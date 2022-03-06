Aussies racing around the world… March 2022

MotoGP
Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, the opening round of the 2022 world championship.
|Jack Miller DNF
A DNF wasn’t what I had in mind for the first race of the year 😤 Bit of a repeat of last year here really, because I had second-row starts in both races here and they didn’t amount to much. I guess you could say it’s positive for me that we’re not here for another race next time out.
From the get-go the bike wasn’t fantastic, there was something missing in the electronics.The bike was quite lost, let’s say. I had 100% power in some very strange points of the track, and then coming onto the front straight, I had no power.
|Remy Gardner scores his first point – P15
|Joel Kelso – Moto3 – P15
“We had some difficulties at the beginning of the weekend … a new track and we had a little bit of trouble setting up the bike, but the team worked really hard. We were able to find a good set-up to have a good race pace. Overall I’m happy to score one point, to start from scratch and get to this point. Thanks to the team and let’s continue like this in Indonesia.”
Supercross
Round 9/17 for 450 class, with Jett Lawrence leading 250 East
|Jett Lawrence – Daytona Supercross Winner
Speedway GP
Season is about to start!
|Jason Doyle
|Max Fricke
|Jaimon Lidsey
