Australian International Riders Roundup: 14-20 September 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 20/09/22

Congratulations to Josh Hook – crowned Endurance World Champion!

The FIM Endurance World Championship wrapped up on the weekend with just a casual 24 hours of Circuit Paul Ricard in the BOL D’OR 2022.

Hook and team F.C.C. TSR Honda France finished in 4th for the race, well ahead of their Championship rivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀JOSH HOOK™ 16 (@joshhook16)

Max Fricke, Jason Doyle and Jack Holder were all involved at the Speedway GP of Malilla

The season finishes up in Poland for Round 10 at Torun on the 1st of October

Harrison Voight and Jacob Roulstone in action at Red Bull Rookies Cup at Aragon

Just one more to go in Spain at Circuito Ricardo Tormo. You can watch both races from the weekend for free right here!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Voight (@harrisonvoight29)

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions





Week Summary

14-20 September 2022

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Aragon GP

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team

P2 to P5

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

P22 to P16

Moto2

Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

P24 to P16

Moto3

Joel Kelso

P22 to P21

Speedway Grand Prix

Round 9: Malilla, Sweden

Jason Doyle

9th Overall

(2,2,1,0,2)

Jack Holder

11th Overall

(0,1,1,2,2)

Max Fricke

14th Overall

(3,0,0,1)

FIM Endurance World Championship

BOL D’OR 2022 – Circuit Paul Ricard

EWC

Josh Hook – F.C.C. TSR Honda France

P4 to P4

Champions!

Anthony West – MACO RACING Team

P15 to P6

12th Overall for 2022

Full Standings

FIM Trial World Championship

TrialGP of Italy

Trial2

Connor Hogan – GASGAS

P37 – Score: 108 – Time: 0 – Runtime: 4:16:23 – Total: 108

Trial2 Women

Jenna Lupo – TRRS

P20 – Score: 108 – Time: 1 – Runtime: 4:25:38 – Total: 109

Kaitlyn Cummins – Sherco

P22 – Score: 104 – Time: 14 – Runtime: 4:39:43 – Total: 118

Red Bull Rookies Cup

MotorLand Aragón

Harrison Voight

Race 1: P4 to P9

Race 2: P4 to P11

Jacob Roulstone

Race 1: P16 to P13

Race 2: P16 to P17

2022 Grassman National Enduro

Round 7: Loose Moose National Enduro

Women’s Elite

Mackenzie Tricker

P1 – Class

P120 – Overall

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Ben Cook

Poole 60:30 Plymouth

9+1 points

Leicester 46:44 Poole

4+1 points

Zach Cook

Poole 60:30 Plymouth

7 points

Leicester 46:44 Poole

5+1 points

Ryan Douglas

Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select

19 points

Jye Etheridge

Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue

6+2 points

Max Fricke

Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue

4+2 points

Jack Holder

Sheffield 50:40 King’s Lynn

14+1 points

Jacob Hook

Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar

5 points

Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh

4 points

Brady Kurtz

Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue

5+1 points

Lejonen Gislaved 49:41 Dackarna Malilla

12 points

Sam Masters

Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar

13+2 points

Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh

12+1 points

Nick Morris

Leicester 46:44 Poole

8 points

James Pearson

Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select

6+2 points

Josh Pickering

Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select

11 points

Sheffield 50:40 King’s Lynn

13+1 points

Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar

15 points

Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh

9+1 points

Kye Thomson

Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar

5 points

Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh

7+1 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

Trials Riders Connor Hogan Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)