Australian Arenacross to return on larger scale from October 2022

Dates and venues have been confirmed for the final rounds of the 2022 Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx, returning bigger and better from October.

Round three of the series will take place at Murray Bridge Speedway in South Australia, SA on 8 October, an exciting, modern venue that is located just an hour from Adelaide.

Corporate boxes are available and the hotly-contested action from the third round of Australian Arenacross will be live-streamed to increase exposure and enhance the viewing experience from home.

The championship then moves to Wangaratta Speedway, VIC, for what is gearing up to be a thrilling finale on 5 November, with riders and teams to deliver a final push in a bid to be crowned Australian Arenacross champions.

Australian Arenacross Series director Jessica Proctor is excited to confirm the dates and venues for rounds three and four, strongly believing they will allow the series to level-up when it recommences.

“We really wanted to step it up with these venues and we are confident that’s what we have achieved,” commented Proctor.

“The aim is to elevate the experience with corporate facilities, greater accessibility and better venues for the riders. We have also got council onboard with our events, which is a welcome boost.

“Delivering the final rounds at this time helps align the series with the bridge between Australian motocross and supercross, which is really exciting as well!”

Following a successful opening two rounds at Bacchus Marsh and Swan Hill earlier this year, BBR 102 Motorsports Yamaha’s Matt Moss and GASGAS Racing Team’s Blake Fox lead AX1 and AX2, respectively, as the 16-class program saw emerging riders rise to the top and experience the unique thrill of Arenacross.

Further information on the Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx can be found at www.australianarenacross.com.au, as well as @arenacross_aus on Instagram and @arenacrossaus on Facebook.