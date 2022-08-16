Australian International Riders Roundup: 10-16 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!
Jason O’Halloran takes two wins from three races at Thruxton Race Circuit
The huge weekend has helped O’Halloran extend his Championship lead to 24 points over Bradley Ray and is the first rider confirmed for The Showdown that begins at Oulton Park in late September
Hunter Lawrence returns from the summer break to podium at Unadilla National
With just a few rounds remaining in the 2022 season, the fight at the top is getting tighter and tighter as Shimoda closed the gap on Hunter to make it 14 points
Max Fricke is back at it in the Speedway GP with fellow 2022 World Champions, Jason Doyle and Jack Holder.
The Aussies all put on a good show but unfortunately none made it beyond the semi-finals
Exciting news for Senna Agius who has secured a Moto2 World Championship debut
Senna will race at the Austrian & San Marino Grands Prix, joining Elf Marc VDS Racing Team as a short-term replacement for the injured Sam Lowes
Week Summary
10-16 August 2022
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Finland at Hyvinkää – 13-14 August
Mitchell Evans – Honda
Race 1: P14
Race 2: P20
Jed Beaton – Kawasaki
Race 1: P19
Race 2: P14
FIM Speedway Grand Prix
Round 6 – Cardiff
Jack Holder
3, 1, 2, 3, 3, 3rd
Jason Doyle
2, 3, 1, 3, 0, 4th
Max Fricke
1, 1, 2, 2, 2
British Superbike Championship
Round 6 at Thruxton Race Circuit – 12-14 August
Superbikes
Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P1 to P1
Race 2: P3 to P1
Race 3: P3 to P3
Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P26 to P20
Race 2: P24 to P15
Race 3: DNF
Junior Superstock
Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
P12 to P7
Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
P13 to P12
Superstock
Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P2 to P4
Race 2: P4 to P2
Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P8 to P11
Race 2: P11 to P7
Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: P15 to P12
Race 2: P16 to P17
FIM Asia Road Racing Championship
Round 3 at Sugo International Racing Course – Japan – 12-14
TVS Asia One Make Championship
James Frederick Jacobs
Race 1: P8 to P7
Race 2: P8 to P6
AMA Pro Motocross
Unadilla National – August 13
250
Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P5
Overall: P3
Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Moto 1: P7
Moto 2: P2
Overall: P4
Just some of our Speedway rider’s results
Troy Batchelor
Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn
4+1 points
Ben Cook
Poole 62:28 Plymouth
7+1 points
Zach Cook
Poole 62:28 Plymouth
8+1 points
Jason Doyle
FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff
9 points
Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn
18 points
Jye Etheridge
Championship League Pairs, Oxford
Berwick: 11 points (3rd in Group 2)
Birmingham 48:42 Berwick
6+1 points
Max Fricke
FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff
8 points
Vastervik Speedway 53:37 Kumla Indianerna
8+2 points
Chris Holder
Vastervik Speedway 53:37 Kumla Indianerna
14 points
Jack Holder
FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff
13 points
Brady Kurtz
Lejonen Gislaved 55:35 Dackarna Malilla
12+3 points
Dackarna Malilla 59:31 Masarna Avesta
11+1 points
Nick Morris
Championship League Pairs, Oxford
Leicester: 11 points (1st in group 1 and lost semi-final)
Optibet Lokomotiv Daugavpils 41:49 OK Bedmet Kolejarz Opole
14 points
Esbjerg Vikings 52:32 Region Varde Elitesport
9+1 points
James Pearson
Championship League Pairs, Oxford
Birmingham: 0 points (5th in group 1)
Birmingham 48:42 Berwick
4 points
Josh Pickering
Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn
1+1 points
Keynan Rew
Esbjerg Vikings 52:32 Region Varde Elitesport
6 points
Kye Thomson
Championship League Pairs, Oxford
Edinburgh: 7 points (4th in group 1)
Birmingham 48:42 Berwick
10+1 points
Rohan Tungate
Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn
9+2 points
Dackarna Malilla 59:31 Masarna Avesta
5 points
