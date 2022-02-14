Motorcycling Australia

Australian Customs Clearance

MA Members are entitled to a 25% discount on all quotes through Australian Customs Clearance.

Australian Customs Clearance specialize in:

  • Importation consultancy and customs clearance services
  • We act on behalf of the importer to ensure they are meeting their legal obligations and requirements when importing goods into Australia
  • We ensure all documentation, permits and certificates are in order to maximise efficient customs processing
  • We calculate all import costs payable
  • We provide a duty minimisation guarantee (we can assist importers to waive the 5% import duty they may need to pay)
  • Assistance with Australian Border Force (customs) and Quarantine related enquiries
  • Proudly Australian owned and operated
  • High levels of knowledge and expertise
  • Fast and reliable turnaround times
  • Friendly and helpful staff