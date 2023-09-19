Australian international rider Sam Masters confirmed for Australian Speedway Centenary

Former national speedway champion Sam Masters will join the field at the Australian Speedway Centenary, having been confirmed to compete on night two of the event in the Ikon Suspension 500cc Solo Centurion Classic.

The international rider’s entry to the race at North Brisbane Speedway on December 29 boosts what is already a world-class field being assembled for the high-profile centennial event that includes the likes of Tai Woffinden, Dan Bewley and Adam Ellis (all of Great Britain), Chris Holder, Jason Doyle, Rohan Tungate, Jaimon Lydsey, Ryan Douglas, Tate Zischke and Declan Kennedy.

The achievements of Masters in speedway racing is broad and has been a regular on the international stage since his debut in British racing in 2010 representing the likes of Poole, King’s Lynn, Edinburgh, Leicester, Wolverhampton and Oxford. Additionally, he has had an extensive career racing in Poland, Sweden and Denmark and has also competed in both the Speedway Grand Prix and U21 World Cup.

Masters’ trophy cabinet consists of:

2017 Australian Solo Speedway champion

2011 and 2022 British Division 2 Riders champion

2012 New South Wales state champion

2015 Victorian state champion

2014 Scottish Open champion

On confirming his attendance for the milestone event, Masters was excited to join the field and promised to go hard in front of his home crowd.

“The Australian Speedway Centenary is shaping up well and it will be a true honour to ride in the event,” Masters said.

“Who wouldn’t want to be a part of the sports 100-year celebration? I’m going to North Brisbane to race hard and give a good account of myself.

“I’ll be ready come December 29!”

The Australian Speedway Centenary will be staged at North Brisbane Speedway, Queensland on December 28-29 2023. Tickets for the event are available for purchase here.