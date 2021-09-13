Aussie Jett Lawrence Creates History

Australian motocross sensation Jett Lawrence created history on the weekend becoming the first Aussie to win the AMA Pro Motorcross 250MX Championship. In just his second full season as a professional, the 18-year-old scored eight wins and four overall victories to snatch the title. Older brother Hunter finished third in the Championship becoming the first brothers to finish in the top three.

“Oh my goodness, it’s a good day in the end,” Jett Lawrence said. “I think that’s the worst I’ve ridden in a while, but I still got the title. “It feels so great, as we’ve been working quite a while to get this.

“I’ve got to thank the whole crew for getting me here—my brother, my whole family, my manager and all of Honda and HRC.

“It’s awesome and we’re going to enjoy it for a little while, but then it will be back to the drawing board for next season to hopefully back it up.”

The Championship title to Jett and the third placing for Hunter has capped of a fantastic year for the brothers.

Hunter, who at the start of the year was still recovering from serious injury was always in the Championship chase, topped off a great year with his 3rd placing.

The Lawrence brothers began their racing careers in Landsborough, Queensland, and it wasn’t long before they were making their mark on the international stage.

Jett won the 2014 FIM Junior Motorcross World Championship in Belgium, and it was after this victory the Lawrence family moved to Europe with Jett chasing victory in the German ADAC series and 85 European Motocross Championship.

At just 14, Jett then moved to the very competitive 250 European Motocross Championship.

In 2019, the family relocated to the USA where both Jett and Hunter raced for the Factory Connection team on Honda’s with Hunter turning Pro and initially Jett racing as an amateur before turning 16 and making his professional debut midway through the AMA Pro Motocross season.

Bother riders made a big impact straight away, and were the talk of the Championship.

Last season Jett scored his first overall victory at the final round and took the Marty Smith Rookie of the Year Award,

With the Factory Connection team folding, Jett and Hunter were signed by the factory Team Honda HRC.

“I’m so proud of Jett and the entire Honda team for this accomplishment,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Sports & Experiential at American Honda.

“Working with Jett and his family has been an absolute pleasure—obviously for his on-the-bike accomplishments, but also because they’re just good people.

“On behalf of everyone at American Honda and HRC, thank you Jett, for putting Honda back on top in AMA Pro Motocross. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.”

After a short break, Jett and his team will turn their attention to developing their 2022 machinery in preparation for next year’s AMA Supercross series, which is scheduled to kick off January 8 in Anaheim, California.