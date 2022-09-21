Australian Arenacross Round 3 and 4 Entries Open

The second half of Australian Arenacross is gearing up to be the best yet with Rounds 3 & 4.

With all new venues to cater for the large crowd and rider numbers.

Round 4 Wangaratta entries are now OPEN – through the old Ridernet – ENTER Now

Entries are still open for Round 3 Murray Bridge through all new Ridernet ENTER Now

Limited gate spots available

TICKETS – https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/events/30948

Each entrant will receive 3 Tickets ( Rider & 2 Mechanic) further ticket purchases can be made via link below.

Each entrant will receive 5 pit passes *PLEASE NOTE Pit passes do not give access to event ! Pit passes are for pit entry only.

There will be no extra pit passes given – This is for the security and safety of our competitors

FINAL INSTRUCTIONS