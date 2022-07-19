Australian International Riders Roundup: 13-19 July 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 19/07/22
Jay Wilson continues outstanding form in Japan
The untouchable Aussie extends a perfect run of motos to seven – with four rounds to left. Check out Jay’s highlights
View this post on Instagram
A mixed weekend for Senna Agius filled with lessons
Agius was competitive throughout the weekend but unfortunately crashed out of the lead in Race One, and lost out on the win in Race Two by 0.055
View this post on Instagram
Teagan Pedler was part of the historic first Women’s Speedway Academy in Diedenbergen, Germany
Pedler was one of many 500cc speedway female riders from around the globe to take part in the two-day program that included sport, mental and communication lessons, practice on track, and advice from current and former speedway riders, team coaches and technical experts.
The Academy concluded with a competitive series where Teagan placed 4th overall.
Just some of the fantastic images from Pedler’s time at the Academy are below, and you can check out a bunch more at Teags #211 Teagan Pedler Racing.
Sam Drane, Tom Drane, Riley Nauta, Bodie Paige and Jed Fyffe at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship
Sam is part of a group of young Australian riders who have been building up to the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship throughout July, where Sam took home the same award his brother collected in 2018 – Youth rider of the Year
View this post on Instagram
You can follow them to see highlights throughout all of their competitions over the past month or so.
@Tom Drane | @Sam Drane | @Riley Nauta | @Bodie Paige
View this post on Instagram
Happy Belated 21st Birthday to Tom Edwards
There aren’t many better ways to spend a birthday than winning the first 7hrs of Assen with the International Dutch Championship
View this post on Instagram
Max Fricke and Jack Holder teamed up to chat Speedway
If anyone knows how they managed to fit this in to their already overflowing Speedway calendars – please let us know!
Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions
Week Summary
13-19 July 2022
FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round 5 – Portimao
JuniorGP
Jacob Roulstone – Aspar Junior Team
P24 to P17
Harrison Voight – Sic 58.
P3 – DNF
Battling for P2 unfortunately collected in the late stages
Moto2 ECh
Senna Agius – PromoRacing
Race 1: P3 – DNF
Race 2: P3 to P2
Hawkers ETC
Carter Thompson – AGR Team
P11 to P12
SBK FIM World Championship
Round 5 – Donington Park
Supersport
Oliver Bayliss – BARNI Spark Racing Team
Race 1: P20 to P11
Race 2: P20 to P13
Ben Currie – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
Race 1: P26 – DNF
Race 2: P26 – P19
Supersport 300
Harry Khouri – Team#109 Kawasaki
Race 1: P25 – DNF
Race 2: P25 – DNF
R3 bLU cRU Cup
Archie McDonald – ProGP Racing
Race 1: P9 to P5
Race 2: P9 to P5
FIM Motocross World Championship
GP of Czech Republic
Mitchell Evans
Race 1: P6
Race 2: P7
Jed Beaton
Race 1: P33
Race 2: P10
Campionato Italiano Assoluti – 7^ Prova
Daniel Milner
Overall: P6
ST Class: P4
Wil Ruprecht
Overall: P7
ST Class: P5
Japan Motocross Championship Series
Round 3 – SUGO
IA2
Jay Wilson
Heat 1: P1
Heat 2: P1
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Spring Creek National – 16 July 2022
250MX
Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P1
Moto 1: P1
Moto 2: P1
Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Overall: P3
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P5
Just some of our Speedway rider’s results
Premiership Pairs Round 4 at Wolverhampton
BELLE VUE 31: Max Fricke 20, Brady Kurtz 9
IPSWICH 27: Jason Doyle 18, Troy Batchelor 9
WOLVERHAMPTON 24: Sam Masters 16, Nick Morris 8
KING’S LYNN 21: Josh Pickering 14
SHEFFIELD 12: Jack Holder 2
Result
Ipswich 12, Belle Vue 8, Wolverhampton 6, King’s Lynn 4, Peterborough 2, Sheffield 0.
