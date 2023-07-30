Australia fourth in 2023 Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup

The Aussies finished on 27pts, two behind Denmark, while Poland’s ninth win in the SWC format came with a 33pt haul. Great Britain completed proceedings on 31pts as the powerhouses of world speedway battled it out for SWC supremacy for the first time since 2017.

Despite winning two of the last five heats, the Aussie quintet of Jason Doyle, Max Fricke, Jack Holder, Jaimon Lidsey and Chris Holder just fell short of dislodging Denmark from the final spot on the podium.

A gallant Team Australia has finished fourth in the 2023 Speedway World Cup (SWC) final in Poland, with the July 29 decider won by the host nation ahead of Great Britain and Denmark.