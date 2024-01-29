Aussies triumph in inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

The inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, held in Woodville, New Zealand on January 28, saw Australia easily account for New Zealand in the trans-Tasman battle.

Team Australia – Charli Cannon (Honda), Emma Milesevic (Honda), Madison Brown (Honda), Taylor Thompson (Husqvarna), Tayla McCutcheon (Kawasaki) and Madi Healey (GASGAS) – finished on 53pts, well ahead of Team New Zealand (128).

Cannon was victorious in the opening two 12 minutes plus one lap motos before settling for second behind McCutcheon in the finale to also clinch the individual honours – with Aussies occupying the top five spots.

Thompson and Healey were the other Australians who scored podium finishes across the three motos.

The ability to even contest the event was significant for 18-year-old Cannon, who suffered a nasty gash to her thigh two weeks prior that required multiple stitches.

However, her grit and determination to race in challenging circumstances shone through, showing bravery as she led Australia to an amazing outcome.

“I was nervous about racing – but I wanted to race for Australia, and if I could race, I was going to give it my all,” Cannon said. “Winning overall and playing my role in helping Team Australia secure victory in the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup is an experience I’ll never forget.

“Every member of the team did an amazing job.”

Also running alongside the women’s event was the 61st running of the New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix where local rider Hamish Harwood was victorious in the premier MX1 class ahead of Australian rider Jed Beaton and Jack Treloar.

FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup individual standings