MA Members are entitled to a 25% discount on all quotes through Australian Customs Clearance.
Australian Customs Clearance specialize in:
- Importation consultancy and customs clearance services
- We act on behalf of the importer to ensure they are meeting their legal obligations and requirements when importing goods into Australia
- We ensure all documentation, permits and certificates are in order to maximise efficient customs processing
- We calculate all import costs payable
- We provide a duty minimisation guarantee (we can assist importers to waive the 5% import duty they may need to pay)
- Assistance with Australian Border Force (customs) and Quarantine related enquiries
- Proudly Australian owned and operated
- High levels of knowledge and expertise
- Fast and reliable turnaround times
- Friendly and helpful staff