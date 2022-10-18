Australian International Riders Roundup: 12-18 October 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Updated 18/10/22
Congratulations to Wil Ruprecht – FIM Enduro GP World Champion
Ruprecht finished in third and fourth over the two stages of Germany/Allemagne to win the E2 Championship by nine points over Josep Garcia
Jye Etheridge and Brady Kurtz win the 2022 British Premiership with Belle Vue Aces
Etheridge and Kurtz join the list of Australian Champions in Europe as the long Speedway seasons across Europe wrap up
Harrison Voight signs heads to FIM JuniorGP World Championship Moto2
Voight joins Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team for the 2023 season after a breakout season in Red Bull Rookies
World Supercross Championship heads to Australia – Marvel Stadium
Five Aussie riders will be joined by four Aussie wildcards along with two Aussie teams.
Head to the Marvel Stadium for Round Two for all the latest and follow the riders to get it straight from them as it happens!
Bud Racing Kawasaki
Matt Moss – SX2 250
Craig Dack Racing
Craig Dack – Team Principal
Luke Clout – WSX 450
Aaron Tanti – SX2 250
MDK Motorsports
Chad Reed – WSX 450
Honda Genuine Honda Racing
Yarrive Konsky – Team Owner
Wilson Todd – SX2 250
Australia’s wildcards:
WSX 450
Kyle Webster
Bretty Metcalfe
SX 250
Nathan Crawford
Rhys Budd
Seth Crump finishes up the 2022 BSB National Junior Superstock Championship with a podium
Crump finished the season in fourth place, only four points behind third – well done Seth!
12-18 October 2022
FIM Enduro World Championship
Round 7 – GP of Germany
E2
Wil Ruprecht
Stage 1: P3
Stage 2: P4
Champion!
E1
Daniel Milner
Stage 1: P3
Stage 2: P3
FIM Grand Prix World Championship
Round 18 – Australian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
DNF
Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P19 to P15
Moto3
Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P14 to P8
British Superbike Championship
Round 11 – Brands Hatch
Superbike
Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P11 to P6
Race 2: DNF
Race 3: DNF
Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P14 to P9
Race 3: P12 to P7
National Junior Superstock
Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
Race 1: P31 to P16
Race 2: P16 to P3
Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P37 to P17
National Superstock
Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
P1 to P1
Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
P8 to P5
Campeonato de España de Superbike
Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
Superstock 600
Harry Khouri – Easyrace Team
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P10
2022 AMA National Enduro
Round 9: Zink Ranch National Enduro
Mackenzie Tricker
Class: P2
Overall: P111
Just some of our Speedway riders’ results
Ben Cook
Poole 52:38 Redcar
9+3 points
Olympique Final – Wolverhampton
7 points
Zach Cook
Poole 52:38 Redcar
9+1 points
Ryan Douglas
Olympique Final – Wolverhampton
4th – 10 points
Jack Holder
Sheffield 50:40 Belle Vue
9+1 points
King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield
8+3 points
Jacob Hook
Olympique Final – Wolverhampton
3 points
Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh
4 points
Brady Kurtz
Sheffield 50:40 Belle Vue
5+2 points
Sam Masters
Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh
1st – 12 points
Nick Morris
Olympique Final – Wolverhampton
1st – 11 points
Josh Pickering
King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield
5+2 points
Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh
4th – 10 points
Kye Thomson
Poole 52:38 Redcar
3+1 points
Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh
3 points
