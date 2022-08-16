Australian International Riders Roundup: 10-16 August 2022

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 16/08/22

Jason O’Halloran takes two wins from three races at Thruxton Race Circuit

The huge weekend has helped O’Halloran extend his Championship lead to 24 points over Bradley Ray and is the first rider confirmed for The Showdown that begins at Oulton Park in late September

Hunter Lawrence returns from the summer break to podium at Unadilla National

With just a few rounds remaining in the 2022 season, the fight at the top is getting tighter and tighter as Shimoda closed the gap on Hunter to make it 14 points

Max Fricke is back at it in the Speedway GP with fellow 2022 World Champions, Jason Doyle and Jack Holder.

The Aussies all put on a good show but unfortunately none made it beyond the semi-finals

Exciting news for Senna Agius who has secured a Moto2 World Championship debut

Senna will race at the Austrian & San Marino Grands Prix, joining Elf Marc VDS Racing Team as a short-term replacement for the injured Sam Lowes

Week Summary

10-16 August 2022

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Finland at Hyvinkää – 13-14 August

Mitchell Evans – Honda

Race 1: P14

Race 2: P20

Jed Beaton – Kawasaki

Race 1: P19

Race 2: P14

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Round 6 – Cardiff

Jack Holder

3, 1, 2, 3, 3, 3rd

Jason Doyle

2, 3, 1, 3, 0, 4th

Max Fricke

1, 1, 2, 2, 2

British Superbike Championship

Round 6 at Thruxton Race Circuit – 12-14 August

Superbikes

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha

Race 1: P1 to P1

Race 2: P3 to P1

Race 3: P3 to P3

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team

Race 1: P26 to P20

Race 2: P24 to P15

Race 3: DNF

Junior Superstock

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth

P12 to P7

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity

P13 to P12

Superstock

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing

Race 1: P2 to P4

Race 2: P4 to P2

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing

Race 1: P8 to P11

Race 2: P11 to P7

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing

Race 1: P15 to P12

Race 2: P16 to P17

FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

Round 3 at Sugo International Racing Course – Japan – 12-14

TVS Asia One Make Championship

James Frederick Jacobs

Race 1: P8 to P7

Race 2: P8 to P6

AMA Pro Motocross

Unadilla National – August 13

250

Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R

Moto 1: P2

Moto 2: P5

Overall: P3

Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R

Moto 1: P7

Moto 2: P2

Overall: P4

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Troy Batchelor

Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn

4+1 points

Ben Cook

Poole 62:28 Plymouth

7+1 points

Zach Cook

Poole 62:28 Plymouth

8+1 points

Jason Doyle

FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff

9 points

Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn

18 points

Jye Etheridge

Championship League Pairs, Oxford

Berwick: 11 points (3rd in Group 2)

Birmingham 48:42 Berwick

6+1 points

Max Fricke

FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff

8 points

Vastervik Speedway 53:37 Kumla Indianerna

8+2 points

Chris Holder

Vastervik Speedway 53:37 Kumla Indianerna

14 points

Jack Holder

FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff

13 points

Brady Kurtz

Lejonen Gislaved 55:35 Dackarna Malilla

12+3 points

Dackarna Malilla 59:31 Masarna Avesta

11+1 points

Nick Morris

Championship League Pairs, Oxford

Leicester: 11 points (1st in group 1 and lost semi-final)

Optibet Lokomotiv Daugavpils 41:49 OK Bedmet Kolejarz Opole

14 points

Esbjerg Vikings 52:32 Region Varde Elitesport

9+1 points

James Pearson

Championship League Pairs, Oxford

Birmingham: 0 points (5th in group 1)

Birmingham 48:42 Berwick

4 points

Josh Pickering

Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn

1+1 points

Keynan Rew

Esbjerg Vikings 52:32 Region Varde Elitesport

6 points

Kye Thomson

Championship League Pairs, Oxford

Edinburgh: 7 points (4th in group 1)

Birmingham 48:42 Berwick

10+1 points

Rohan Tungate

Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn

9+2 points

Dackarna Malilla 59:31 Masarna Avesta

5 points

