Aussie team to contest 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup

There will be an all-Australian team in the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, thanks to a collaboration between stunt show specialist Flair Riders and electric motorcycle performance parts and development company EBMX.

Collectively, they will represent Australia under the Aus-E Racing banner in the series, which showcases advanced e-technology and environmental sustainability across various locales – from urban areas to natural terrain. It all begins in Osaka on February 17.

Aus-E Racing features two accomplished riders requiring no introduction to the world of motorcycling: Jess Gardiner and Jack Field.

Gardiner is a 15-time national enduro champion and a six-time winner of the International Six Day Enduro as part of the Aussie women’s team, while Field is a world freestyle trials champion and has competed in hard enduro and enduro cross as well as the X Games. He has also doubled as a stunt rider for American actor Vin Diesel.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to represent my country in this whole new world of electric racing,” said Gardiner. “Having had the time to test the bikes, I’m feeling confident.

“Being teammates with Jack will be fun; we’re good mates, and I love that he’s as competitive as me while always offering support. We are ready to give it our all in the green and gold.”

The team manager will be Rhianna Buchanan, Field’s wife.

“Electric is the way to combine the sport we love with the ability to access places that would otherwise be off limits, from major city centres to ski alps,” Buchanan said. “It’s truly pioneering, the next generation, and we are looking for companies to support us in our endeavour to keep Australia in the spotlight of this new era in racing.”

Motocross and enduro star Todd Waters is also contributing to the Aus-E Racing campaign with custom gear via his racing apparel company, T-Dub.

The 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup will be held over eight rounds in five countries. The unique race format emphasises parity, with each team featuring one female and one male rider equally contributing to the points haul. The competition then intensifies with head-to-head knock-out relay racing to determine overall team positions.

Following the Osaka opener, the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup will visit Norway, France, Switzerland and India.

“Motorcycling Australia fully supports the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, and to have an Aussie team competing this year creates an extra layer of anticipation,” said Peter Doyle, the CEO of Motorcycling Australia.

“The all-terrain series is not only going to be a test bed for electric motorcycle technology in the toughest forum of all – competition – but it’s going to reach a whole new level of devotees thanks to the unique formula and some wonderful, accessible locations.

“All the best to the Aus-E Racing team on this exciting venture.”

Follow the team’s journey on Instagram or Facebook.