Aussies racing around the world… March 2022

Jack Miller DNF

see: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxyxLFBnE5/?hl=en

A DNF wasn’t what I had in mind for the first race of the year 😤 Bit of a repeat of last year here really, because I had second-row starts in both races here and they didn’t amount to much. I guess you could say it’s positive for me that we’re not here for another race next time out. From the get-go the bike wasn’t fantastic, there was something missing in the electronics.The bike was quite lost, let’s say. I had 100% power in some very strange points of the track, and then coming onto the front straight, I had no power.

