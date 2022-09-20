Australian International Riders Roundup: 14-20 September 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 20/09/22
Congratulations to Josh Hook – crowned Endurance World Champion!
The FIM Endurance World Championship wrapped up on the weekend with just a casual 24 hours of Circuit Paul Ricard in the BOL D’OR 2022.
Hook and team F.C.C. TSR Honda France finished in 4th for the race, well ahead of their Championship rivals.
Max Fricke, Jason Doyle and Jack Holder were all involved at the Speedway GP of Malilla
The season finishes up in Poland for Round 10 at Torun on the 1st of October
Harrison Voight and Jacob Roulstone in action at Red Bull Rookies Cup at Aragon
Just one more to go in Spain at Circuito Ricardo Tormo. You can watch both races from the weekend for free right here!
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
14-20 September 2022
FIM Grand Prix World Championship
Aragon GP
MotoGP
Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
P2 to P5
Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P22 to P16
Moto2
Senna Agius – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
P24 to P16
Moto3
Joel Kelso
P22 to P21
Speedway Grand Prix
Round 9: Malilla, Sweden
Jason Doyle
9th Overall
(2,2,1,0,2)
Jack Holder
11th Overall
(0,1,1,2,2)
Max Fricke
14th Overall
(3,0,0,1)
FIM Endurance World Championship
BOL D’OR 2022 – Circuit Paul Ricard
EWC
Josh Hook – F.C.C. TSR Honda France
P4 to P4
Champions!
Anthony West – MACO RACING Team
P15 to P6
12th Overall for 2022
FIM Trial World Championship
TrialGP of Italy
Trial2
Connor Hogan – GASGAS
P37 – Score: 108 – Time: 0 – Runtime: 4:16:23 – Total: 108
Trial2 Women
Jenna Lupo – TRRS
P20 – Score: 108 – Time: 1 – Runtime: 4:25:38 – Total: 109
Kaitlyn Cummins – Sherco
P22 – Score: 104 – Time: 14 – Runtime: 4:39:43 – Total: 118
Red Bull Rookies Cup
MotorLand Aragón
Harrison Voight
Race 1: P4 to P9
Race 2: P4 to P11
Jacob Roulstone
Race 1: P16 to P13
Race 2: P16 to P17
2022 Grassman National Enduro
Round 7: Loose Moose National Enduro
Women’s Elite
Mackenzie Tricker
P1 – Class
P120 – Overall
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Ben Cook
Poole 60:30 Plymouth
9+1 points
Leicester 46:44 Poole
4+1 points
Zach Cook
Poole 60:30 Plymouth
7 points
Leicester 46:44 Poole
5+1 points
Ryan Douglas
Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select
19 points
Jye Etheridge
Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue
6+2 points
Max Fricke
Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue
4+2 points
Jack Holder
Sheffield 50:40 King’s Lynn
14+1 points
Jacob Hook
Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar
5 points
Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh
4 points
Brady Kurtz
Peterborough 44:46 Belle Vue
5+1 points
Lejonen Gislaved 49:41 Dackarna Malilla
12 points
Sam Masters
Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar
13+2 points
Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh
12+1 points
Nick Morris
Leicester 46:44 Poole
8 points
James Pearson
Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select
6+2 points
Josh Pickering
Birmingham 55:35 Cradley Select
11 points
Sheffield 50:40 King’s Lynn
13+1 points
Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar
15 points
Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh
9+1 points
Kye Thomson
Edinburgh 54:36 Redcar
5 points
Redcar 49:41 Edinburgh
7+1 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Todd
|Waters
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Josh
|Green
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Andrew
|Wilksch
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Kyron
|Bacon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Korey
|McMahon
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Blake
|Hollis
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Jessica
|Gardiner
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Emelie
|Karlsson
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Ebony
|Nielsen
|MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP