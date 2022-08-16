Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Australian International Riders Roundup: 10-16 August 2022

Filed Under: Aussies Overseas, News

You are here: Home / News / Australian International Riders Roundup: 10-16 August 2022
Back

Aussie riders are doing amazing things all over the world and we’re here to tell you about them!

Updated 16/08/22

Jason O’Halloran takes two wins from three races at Thruxton Race Circuit

The huge weekend has helped O’Halloran extend his Championship lead to 24 points over Bradley Ray and is the first rider confirmed for The Showdown that begins at Oulton Park in late September

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jason O’Halloran (@ohalloran22)

 

Hunter Lawrence returns from the summer break to podium at Unadilla National

With just a few rounds remaining in the 2022 season, the fight at the top is getting tighter and tighter as Shimoda closed the gap on Hunter to make it 14 points

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Hunter Lawrence (@hunterlawrence)

 

Max Fricke is back at it in the Speedway GP with fellow 2022 World Champions, Jason Doyle and Jack Holder.

The Aussies all put on a good show but unfortunately none made it beyond the semi-finals

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Max Fricke (@max_fricke46)

 

Exciting news for Senna Agius who has secured a Moto2 World Championship debut

Senna will race at the Austrian & San Marino Grands Prix, joining Elf Marc VDS Racing Team as a short-term replacement for the injured Sam Lowes

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Senna Agius (@sennaagius_81)

 

Check out the ever evolving playlist of highlights featuring Aussies in their competitions

 

 

Week Summary
10-16 August 2022

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Finland at Hyvinkää – 13-14 August

Mitchell Evans – Honda
Race 1: P14
Race 2: P20

Jed Beaton – Kawasaki
Race 1: P19
Race 2: P14

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

Round 6 – Cardiff

Jack Holder
3, 1, 2, 3, 3, 3rd

Jason Doyle
2, 3, 1, 3, 0, 4th

Max Fricke
1, 1, 2, 2, 2

British Superbike Championship

Round 6 at Thruxton Race Circuit – 12-14 August

Superbikes

Jason O’Halloran – Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
Race 1: P1 to P1
Race 2: P3 to P1
Race 3: P3 to P3

Josh Brookes – Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
Race 1: P26 to P20
Race 2: P24 to P15
Race 3: DNF

Junior Superstock

Seth Crump – Yamaha – Seeeeeth
P12 to P7

Jacob Hatch – Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes / Affinity
P13 to P12

Superstock

Billy McConnell – Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties / Jackson Racing
Race 1: P2 to P4
Race 2: P4 to P2

Brayden Elliott – Honda – CFS Filtration No Bull Racing
Race 1: P8 to P11
Race 2: P11 to P7

Levi Day – Suzuki – Powerslide Motorcycles Racing
Race 1: P15 to P12
Race 2: P16 to P17

FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

Round 3 at Sugo International Racing Course – Japan – 12-14

TVS Asia One Make Championship

James Frederick Jacobs
Race 1: P8 to P7
Race 2: P8 to P6

AMA Pro Motocross

Unadilla National – August 13

250

Hunter Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Moto 1: P2
Moto 2: P5
Overall: P3

Jett Lawrence – Honda CRF250R
Moto 1: P7
Moto 2: P2
Overall: P4

Just some of our Speedway rider’s results

Troy Batchelor
Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn
4+1 points

Ben Cook
Poole 62:28 Plymouth
7+1 points

Zach Cook
Poole 62:28 Plymouth
8+1 points

Jason Doyle
FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff
9 points
Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn
18 points

Jye Etheridge
Championship League Pairs, Oxford
Berwick: 11 points (3rd in Group 2)
Birmingham 48:42 Berwick
6+1 points

Max Fricke
FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff
8 points
Vastervik Speedway 53:37 Kumla Indianerna
8+2 points

Chris Holder
Vastervik Speedway 53:37 Kumla Indianerna
14 points

Jack Holder
FIM British Grand Prix, Cardiff
13 points

Brady Kurtz
Lejonen Gislaved 55:35 Dackarna Malilla
12+3 points
Dackarna Malilla 59:31 Masarna Avesta
11+1 points

Nick Morris
Championship League Pairs, Oxford
Leicester: 11 points (1st in group 1 and lost semi-final)
Optibet Lokomotiv Daugavpils 41:49 OK Bedmet Kolejarz Opole
14 points
Esbjerg Vikings 52:32 Region Varde Elitesport
9+1 points

James Pearson
Championship League Pairs, Oxford
Birmingham: 0 points (5th in group 1)
Birmingham 48:42 Berwick
4 points

Josh Pickering
Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn
1+1 points

Keynan Rew
Esbjerg Vikings 52:32 Region Varde Elitesport
6 points

Kye Thomson
Championship League Pairs, Oxford
Edinburgh: 7 points (4th in group 1)
Birmingham 48:42 Berwick
10+1 points

Rohan Tungate
Ipswich 46:44 King’s Lynn
9+2 points
Dackarna Malilla 59:31 Masarna Avesta
5 points

For even more results – check out the extensive list of socials below and stay up to date with your favourite riders!

There are so many Australian riders competing in a wide variety of disciplines around the world.

For all the latest as it happens, and to support our Aussies, check them out below (click to follow).

 

Road Racers  
Senna  Agius  European Moto 2 
Oliver  Bayliss  World Supersport Championship 
Tom  Edwards  World Supersport Championship 
Josh   Brookes  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Jason   O’Halloran  Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB)
Levi Day National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Brayden   Elliott National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Billy  McConnell  National Superstock Championship (BSB)
Seth Crump National Junior Superstock Championship (BSB)
Varis  Fleming  ESBK (Spanish Superbikes) 
Remy  Gardner  MotoGP 
Angus  Grenfell  European Talent Cup 
Josh  Hook  EWC 
Joel  Kelso  Moto3 
Harry  Khouri  World SSP300 
Joseph  Mariniello  MotoAmerica Junior Cup
Jack  Miller  MotoGP 
Marianos  Nikolis  Asia Talent Cup 
Luke   Power  MotoAmerica Supersport & Daytona 200 
Jacob   Roulstone  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Cameron  Swain  Asia Talent Cup 
Carter  Thompson  Asia Talent Cup  & European Talent Cup
Harrison  Voight  RedBull Rookies and Jnr Moto3 
Anthony  West  EWC 
Ben   Currie  World Supersport 
David Johnson  NW200 Iswle 

 

Enduro Riders  
Daniel Milner FIM EnduroGP & Italian Enduro Champs
Scott  Noble  FIM EnduroGP World Championship &
International Six Day Enduro
Wil  Ruprecht  FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Josh   Strang  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Tayla   Jones  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mackenzie  Tricker  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Mason Semmens USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Lyndon  Snodgrass  USA – GNCC, Sprint and Enduro Champs
Will  Riordan  US Hard Enduro Series

 

Speedway Riders  
Troy  Batchelor   Speedway (POL/UK) 
Fraser  Bowes  Speedway Leagues (DEN/GER/POL) 
Maurice  Brown  Speedway (UK) 
Mitch  Cluff  Speedway (DEN/POL) 
Benjamin  Cook  Speedway (UK) 
Zach  Cook  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Ryan  Douglas  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jason  Doyle  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jye  Etheridge  Speedway (UK) 
Max  Fricke  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Chris  Holder  Speedway 
Jack  Holder  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Jacob   Hook  Speedway UK
Zaine  Kennedy  Speedway (UK) 
Brady  Kurtz  Speedway (UK/POL/SWE) 
Jaimon  Lidsey  Speedway Leszno 
Josh  MacDonald  Speedway (UK) 
Sam  Masters  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Nick  Morris  Speedway (UK/DEN/POL) 
James  Pearson Speedway (UK/POL) 
Joshua  Pickering  Speedway (UK/POL) 
Keynan  Rew  Speedway (POL/DEN) 
Justin  Sedgmen  Speedway (UK) 
Kye  Thomson  Speedway (UK) 
Rohan  Tungate  Speedway (SWE/UK)  

 

Motocross/Supercross Riders  
Jed  Beaton  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Mitch  Evans  MXGP & ItalianMX 
Tahlia Jade O’Hare MXGP WMX World Championships
Liam  Owens  EMX125 (GER) 
Dylan  Long  AMA Supercross 
Jy  Roberts  AMA Supercross 
Geran   Stapleton  AMA Supercross 
Jett  Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Hunter   Lawrence  AMA Supercross 
Jay  Wilson  Japan MX 

 

Rallye Riders  
Andrew  Houlihan  Dakar 
Toby  Price  Dakar 
Daniel  Sanders  Dakar 

 

SuperMoto Racers  
Dominic  Fletcher  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 
Harley  Thomas  Spanish S1GP and World SGP 

 

Trials Riders  
Connor  Hogan  Scottish Six Day and WTC (Belgium, Italy and Andorra) 