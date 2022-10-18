Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Australian International Riders Roundup: 12-18 October 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

You are here: Home / News / Australian International Riders Roundup: 12-18 October 2022
Back

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 18/10/22

Congratulations to Wil Ruprecht – FIM Enduro GP World Champion

Ruprecht finished in third and fourth over the two stages of Germany/Allemagne to win the E2 Championship by nine points over Josep Garcia

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by EnduroGP (@enduro_gp)

 

Jye Etheridge and Brady Kurtz win the 2022 British Premiership with Belle Vue Aces

Etheridge and Kurtz join the list of Australian Champions in Europe as the long Speedway seasons across Europe wrap up

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jye Etheridge (@jyeetheridge)

 

Harrison Voight signs heads to FIM JuniorGP World Championship Moto2

Voight joins Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team for the 2023 season after a breakout season in Red Bull Rookies

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Harrison Voight (@harrisonvoight29)

 

World Supercross Championship heads to Australia – Marvel Stadium

Five Aussie riders will be joined by four Aussie wildcards along with two Aussie teams.

Head to the Marvel Stadium for Round Two for all the latest and follow the riders to get it straight from them as it happens!

 

 

Bud Racing Kawasaki
Matt Moss – SX2 250

Craig Dack Racing
Craig Dack – Team Principal
Luke Clout – WSX 450
Aaron Tanti – SX2 250

MDK Motorsports
Chad Reed – WSX 450

Honda Genuine Honda Racing
Yarrive Konsky – Team Owner
Wilson Todd – SX2 250

Australia’s wildcards:

WSX 450
Kyle Webster
Bretty Metcalfe

SX 250
Nathan Crawford
Rhys Budd

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AARON TANTI (@aarontanti9)

 

Seth Crump finishes up the 2022 BSB National Junior Superstock Championship with a podium

Crump finished the season in fourth place, only four points behind third – well done Seth!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Seth Crump (@seth_crump)

 

Check out the ever-evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
12-18 October 2022

FIM Enduro World Championship

Round 7 – GP of Germany

E2

Wil Ruprecht
Stage 1: P3
Stage 2: P4
Champion!

E1

Daniel Milner
Stage 1: P3
Stage 2: P3

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Round 18 – Australian Grand Prix

MotoGP

Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team
DNF

Remy Gardner – Tech3 KTM Factory Racing
P19 to P15

Moto3

Joel Kelso – CIP Green Power
P14 to P8

British Superbike Championship

Round 11 – Brands Hatch

Superbike

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P11 to P6
Race 2: DNF
Race 3: DNF

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P14 to P9
Race 3: P12 to P7

National Junior Superstock

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
Race 1: P31 to P16
Race 2: P16 to P3

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P37 to P17

National Superstock

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
P1 to P1

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
P8 to P5

Campeonato de España de Superbike

Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

Superstock 600

Harry Khouri – Easyrace Team
Race 1: DNF
Race 2: P10

2022 AMA National Enduro

Round 9: Zink Ranch National Enduro

Mackenzie Tricker
Class: P2
Overall: P111

Just some of our Speedway riders’ results

Ben Cook
Poole 52:38 Redcar
9+3 points
Olympique Final – Wolverhampton
7 points

Zach Cook
Poole 52:38 Redcar
9+1 points

Ryan Douglas
Olympique Final – Wolverhampton
4th – 10 points

Jack Holder
Sheffield 50:40 Belle Vue
9+1 points
King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield
8+3 points

Jacob Hook
Olympique Final – Wolverhampton
3 points
Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh
4 points

Brady Kurtz
Sheffield 50:40 Belle Vue
5+2 points

Sam Masters
Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh
1st – 12 points

Nick Morris
Olympique Final – Wolverhampton
1st – 11 points

Josh Pickering
King’s Lynn 39:51 Sheffield
5+2 points
Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh
4th – 10 points

Kye Thomson
Poole 52:38 Redcar
3+1 points
Ratho Coaches Scottish Open – Edinburgh
3 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP, Italian Enduro Champs & MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Todd Waters MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Josh Green MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Andrew Wilksch MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Kyron Bacon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Korey McMahon MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Blake Hollis MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Jessica Gardiner MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Emelie Karlsson MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Ebony Nielsen MXstore Team Australia FIM ISDE
Scott Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
ISDE (club)
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP,MXoN & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross and MXoN
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross and MXoN
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar and World Rally-Raid Championship
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 
Michael Burgess Dakar

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 

 