Preview: Australian Hard Enduro Championship, round five

The fields of Wattle Flat, New South Wales, and the surrounding Bathurst region will be welcomed by motorcyclists from around the country as they tackle the final round of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship.

With a total of 160 competitors to embark on the course, those in contention for overall honours will go in with further ambitions with a clear aim to capitalise on consistent seasons to be crowned national champion across their respective classes.

Those in the lead across the three classes include the likes of Ruben Chadwick, Craig Byrne, Brandan Buckman, Shane Bowden, Mackenzie Hall, Stephen Matheson and Cass Macrae.

