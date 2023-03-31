Australian Hard Enduro Championship Set to Debut This Weekend

Motorcycling Australia is excited to announce the Australian Hard Enduro Championship will debut at Towong Upper in Victoria this weekend.

This fresh addition to the MA Calendar is set to provide another unique and challenging enduro series for competitors to participate in and spectators to watch along. Hard Enduro has quickly become one of the most challenging and brutal forms of motorcycle racing on offer. An off-road format designed to push riders outside of their comfort zone and challenge them with extreme weather, terrain and obstacles.

“We are excited to be affiliated with Motorcycling Australia and look forward to growing the sport of Hard Enduro nationally,” said Greg Peterson from Grassroots Enduro Australia. “Season 2023 begins this weekend for us with the Kosciuszko Killer as Round One of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship.”

Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia, “The addition of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship to the MA Calendar reaffirms our commitment to ensuring MA offers competitors and fans a broad scope of two-wheeled events they can participate in and watch all year round. The widening of the enduro scope is an important focus for MA, with participation and interest in this form of motorcycling booming around the world, it is important we support the growth of the discipline here in Australia.

We wish Greg and the team all the best with this new series, and we look forward to seeing the action take place.”

The Australian Hard Enduro Championship will begin this weekend and commence a five-round championship with events in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales. For more information, visit grassrootsenduro.com.au