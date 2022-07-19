Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy
Australian International Riders Roundup: 13-19 July 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 19/07/22

 

Jay Wilson continues outstanding form in Japan

 The untouchable Aussie extends a perfect run of motos to seven – with four rounds to left. Check out Jay's highlights

 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



 

A mixed weekend for Senna Agius filled with lessons

Agius was competitive throughout the weekend but unfortunately crashed out of the lead in Race One, and lost out on the win in Race Two by 0.055 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



 

Teagan Pedler was part of the historic first Women’s Speedway Academy in Diedenbergen, Germany

Pedler was one of many 500cc speedway female riders from around the globe to take part in the two-day program that included sport, mental and communication lessons, practice on track, and advice from current and former speedway riders, team coaches and technical experts.

 

The Academy concluded with a competitive series where Teagan placed 4th overall.

Just some of the fantastic images from Pedler’s time at the Academy are below, and you can check out a bunch more at Teags #211 Teagan Pedler Racing.

 

 

Sam Drane, Tom Drane, Riley Nauta, Bodie Paige and Jed Fyffe at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Sam is part of a group of young Australian riders who have been building up to the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship throughout July, where Sam took home the same award his brother collected in 2018 – Youth rider of the Year

 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



 

You can follow them to see highlights throughout all of their competitions over the past month or so.

@Tom Drane | @Sam Drane | @Riley Nauta | @Bodie Paige

 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 




 

Happy Belated 21st Birthday to Tom Edwards

There aren't many better ways to spend a birthday than winning the first 7hrs of Assen with the International Dutch Championship
 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 




 

Max Fricke and Jack Holder teamed up to chat Speedway

If anyone knows how they managed to fit this in to their already overflowing Speedway calendars – please let us know!

 

 

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
13-19 July 2022

FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round 5 – Portimao

JuniorGP

Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team
P24 to P17

Harrison Voight – Sic 58.
P3 – DNF
Battling for P2 unfortunately collected in the late stages

Moto2 ECh

Senna Agius – PromoRacing
Race 1: P3 – DNF
Race 2: P3 to P2

Hawkers ETC

Carter Thompson – AGR Team
P11 to P12

SBK FIM World Championship

Round 5 – Donington Park

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P20 to P11
Race 2: P20 to P13

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P26 – DNF
Race 2: P26 – P19

Supersport 300

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki
Race 1: P25 – DNF
Race 2: P25 – DNF

R3 bLU cRU Cup

Archie McDonald – ProGP Racing
Race 1: P9 to P5
Race 2: P9 to P5

FIM Motocross World Championship

GP of Czech Republic

Mitchell Evans
Race 1: P6
Race 2: P7

Jed Beaton
Race 1: P33
Race 2: P10

Campionato Italiano Assoluti – 7^ Prova

Daniel Milner
Overall: P6
ST Class: P4

Wil Ruprecht
Overall: P7
ST Class: P5

Japan Motocross Championship Series

Round 3 – SUGO

IA2

Jay Wilson
Heat 1: P1
Heat 2: P1

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek National – 16 July 2022

250MX

Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P1
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P1

Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P3
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P5

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Premiership Pairs Round 4 at Wolverhampton

BELLE VUE 31: Max Fricke 20, Brady Kurtz 9
IPSWICH 27: Jason Doyle 18, Troy Batchelor 9
WOLVERHAMPTON 24: Sam Masters 16, Nick Morris 8
KING’S LYNN 21: Josh Pickering 14
SHEFFIELD 12: Jack Holder 2

Result
Ipswich 12, Belle Vue 8, Wolverhampton 6, King’s Lynn 4, Peterborough 2, Sheffield 0.

—-

Troy Batchelor
Oxford 40:50 Berwick
4+1 points
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
13+3 points

Ben Cook
Poole 51:39 Glasgow
8+1 points

Zach Cook
Poole 51:39 Glasgow
3 points
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
1 point

Ryan Douglas
King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton
11 points
Sam Masters
King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton
r/r

Jason Doyle
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
11 points

Jye Etheridge
Oxford 40:50 Berwick
3 points
Glasgow 65:25 Berwick
r/r

Max Fricke
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
16+1 points
Falubaz Zielona Góra 59:30 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
6 points

Jack Holder
Sheffield 51:39 Peterborough
12 points

Jacob Hook
Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh
1+1 points

Brady Kurtz
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
10+1 points

Nick Morris
King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton
13 points
Redcar 51:39 Leicester
11+1 points
Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh
14 points

James Pearson
Plymouth 57:32 Birmingham
2+1 points
Birmingham 52:38 Plymouth
4+1 points

Josh Pickering
Rzeszow 46:44 Rawicz
8 points
Birmingham 52:38 Plymouth
12+1 points
King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton
9+2 points
Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh
10 points

Kye Thomson
Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh
8 points

Rohan Tungate
Falubaz 59:30 Krosno
14 points
Masarna 43:47 Smederna
6 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 