—-
Troy Batchelor
Oxford 40:50 Berwick
4+1 points
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
13+3 points
Ben Cook
Poole 51:39 Glasgow
8+1 points
Zach Cook
Poole 51:39 Glasgow
3 points
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
1 point
Ryan Douglas
King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton
11 points
Sam Masters
King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton
r/r
Jason Doyle
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
11 points
Jye Etheridge
Oxford 40:50 Berwick
3 points
Glasgow 65:25 Berwick
r/r
Max Fricke
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
16+1 points
Falubaz Zielona Góra 59:30 Cellfast Wilki Krosno
6 points
Jack Holder
Sheffield 51:39 Peterborough
12 points
Jacob Hook
Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh
1+1 points
Brady Kurtz
Ipswich 50:40 Belle Vue
10+1 points
Nick Morris
King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton
13 points
Redcar 51:39 Leicester
11+1 points
Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh
14 points
James Pearson
Plymouth 57:32 Birmingham
2+1 points
Birmingham 52:38 Plymouth
4+1 points
Josh Pickering
Rzeszow 46:44 Rawicz
8 points
Birmingham 52:38 Plymouth
12+1 points
King’s Lynn 55:35 Wolverhampton
9+2 points
Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh
10 points
Kye Thomson
Leicester 47:42 Edinburgh
8 points
Rohan Tungate
Falubaz 59:30 Krosno
14 points
Masarna 43:47 Smederna
6 points
For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!
There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.
For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).
|Motocross/Supercross Riders
|Jed
|Beaton
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Mitch
|Evans
|MXGP & ItalianMX
|Tahlia Jade
|O’Hare
|MXGP WMX World Championships
|Liam
|Owens
|EMX125 (GER)
|Dylan
|Long
|AMA Supercross
|Jy
|Roberts
|AMA Supercross
|Geran
|Stapleton
|AMA Supercross
|Jett
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Hunter
|Lawrence
|AMA Supercross
|Jay
|Wilson
|Japan MX
|Enduro Riders
|Daniel
|Milner
|FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
|Scott
|Noble
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
|Wil
|Ruprecht
|FIM EnduroGP World Championship
|Josh
|Strang
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Tayla
|Jones
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mackenzie
|Tricker
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Mason
|Semmens
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Lyndon
|Snodgrass
|USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
|Will
|Riordan
|US Hard Enduro Series
|Speedway Riders
|Troy
|Batchelor
|Speedway (POL/UK)
|Fraser
|Bowes
|Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL)
|Maurice
|Brown
|Speedway (UK)
|Mitch
|Cluff
|Speedway (DEN/POL)
|Benjamin
|Cook
|Speedway (UK)
|Zach
|Cook
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Ryan
|Douglas
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jason
|Doyle
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jye
|Etheridge
|Speedway (UK)
|Max
|Fricke
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Chris
|Holder
|Speedway
|Jack
|Holder
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Jacob
|Hook
|Speedway UK
|Zaine
|Kennedy
|Speedway (UK)
|Brady
|Kurtz
|Speedway (UK/POL/SWE)
|Jaimon
|Lidsey
|Speedway Leszno
|Josh
|MacDonald
|Speedway (UK)
|Sam
|Masters
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Nick
|Morris
|Speedway (UK/DEN/POL)
|James
|Pearson
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Joshua
|Pickering
|Speedway (UK/POL)
|Keynan
|Rew
|Speedway (POL/DEN)
|Justin
|Sedgmen
|Speedway (UK)
|Kye
|Thomson
|Speedway (UK)
|Rohan
|Tungate
|Speedway (SWE/UK)
|Rallye Riders
|Andrew
|Houlihan
|Dakar
|Toby
|Price
|Dakar
|Daniel
|Sanders
|Dakar
|SuperMoto Racers
|Dominic
|Fletcher
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Harley
|Thomas
|Spanish S1GP and World SGP
|Trials Riders
|Connor
|Hogan
|Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra)