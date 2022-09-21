Motorcycling Australia

Australian Arenacross Round 3 and 4 Entries Open

The second half  of Australian Arenacross is gearing up to be the best yet with Rounds 3 & 4.

With all new venues to cater for the large crowd and rider numbers.

Round 4 Wangaratta entries are now OPEN – through the old Ridernet –  ENTER Now

Entries are still  open for Round 3 Murray Bridge through all new Ridernet ENTER Now

Limited gate spots available

 

TICKETS – https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/events/30948

  • Each entrant will receive 3 Tickets ( Rider & 2 Mechanic) further ticket purchases can be made via link below.
  • Each entrant will receive 5 pit passes *PLEASE NOTE Pit passes do not give access to event ! Pit passes are for pit entry only.
  • There will be no extra pit passes given –  This is for the security and safety of our competitors

FINAL INSTRUCTIONS

  • Final instructions will be emailed directly to all rider entrants 5 days prior to event.
  • Venue map and parking map will be emailed to all rider entrants with Final instructions.