Australian Arenacross Series Round 3 and Round 4 Postponed

Motorcycling Australia wishes to advise the 2022 Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx Round 3 and Round 4 has been postponed.

The final two Rounds were scheduled for Albury/Wodonga on February 26, and South Australia’s Renmark on March 12

New dates have been revealed being the 10th September and 5th November. This will also see changing venue locations to venues which will be announced at a later date.

Australian Arenacross director, Jessica Proctor, said while it has been a difficult decision to postpone the second half of the series following an encouraging opening two outings, the opportunity to assess speedway/stadium-type venues holds a lot of excitement for the future.

“There are some exciting venue opportunities on the horizon that we’re really keen to investigate further so that we can bring the Australian Arenacross Series to the next level,” explained Proctor.

“While we can appreciate that there will be disappointed riders and race fans who were looking forward to the second half of the series being held over the next two months, we’re confident that the wait will be worth it and are really excited about what the future might hold.

“We’re very encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received from both the racers and the fans at the first two events, so the possibility of continuing to deliver a high-quality series in bigger venues is something we’re really looking forward to doing.”

In its inaugural year, the Australian Arenacross Series has already provided spectacular racing action for hundreds of racers and thousands of spectators, living up to its promise of filling the gap between grassroots racing and professional Supercross competition.

The first two rounds at Bacchus Marsh and Swan Hill saw BBR 102 Motorsports Yamaha’s Matt Moss and GASGAS Racing Team’s Blake Fox dominate AX1 and AX2, respectively, while the 16-class program saw dozens of emerging riders taste victory and many more experience the thrill of racing on a full-sized Arenacross layout for the first time.

Further announcements about the Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx will be made in the coming months as new venues are to be finalised and confirmed for the remaining two rounds.