Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Aussies racing around the world… March 2022

Filed Under: News, Road Race, Road Racing, Speedway, Supercross, Track

You are here: Home / News / Aussies racing around the world… March 2022
Back

MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, the opening round of the 2022 world championship.

Jack Miller DNF
see: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxyxLFBnE5/?hl=en 
A DNF wasn’t what I had in mind for the first race of the year 😤 Bit of a repeat of last year here really, because I had second-row starts in both races here and they didn’t amount to much. I guess you could say it’s positive for me that we’re not here for another race next time out.

From the get-go the bike wasn’t fantastic, there was something missing in the electronics.The bike was quite lost, let’s say. I had 100% power in some very strange points of the track, and then coming onto the front straight, I had no power.

 

Remy Gardner scores his first point – P15
See: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxhC6ah5ag/

First race of MotoGP P.15 🇶🇦
It been a long and difficult race I learnt a lot and in the end managed to bag our first point in the big class. We keep working for the next GP 💪🏼
Thank you to all my team and sponsors for all the support

 

Joel Kelso – Moto3 – P15

see: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxUHpEru1k/

“We had some difficulties at the beginning of the weekend … a new track and we had a little bit of trouble setting up the bike, but the team worked really hard. We were able to find a good set-up to have a good race pace. Overall I’m happy to score one point, to start from scratch and get to this point. Thanks to the team and let’s continue like this in Indonesia.”

Supercross

Round 9/17 for 450 class, with Jett Lawrence leading 250 East

Jett Lawrence – Daytona Supercross Winner

See: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxkBV6pcdG/?hl=en

Daytona you lived up to the hype.
Awesome track amazing fans 😍
can’t wait to come back next year.🤙

Thanks for all the messages and support appreciate you all

Speedway GP

Season is about to start!

Jason Doyle 

See: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cas1OEEMmrT/
Heading back from France now perfect few days with Hagon team! The hard seats are still tough on the leg, first ride back 🤣

 

Max Fricke

See: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZjJ-fELXGS/

 

Not long now ⏰
Who’s ready for the new season?
I know I am ⚡️

 

Jaimon Lidsey

See: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZqgxuKvPOU/

 

Not Long now

 