Australian International Riders Roundup: 13-19 July 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 19/07/22

Jay Wilson continues outstanding form in Japan

The untouchable Aussie extends a perfect run of motos to seven – with four rounds to left. Check out Jay’s highlights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Wilson (@jaywilson_6)

A mixed weekend for Senna Agius filled with lessons

Agius was competitive throughout the weekend but unfortunately crashed out of the lead in Race One, and lost out on the win in Race Two by 0.055

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senna Agius (@sennaagius_81)

Teagan Pedler was part of the historic first Women’s Speedway Academy in Diedenbergen, Germany

Pedler was one of many 500cc speedway female riders from around the globe to take part in the two-day program that included sport, mental and communication lessons, practice on track, and advice from current and former speedway riders, team coaches and technical experts.

The Academy concluded with a competitive series where Teagan placed 4th overall.

Just some of the fantastic images from Pedler’s time at the Academy are below, and you can check out a bunch more at Teags #211 Teagan Pedler Racing.

Sam Drane, Tom Drane, Riley Nauta, Bodie Paige and Jed Fyffe at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Sam is part of a group of young Australian riders who have been building up to the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship throughout July, where Sam took home the same award his brother collected in 2018 – Youth rider of the Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Drane (@samdraneracing7)

You can follow them to see highlights throughout all of their competitions over the past month or so.

@Tom Drane | @Sam Drane | @Riley Nauta | @Bodie Paige

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @teampaigeracing





Happy Belated 21st Birthday to Tom Edwards

There aren’t many better ways to spend a birthday than winning the first 7hrs of Assen with the International Dutch Championship



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Edwards (@tom_e_gun71)





Max Fricke and Jack Holder teamed up to chat Speedway

If anyone knows how they managed to fit this in to their already overflowing Speedway calendars – please let us know!







Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions





Week Summary

13-19 July 2022

FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round 5 – Portimao

JuniorGP

Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team

P24 to P17

Harrison Voight – Sic 58.

P3 – DNF

Battling for P2 unfortunately collected in the late stages

Moto2 ECh

Senna Agius – PromoRacing

Race 1: P3 – DNF

Race 2: P3 to P2

Hawkers ETC

Carter Thompson – AGR Team

P11 to P12

SBK FIM World Championship

Round 5 – Donington Park

Supersport

Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team

Race 1: P20 to P11

Race 2: P20 to P13

Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti

Race 1: P26 – DNF

Race 2: P26 – P19

Supersport 300

Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki

Race 1: P25 – DNF

Race 2: P25 – DNF

R3 bLU cRU Cup

Archie McDonald – ProGP Racing

Race 1: P9 to P5

Race 2: P9 to P5

FIM Motocross World Championship

GP of Czech Republic

Mitchell Evans

Race 1: P6

Race 2: P7

Jed Beaton

Race 1: P33

Race 2: P10

Campionato Italiano Assoluti – 7^ Prova

Daniel Milner

Overall: P6

ST Class: P4

Wil Ruprecht

Overall: P7

ST Class: P5

Japan Motocross Championship Series

Round 3 – SUGO

IA2

Jay Wilson

Heat 1: P1

Heat 2: P1

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek National – 16 July 2022

250MX

Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R

Overall: P1

Moto 1: P1

Moto 2: P1

Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R

Overall: P3

Moto 1: P2

Moto 2: P5

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Premiership Pairs Round 4 at Wolverhampton

BELLE VUE 31: Max Fricke 20, Brady Kurtz 9

IPSWICH 27: Jason Doyle 18, Troy Batchelor 9

WOLVERHAMPTON 24: Sam Masters 16, Nick Morris 8

KING’S LYNN 21: Josh Pickering 14

SHEFFIELD 12: Jack Holder 2

Result

Ipswich 12, Belle Vue 8, Wolverhampton 6, King’s Lynn 4, Peterborough 2, Sheffield 0.

—-

Troy Batchelor

Oxford 40:50 Berwick

4+1 points

Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue

13+3 points

Ben Cook

Poole 51:39 Glasgow

8+1 points

Zach Cook

Poole 51:39 Glasgow

3 points

Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue

1 point

Ryan Douglas

King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton

11 points

Sam Masters

King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton

r/r

Jason Doyle

Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue

11 points

Jye Etheridge

Oxford 40:50 Berwick

3 points

Glasgow 65:25 Berwick

r/r

Max Fricke

Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue

16+1 points

Falubaz Zielona Góra 59:30 Cellfast Wilki Krosno

6 points

Jack Holder

Sheffield 51:39 Peterborough

12 points

Jacob Hook

Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh

1+1 points

Brady Kurtz

Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue

10+1 points

Nick Morris

King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton

13 points

Redcar 51:39 Leicester

11+1 points

Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh

14 points

James Pearson

Plymouth 57:32 Birmingham

2+1 points

Birmingham 52:38 Plymouth

4+1 points

Josh Pickering

Rzeszow 46:44 Rawicz

8 points

Birmingham 52:38 Plymouth

12+1 points

King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton

9+2 points

Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh

10 points

Kye Thomson

Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh

8 points

Rohan Tungate

Falubaz 59:30 Krosno

14 points

Masarna 43:47 Smederna

6 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

Rallye Riders Andrew Houlihan Dakar Toby Price Dakar Daniel Sanders Dakar