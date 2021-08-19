Aussies Flying The Flag In Speedway And Long Track World Championships

It is a massive weekend for speedway fans with Australians competing in the FIM Grand Prix Challenge in Slovakia this Saturday and the FIM Long Track World Championship Challenge on Sunday in the Czech Republic. In the Grand Prix Challenge to be held in Žarnovica, Australia will be represented by three of the nation’s best speedway riders in Former World Champion Chris Holder (NSW), former World Under 21 World Champion Max Fricke (VIC), and Former Australia Solo Speedway Champion Rohan Tungate (NSW), who will lay it all on the line for victory.

Zane Keleher (QLD) will be flying the Australian flag as he takes on the world’s best in the Long Track World Championship Challenge in Pardubice. It is Keleher’s debut in the World Championship.

All four riders have been in the UK and Europe competing for their respective clubs in 2021 and have showed very good form this season.

Fricke has also had the additional national duties competing in the prestigious FIM Speedway Grand Prix Championship and currently sits in the top ten.

Another Australian, Brayden McGuinness (SA) will also be competing in the 46th Trophy of Debrecan in Hungary tonight.