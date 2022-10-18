Australian International Riders Roundup: 12-18 October 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 18/10/22

Congratulations to Wil Ruprecht – FIM Enduro GP World Champion

Ruprecht finished in third and fourth over the two stages of Germany/Allemagne to win the E2 Championship by nine points over Josep Garcia

Jye Etheridge and Brady Kurtz win the 2022 British Premiership with Belle Vue Aces

Etheridge and Kurtz join the list of Australian Champions in Europe as the long Speedway seasons across Europe wrap up

Harrison Voight signs heads to FIM JuniorGP World Championship Moto2

Voight joins Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team for the 2023 season after a breakout season in Red Bull Rookies

World Supercross Championship heads to Australia – Marvel Stadium

Five Aussie riders will be joined by four Aussie wildcards along with two Aussie teams.

Head to the Marvel Stadium for Round Two for all the latest and follow the riders to get it straight from them as it happens!







Bud Racing Kawasaki

Matt Moss – SX2 250

Craig Dack Racing

Craig Dack – Team Principal

Luke Clout – WSX 450

Aaron Tanti – SX2 250

MDK Motorsports

Chad Reed – WSX 450

Honda Genuine Honda Racing

Yarrive Konsky – Team Owner

Wilson Todd – SX2 250

Australia’s wildcards:

WSX 450

Kyle Webster

Bretty Metcalfe

SX 250

Nathan Crawford

Rhys Budd

Seth Crump finishes up the 2022 BSB National Junior Superstock Championship with a podium

Crump finished the season in fourth place, only four points behind third – well done Seth!

Week Summary

12-18 October 2022

FIM Enduro World Championship

Round 7 – GP of Germany

E2

Wil Ruprecht

Stage 1: P3

Stage 2: P4

Champion!

E1

Daniel Milner

Stage 1: P3

Stage 2: P3

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Round 18 – Australian Grand Prix

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team

DNF

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

P19 to P15

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power

P14 to P8

British Superbike Championship

Round 11 – Brands Hatch

Superbike

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha

Race 1: P11 to P6

Race 2: DNF

Race 3: DNF

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P14 to P9

Race 3: P12 to P7

National Junior Superstock

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth

Race 1: P31 to P16

Race 2: P16 to P3

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P37 to P17

National Superstock

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing

P1 to P1

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing

P8 to P5

Campeonato de España de Superbike

Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

Superstock 600

Harry Khouri – Easyrace Team

Race 1: DNF

Race 2: P10

2022 AMA National Enduro

Round 9: Zink Ranch National Enduro

Mackenzie Tricker

Class: P2

Overall: P111

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Ben Cook

Poole 52:38 Redcar

9+3 points

Olympique Final – Wolverhampton

7 points

Zach Cook

Poole 52:38 Redcar

9+1 points

Ryan Douglas

Olympique Final – Wolverhampton

4th – 10 points

Jack Holder

Sheffield 50:40 Belle Vue

9+1 points

King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield

8+3 points

Jacob Hook

Olympique Final – Wolverhampton

3 points

Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh

4 points

Brady Kurtz

Sheffield 50:40 Belle Vue

5+2 points

Sam Masters

Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh

1st – 12 points

Nick Morris

Olympique Final – Wolverhampton

1st – 11 points

Josh Pickering

King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield

5+2 points

Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh

4th – 10 points

Kye Thomson

Poole 52:38 Redcar

3+1 points

Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh

3 points

