Australian International Riders Roundup: 14-20 September 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 20/09/22

Congratulations to Josh Hook – crowned Endurance World Champion!

The FIM Endurance World Championship wrapped up on the weekend with just a casual 24 hours of Circuit Paul Ricard in the BOL D’OR 2022.

Hook and team F.C.C. TSR Honda France finished in 4th for the race, well ahead of their Championship rivals.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀JOSH HOOK™ 16 (@joshhook16)

 

Max Fricke, Jason Doyle and Jack Holder were all involved at the Speedway GP of Malilla

The season finishes up in Poland for Round 10 at Torun on the 1st of October

 

 

Harrison Voight and Jacob Roulstone in action at Red Bull Rookies Cup at Aragon

Just one more to go in Spain at Circuito Ricardo Tormo. You can watch both races from the weekend for free right here!
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Harrison Voight (@harrisonvoight29)

 

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
14-20 September 2022

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Aragon GP

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P2 to P5

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P22 to P16

Moto2

Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
P24 to P16

Moto3

Joel Kelso
P22 to P21

Speedway Grand Prix

Round 9: Malilla, Sweden

Jason Doyle
9th Overall
(2,2,1,0,2)

Jack Holder
11th Overall
(0,1,1,2,2)

Max Fricke
14th Overall
(3,0,0,1)

FIM Endurance World Championship

BOL D’OR 2022 – Circuit Paul Ricard

EWC

Josh Hook – F.C.C. TSR Honda France
P4 to P4
Champions!

Anthony West – MACO RACING Team
P15 to P6
12th Overall for 2022

Full Standings

FIM Trial World Championship

TrialGP of Italy

Trial2

Connor Hogan – GASGAS
P37 – Score: 108 – Time: 0 – Runtime: 4:16:23 – Total: 108

Trial2 Women

Jenna Lupo – TRRS
P20 – Score: 108 – Time: 1 – Runtime: 4:25:38 – Total: 109

Kaitlyn Cummins – Sherco
P22 – Score: 104 – Time: 14 – Runtime: 4:39:43 – Total: 118

Red Bull Rookies Cup

MotorLand Aragón

Harrison Voight
Race 1: P4 to P9
Race 2: P4 to P11

Jacob Roulstone
Race 1: P16 to P13
Race 2: P16 to P17

2022 Grassman National Enduro

Round 7: Loose Moose National Enduro

Women’s Elite

Mackenzie Tricker
P1 – Class
P120 – Overall

 

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Ben Cook
Poole 60:30 Plymouth
9+1 points
Leicester 46:44 Poole
4+1 points

Zach Cook
Poole 60:30 Plymouth
7 points
Leicester 46:44 Poole
5+1 points

Ryan Douglas
Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select
19 points

Jye Etheridge
Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue
6+2 points

Max Fricke
Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue
4+2 points

Jack Holder
Sheffield 50:40 King’s Lynn
14+1 points

Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar
5 points
Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh
4 points

Brady Kurtz
Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue
5+1 points
Lejonen Gislaved 49:41 Dackarna Malilla
12 points

Sam Masters
Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar
13+2 points
Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh
12+1 points

Nick Morris
Leicester 46:44 Poole
8 points

James Pearson
Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select
6+2 points

Josh Pickering
Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select
11 points
Sheffield 50:40 King’s Lynn
13+1 points
Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar
15 points
Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh
9+1 points

Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar
5 points
Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh
7+1 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Todd Waters MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Josh Green MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Andrew Wilksch MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Kyron Bacon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Korey McMahon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Blake Hollis MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Jessica Gardiner MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Emelie Karlsson MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Ebony Nielsen MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Scott Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 