Australian Historic Road Racing Championship Rescheduled for 2020

Motorcycling Australia (MA) would like to announce the 2020 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship, promoted by the Mt Gambier Motorcycle Club, has been moved to November 12-15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 and the rescheduling of national championships, we are pleased that together both MA and the Mt Gambier Motorcycle Club have been able to reschedule the 2020 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships.

As a racing community there will need to be an understanding that it will not be a return to sport as usual.

Certain State and Federal Government restrictions and measures will likely remain in force, but we are confident that together if we follow government guidelines and practice good personal hygiene our championship will continue to prosper.

“Motorcycling Australia would like to thank Mt Gambier Motorcycle Club for their tireless work to reschedule this event in what is a tight national calendar of racing events which had to be rescheduled due to the COIV-19 shutdown,” said MA Operations Manager Martin Port.

“We know the dedication these club members have to putting on a spectacular event is second to none and we certainly encourage historic riders to get their entries in and fans to get along.”

Mt Gambier Motorcycle Club President, Alex Trnovsky said: “The date may have changed, but the committee’s excitement and commitment to ensuring the events success is as resolute as ever”.

“The club will continue to do everything it can to showcase McNamara Park Raceway and create a truly memorable celebration of historic motorcycle racing.”

The Australian Historic Road Racing Championships have always produced sensational racing with bikes from yesteryear racing handlebar to handlebar.

Supplementary regulations and entries will open on August 1, 2020.