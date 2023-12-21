Australian Championship status awarded to Aussie Flat Track Nationals; 2024 calendar announced

After the incredible success of the 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN), the 2024 instalment has gained even more prestige with Motorcycling Australia awarding Australian Championship status to the fast-growing segment of the sport.

In 2024, the following classes have now been granted Australian Championship status:

Senior

• Pro 450

• Pro Twins

Junior

• Junior Lites (13-U16) up to 150cc two-stroke or 250 four-stroke

• Junior 85 (9-U13) up to 85cc two-stroke or 150cc four-stroke

The updates to Australian Championship status have been reflected in the 2024 Manual of Motorcycle Sport under section 13.12 – list of Australian Flat Track Championships.

The 2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals will kick off on July 27 with the support of the Macarthur Motorcycle Club, proudly celebrating 50 years since the club’s inception in 1973.

2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals calendar:

• Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27

• Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28

• Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31

• Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1

• Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16

• Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17

Key updates for 2024:

• No cap on entries in all classes;

• Qualifying positions determined by combined times across not one, but two sessions; and

• The inclusion of Pro Twins on all flat track layouts.

Series organiser Dave Maddock:

“Although we’ve had overwhelming support from both the riders and the industry in general, we are looking to build the AFTN in a sustainable way for all stakeholders, including the riders, our event partners and ourselves, so we have chosen to consolidate in 2024 by running a very similar season to 2023.

“This gives everyone the benefit of knowing what to expect in the season ahead. With the current financial climate, it’s difficult to find additional financial partnerships and we’re motivated to reward our entrants for their efforts as much as possible. Additional rounds will require additional funding that we’re actively working on securing, with an aim of growing once again in 2025.