leszno 41:49 Motor Lublin
2 points
Piraterna Motala 55:35 Vastervik Speedway
6+2 points
Sam Masters
Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield
8 points
Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar
Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
9+1 points
Nick Morris
Wolverhampton 46:44 Sheffield
9+1 points
OK Bedmet Kolejarz Opole 49:41 Optibet Lokomotiv Daugavpils
13+1 points
Holsted Tigers 34:50 Region Varde Elitesport
9 points
James Pearson
Agromix Polcopper Unia Leszno U-24 50:39 Włókniarz Częstochowa U-24
7 points
Birmingham 48:42 Coventry Select
6+2 points
Josh Pickering
Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar
Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
13 points
Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh
17 points
Keynan Rew
Cellfast Wilki Krosno 58:32 Trans MF Landshut Devils
9+1 points
Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 47:43 Redcar
Championship KO Cup, Semi-Final, 1st Leg
7+1 points
Oxford 44:46 Edinburgh
6+2 points
Rohan Tungate
Grand Prix Challenge @ Glasgow
8th – 7 points
Stelmet Falubaz Zielona Góra 52:38 H.Skrzydlewska Orzeł Łódź
12 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)